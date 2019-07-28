LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers in Mumbai: Dellhi Leads Haryana 15-10

News18.com | July 28, 2019, 7:56 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi KC through News18 Sports' live blog. Dabang Delhi KC lead Haryana Steelers 15-10 in the first game of matchday 8 at the NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. In the second game of the day, U Mumba take on Bengaluru Bulls at the same venue.

Dabang Delhi KC and Haryana Steelers have so far been unbeaten in season seven of Pro Kabaddi league, with the former having won two in a row and the latter winning their only match so far. Both Dabang Delhi KC and Haryana Steelers will be eager to keep their 100% record intact when they face each other in match number 14 of PKL 2019. In head-to-head encounters, Haryana Steelers have had the better of Dabang Delhi KC, winning 5 of the 6 encounters. Delhi have won only once in the past.
Jul 28, 2019 7:56 pm (IST)

Some game this shaping up to be.

Delhi lead at the half-way point but Haryana can spring a surprise on their neighbours. 

DABANG DELHI KC 15-10 HARYANA STEELERS

Jul 28, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)

Meraj Sheykh of Delhi, fails in his DO OR DIE raid.

Delhi gets a Super Tackle! Naveen is brought down. 

Naveen Kumar also gets a bonus.

Vinay of Haryana gets a touch on Saeid Ghaffari.

DABANG DELHI KC 12-9 HARYANA STEELERS

Jul 28, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)

Naveen Kumar and Naveen both get back empty from their raids. 

Chandran Ranjit is attacked to the ground and he fails in his raid.

Haryana's Naveen in the DO OR DIE is slammed by the whole team as he tried to attack from the left side.

Vinay ins usccessful, Ravinder Pahal is out.

DABANG DELHI KC 9-7 HARYANA STEELERS

Jul 28, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)

Delhi's Naveen Kumar, gets a touch on Kuldeep Singh, Vikas Kale.

Naveen from Hayana gets a touch on Ravinder Pahal.

Chandran Ranjit of Delhi, too gets a touch on Parveen with a kick

In return Naveen got back empty-handed and then Meraj Sheykh is foiled in his attempt with a superb tackle from Dharmaraj Cheralathan.

Vinay of Haryana is successful in his raid with a touch on Vishal Mane.

DABANG DELHI KC 7-5 HARYANA STEELERS

Jul 28, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)

Delhi's Chandran Ranjit gets two points and in reply Naveen gets one.

Naveen Kumar of Delhi, gets a touch on the raider. After an empty raid from Vinay, Chandran Ranjit gets a touch on Selvamani K. 

Haryana's Naveen too gets a touch on Ravinder Pahal. 

DABANG DELHI KC 3-2 HARYANA STEELERS

Jul 28, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)

Haryana have won the toss and Delhi will be starting us off with the first raid. In the fight of the neighbours of north India, who will come up on top?

DABANG DELHI KC 0-0 HARYANA STEELERS 

Jul 28, 2019 7:20 pm (IST)

Haryana Steelers starting line-up...

Jul 28, 2019 6:58 pm (IST)

Haryana Steelers Squad:
RAIDERS: Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Arun Kumar HN, Naveen, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Selvamani K, Vikas Chhillar, Vikash Kandola and Vinay

DEFENDERS: Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Ravi Kumar, Vikas Kale, Sunil, Parveen, Subhash Narwal, Vikram Kandola, Chand Singh and Kuldeep Singh

ALL-ROUNDERS: Tin Phonchoo

Jul 28, 2019 6:57 pm (IST)

Dabang Delhi Squad:
RAIDERS: Aman Kadian, Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar, Neeraj Narwal and Sumit Kumar

DEFENDERS: Joginder Singh Narwal, Mohit, Vishal Mane, Pratik Patil, Ravinder Pahal, Anil Kumar, Saeid Ghaffari, Satywan, Sumit and Sombir

ALL-ROUNDERS: Balram, Meraj Sheykh and Vijay

Jul 28, 2019 6:25 pm (IST)

Haryana Steelers

Form guide:

Played: 1

Won: 1

Tied: 0

Lost: 0

Win rate: 100%

Best Raider: Naveen

Best Defender: Parveen

Jul 28, 2019 6:25 pm (IST)

Dabang Delhi KC

Form guide:

Played: 2

Won: 2

Tied: 0

Lost: 0

Win rate: 100%

Best Raider: Naveen Kumar

Best Defender: Joginder Narwal

Jul 28, 2019 6:15 pm (IST)

Virat Kohli on Saturday said kabaddi became a globally recognised sport due to the fitness and determination of Indian players.

Kohli attended the opening day of the Mumbai leg of the Pro Kabaddi League and witnessed the first match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan, which was won by the Mumbai franchise.

"Kabaddi has taken a leap in the sports culture in our country since the inception of Pro Kabaddi League. Seeing a sport that we all have played as kids get to this stature today gives a different feeling altogether, especially when you know that the Indian kabaddi team is one of the best ones in the world," said Kohli. READ MORE

Jul 28, 2019 6:12 pm (IST)
Its matchday 8 and the first game tonight will be Dabang Delhi KC taking on Haryana Steelers in Mumbai. 

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers in Mumbai: Dellhi Leads Haryana 15-10
Dabang Delhi KC face Haryana Steelers (Photo credit: PKL)

Dabang Delhi KC's charge in Pro Kabaddi season 7 is being spearheaded by youngster Naveen Kumar. The raider has been in sensational form this campaign, picking up right from where he left off last season.

With 22 points (21 raid points and one tackle point) to his name, he has been the driving force behind both of Dabang Delhi KC's wins so far. In Chandran Ranjit and all-rounder Meraj Sheykh, the youngster has also found great support in attack, helping him elevate his game.

In defence, captain and Left Corner Joginder Narwal has been leading from the front, scoring 8 tackle points in his two outings. Dabang Delhi KC, in their last match against Tamil Thalaivas, came from behind and won the tie via buzzer raid. The manner of the victory will surely add to the team's confidence going into Sunday's clash.



Rakesh Kumar-coached Haryana Steelers cruised to a 10-point win in their first match of the season, inspired by a 14-point effort by raider Naveen. He scored 12 raid points and two tackle points to account for 14 of the 34 points the team scored in the match.

In defence, Left Cover Parveen was the side's standout player and he was well-supported by the likes of Kuldeep Singh, Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Vikas Kale. On Sunday, the onus will be on the Haryana Steelers defence to mitigate the threat of Naveen Kumar, Chandran and Meraj. The outcome of the duel can very well determine the winner on the night.
