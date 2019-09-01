Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas in Bengaluru: Tamil Hope to Win Southern Derby

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas through News18 Sports' live blog. Bengaluru Bulls take on Tamil Thalaivas in the first game of matchday 36 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. In the second game of the night, UP Yoddha faced Bengal Warriors at the same venue.
The second match of Super Sunday in Bengaluru will see Tamil Thalaivas visit Bengaluru to take on reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls. Victory for the home side could see them climb to third in the Pro Kabaddi standings, while a win for the visitors will see them cut the gap to three points on the top 6.
Tamil Thalaivas Squad:
RAIDERS: Ajay Thakur, Anand, Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bappu, V. Ajith Kumar, Vineet Sharma and Yashwant Bishnoi
DEFENDERS: Ajeet, M. Abishek, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Himanshu, Mohit Chhillar, Sagar and Milad Sheibak
ALL-ROUNDERS: Hemant Chauhan, Manjeet Chhillar, Ran Singh and Victor Onyango Obiero
Bengaluru Bulls got off on the wrong foot in their home leg, after being beaten by Gujarat Fortunegiants by a margin of nine points. The defence, however, had an outstanding night, especially rookie Saurabh Nandal, who scored, a joint season-high, eight tackle points from just seven tackle attempts. Leading tackle point scorer Mahender Singh too had a good outing and finished with four tackle points, taking his tally to 35 for the season, just seven behind league-leader Vishal Bhardwaj.
However, what will concern coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat will be the performance of his star raiders, 'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and skipper Rohit Kumar, who scored three raid points each on Saturday. Coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat will be expecting a strong response from his side, which could see them get their first win in Bengaluru in over three years.
After a three-match unbeaten run, Tamil Thalaivas have gone five games without a win and slipped to ninth in the season 7 standings. The partnership of 'Iceman' Ajay Thakur and 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari hasn't exactly panned out as Tamil Thalaivas would've hoped.
Thakur and Chaudhari are averaging 4.91 and 5.91 raid points, respectively and while the latter has managed two Super 10s so far, the Iceman has managed just one which came in their last match against Bengal Warriors.
Their defence, too, needs to step up having averaged just six tackle points in their three previous outings. Qualifying for the playoffs won't be easy, but a win in the Southern Derby against Bengaluru Bulls will be a step in the right direction.