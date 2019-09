Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans in Bengaluru: Bengaluru Leads Telugu 15-12

Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans through News18 Sports' live blog.in the second game of matchday 40 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. In the first game of the night, Patna Pirates faced UP Yoddha at the same venue.Bengaluru Bulls will be hoping to make it three wins from four matches at home when they host Telugu Titans. The clash will be the final encounter of the Bengaluru leg and the home side will want to bid adieu to their fans with their third straight win at the venue. They will be up against a confident Telugu Titans side that won their last encounter and have been beaten just once in their last six matches.

After a thrilling win over Patna Pirates in the last match, Bengaluru Bulls will be focused on finishing on a high at home. 'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat will be the cynosure of all eyes yet again and the raider himself will be buzzing after his game-high 17 raid point effort in the last match.Skipper Rohit Kumar will want to put in a better showing than he did last time around and if he can find his rhythm in tandem with Sehrawat; stopping the duo can prove to be very problematic. Their defence, on the other hand, have more sources for points than the attack.Their leading tackle points scorer, Mahender Singh along with Saurabh Nandal, Amit Sheoran and Mohit Sehrawat are known for their aggression and robust tackling. If they can get going as a collective, raiders can find points difficult to come by as already seen this season.Telugu Titans' resurgence after a poor start to the campaign has given them more than just a fighting chance when it comes to making the playoffs. One of the main reasons behind the turnaround in their fortunes is the form of their defence led by Vishal Bhardwaj, who's averaging a league-high four tackle points.He scored six tackle points during his last outing in Bengaluru and led the defence with confidence. Skipper Abozar Mighani is another important player in defence for them along with his compatriot Farhad Milaghardan, who is capable of picking up raid points as well.In attack, 'Baahubali' Siddharth Desai and his brother Suraj Desai have been their most potent weapons, but Armaan and Rajnish have also made handy contributions when required.