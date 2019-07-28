Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers in Mumbai: Dellhi Leads Haryana 15-10

"Kabaddi has taken a leap in the sports culture in our country since the inception of Pro Kabaddi League. Seeing a sport that we all have played as kids get to this stature today gives a different feeling altogether, especially when you know that the Indian kabaddi team is one of the best ones in the world," said Kohli. READ MORE

Catch all the live updates from thematch between Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi KC through News18 Sports' live blog.in the first game of matchday 8 at the NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. In the second game of the day, U Mumba take on Bengaluru Bulls at the same venue.Dabang Delhi KC and Haryana Steelers have so far been unbeaten in season seven of Pro Kabaddi league, with the former having won two in a row and the latter winning their only match so far. Both Dabang Delhi KC and Haryana Steelers will be eager to keep their 100% record intact when they face each other in match number 14 of PKL 2019. In head-to-head encounters, Haryana Steelers have had the better of Dabang Delhi KC, winning 5 of the 6 encounters. Delhi have won only once in the past.



कसं काय मुंबई? आपल्या विकास काळे आणि हरियाणा स्टीलर्सला सपोर्ट करायला येत आहात ना? ✌

Maharashtra's local boy, Vikas Kale can't wait to see the maximum city's support!



Ready to cheer for him and our #DhaakadBoys? #DELvHAR #HaryanaSteelers #ShaanSeSteelers pic.twitter.com/vvWUPBpdJj



— Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) July 28, 2019

Dabang Delhi KC's charge in Pro Kabaddi season 7 is being spearheaded by youngster Naveen Kumar. The raider has been in sensational form this campaign, picking up right from where he left off last season.With 22 points (21 raid points and one tackle point) to his name, he has been the driving force behind both of Dabang Delhi KC's wins so far. In Chandran Ranjit and all-rounder Meraj Sheykh, the youngster has also found great support in attack, helping him elevate his game.In defence, captain and Left Corner Joginder Narwal has been leading from the front, scoring 8 tackle points in his two outings. Dabang Delhi KC, in their last match against Tamil Thalaivas, came from behind and won the tie via buzzer raid. The manner of the victory will surely add to the team's confidence going into Sunday's clash.Rakesh Kumar-coached Haryana Steelers cruised to a 10-point win in their first match of the season, inspired by a 14-point effort by raider Naveen. He scored 12 raid points and two tackle points to account for 14 of the 34 points the team scored in the match.In defence, Left Cover Parveen was the side's standout player and he was well-supported by the likes of Kuldeep Singh, Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Vikas Kale. On Sunday, the onus will be on the Haryana Steelers defence to mitigate the threat of Naveen Kumar, Chandran and Meraj. The outcome of the duel can very well determine the winner on the night.