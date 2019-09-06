Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans in Bengaluru: Bengaluru Leads Telugu 15-12

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans through News18 Sports' live blog. Bengaluru Bulls lead Telugu Titans 15-12 in the second game of matchday 40 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. In the first game of the night, Patna Pirates faced UP Yoddha at the same venue.
Bengaluru Bulls will be hoping to make it three wins from four matches at home when they host Telugu Titans. The clash will be the final encounter of the Bengaluru leg and the home side will want to bid adieu to their fans with their third straight win at the venue. They will be up against a confident Telugu Titans side that won their last encounter and have been beaten just once in their last six matches.
Sep 6, 2019 9:12 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat puts in an empty raid.
Telugu's Armann also puts in an empty raid.
Rohit Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Krushna Madane.
Armann in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Mohit Sehrawat.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Abozar Mighani.
Vishal Bhardwaj puts in an empty raid and so does Mohit Sehrawat.
Vishal Bhardwaj again comes back empty-handed and so does Rohit Kumar.
Rakesh Gowda in the DO OR DIE raid does not get a point.
BENGALURU BULLS 15-12 TELUGU TITANS
Sep 6, 2019 9:05 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Farhad Milaghardan.
Telugu's Armann gets tackled by Pawan Sehrawat.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Abozar Mighani.
Siddharth Desai gets a touch on Mohit Sehrawat.
Rohit Kumar gets a touch on Farhad Milaghardan.
Siddharth Desai gets a bonus point.
Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by C. Arun.
Siddharth Desai gets tackled by Mahender Singh.
Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Vishal Bhardwaj also comes back empty-handed.
BENGALURU BULLS 12-11 TELUGU TITANS
Sep 6, 2019 8:58 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Mohit Sehrawat comes back empty-handed.
Telugu's Siddharth Desai puts in an empty raid.
Sumit Singh in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on C. Arun.
Farhad Milaghardan gets a touch on Saurabh Nandal.
Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Armann gets tackled by Mahender Singh.
Pawan Sehrawat puts in an empty raid and so does Siddharth Desai.
Sumit Singh in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Abozar Mighani.
Farhad Milaghardan gets a touch on Mahender Singh.
BENGALURU BULLS 7-8 TELUGU TITANS
Sep 6, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar gets tackled by Abozar Mighani.
Telugu's Armaan puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus and is tackled by Abozar Mighani.
Armaan again puts in an empty raid.
Mohit Sehrawat also puts in an empty raid.
Armann in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Mahender Singh.
BENGALURU BULLS 5-6 TELUGU TITANS
Sep 6, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)
Telugu Titans win the toss and select the choice of court
Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar gets tackled by Vishal Bhardwaj.
Telugu's Siddharth Desai gets a touch on Amit Sheoran. Siddharth Desai registers 250 raid touch points in PKL.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus point.
Armaan puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Krushna Madane.
Siddharth Desai gets a bonus point.
BENGALURU BULLS 2-3 TELUGU TITANS
Sep 6, 2019 8:35 pm (IST)
Telugu Titans Squad:
RAIDERS: Amit Kumar, Ankit Beniwal, Kamal Singh, Mula Siva Ganesh Reddy, Palle Mallikarjun, Rajnish, Rakesh Gowda and Siddharth Desai
DEFENDERS: Abozar Mohajermighani, Aakash Dattu Arsul, Akash Choudhary, Manish, C. Arun, Krushna Madane and Vishal Bhardwaj
Bengaluru Bulls face Telugu Titans in Bengaluru (Photo Credit: PKL)
After a thrilling win over Patna Pirates in the last match, Bengaluru Bulls will be focused on finishing on a high at home. 'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat will be the cynosure of all eyes yet again and the raider himself will be buzzing after his game-high 17 raid point effort in the last match.
Skipper Rohit Kumar will want to put in a better showing than he did last time around and if he can find his rhythm in tandem with Sehrawat; stopping the duo can prove to be very problematic. Their defence, on the other hand, have more sources for points than the attack.
Their leading tackle points scorer, Mahender Singh along with Saurabh Nandal, Amit Sheoran and Mohit Sehrawat are known for their aggression and robust tackling. If they can get going as a collective, raiders can find points difficult to come by as already seen this season.
Telugu Titans' resurgence after a poor start to the campaign has given them more than just a fighting chance when it comes to making the playoffs. One of the main reasons behind the turnaround in their fortunes is the form of their defence led by Vishal Bhardwaj, who's averaging a league-high four tackle points.
He scored six tackle points during his last outing in Bengaluru and led the defence with confidence. Skipper Abozar Mighani is another important player in defence for them along with his compatriot Farhad Milaghardan, who is capable of picking up raid points as well.
In attack, 'Baahubali' Siddharth Desai and his brother Suraj Desai have been their most potent weapons, but Armaan and Rajnish have also made handy contributions when required.