Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls in New Delhi: Delhi Eye Winning Start at Home

News18.com | August 24, 2019, 7:36 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls through News18 Sports' live blog. Dabang Delhi take on Bengaluru Bulls in the first game of matchday 30 at the Thyagraj Sports Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Telugu Titans in the second game of the night at the same venue.

Dabang Delhi have lost just once this season and are well-placed to make the playoffs. A win against Bengaluru Bulls will see Dabang Delhi stay above the southerners in the season 7 standings. However, that will be easier said than done against the reigning champions, who will be looking to make amends after a loss in their last outing.
Aug 24, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)

Dabang Delhi won the Toss and choose the side of the court.

Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus point.

Delhi's Chandran Ranjit gets tackled by Saurabh Nandal.

Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus and a touch on Joginder Narwal.

Naveen Kumar puts in an empty raid.

DABANG DELHI 0-3 BENGALURU BULLS

Aug 24, 2019 7:22 pm (IST)

Bengaluru Bulls Squad:
RAIDERS: Rohit Kumar, Banty, Lal Mohar Yadav, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Sumit Singh and Vinod Kumar

DEFENDERS: Mohit Sehrawat, Raju Lal Choudhary, Vijay Kumar, Mahender Singh, Aman, Sandeep, Saurabh Nandal, Ajay, Amit Sheoran and Ankit

ALL-ROUNDERS: Ashish Kumar and Sanjay Shrestha

Aug 24, 2019 7:12 pm (IST)

Dabang Delhi Squad:
RAIDERS: Aman Kadian, Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar, Neeraj Narwal and Sumit Kumar

DEFENDERS: Joginder Singh Narwal, Mohit, Vishal Mane, Pratik Patil, Ravinder Pahal, Anil Kumar, Saeid Ghaffari, Satywan, Sumit and Sombir

ALL-ROUNDERS: Balram, Meraj Sheykh and Vijay

Aug 24, 2019 6:52 pm (IST)
 

Bengaluru Bulls Form -

Played: 9

Won: 5

Tied: 0

Lost: 4

Win rate: 55.56%

Best Raider: Pawan Sehrawat

Best Defender: Mahender Singh

Aug 24, 2019 6:42 pm (IST)

Dabang Delhi Form -

Played: 7

Won: 5

Tied: 1

Lost: 1

Win rate: 71.42%

Best Raider: Naveen Kumar

Best Defender: Joginder Narwal

Aug 24, 2019 6:35 pm (IST)

In head-to-head contests, Dabang Delhi KC have had the edge over Bengaluru Bulls, winning  6 games and losing 5.

Aug 24, 2019 6:24 pm (IST)

The travelling caravan of Pro Kabaddi league 2019 reaches the capital, where Dabang Delhi face against Bengaluru Bulls at the Thyagraj Sports Stadium in the first game of their home leg.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls in New Delhi: Delhi Eye Winning Start at Home
Dabang Delhi face Bengaluru Bulls in New Delhi (Photo Credit: PKL)

Dabang Delhi will eye a winning start in their home leg after playing out a tie against Bengaluru Bulls in their last encounter. They’ll be confident about their chances in front of the home crowd, having already won five of their seven outings this season.

Naveen Kumar has been their most potent threat in attack and he’s been complimented well by Chandran Ranjit, who’s stepped up and delivered when required. In defence, skipper Joginder Narwal has used his experience and marshalled his defence with expertise and poise.

With the likes of Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Saeid Ghaffari and all-rounder Meraj Sheykh also in the team, it’s easy to see why Dabang Delhi could enjoy a strong home leg starting with their game against Bengaluru Bulls.



The match against Dabang Delhi couldn’t have come sooner for Bengaluru Bulls after their loss to Puneri Paltan in Chennai. The reigning champions are currently below Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi season 7 standings and they’ll be keen to rise above the hosts with a victory on Saturday.

Following through on their plans, though, won’t be easy and will require skipper Rohit Kumar as well as the top raid points scorer this season, ‘Hi-Flyer’ Pawan Sehrawat, to be on top of their game. After quiet outings last time around, Bengaluru Bulls will want their dynamic raiding duo to burst into life and take the match away from the opposition with efficient raiding.

In defence, Amit Sheoran and Saurabh Nandal have been in good form of late, but the defending champions will want Mahender Singh to rediscover the early-season form that made him a nightmare proposition for opposition raiders.
