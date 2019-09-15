Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in Pune: Delhi Lead Gujarat 20-9



While @BajpayeeManoj shares his experience of playing kabaddi, #TheFamilyMan's @SrikantTFM has his eyes set on the young talents of #VIVOProKabaddi!

Watch LIVE action every day on Star Sports and Hotstar! #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/5kQgV4zaxH



— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) September 14, 2019

After being beaten for only the second time this season against Haryana Steelers, Dabang Delhi responded in resounding fashion, beating Tamil Thalaivas 50-34 to stay atop the league table. The star of the show, yet again, was raider Naveen Kumar, who recorded his 12th straight Super 10, as he continues to add to his already record-breaking run.All-rounder Meraj Sheykh, who found himself in the starting 7 after a spell on the sidelines, also recorded a Super 10, in what was a lopsided affair from the get-go.Dabang Delhi are in a prime position to bypass the eliminators and book their place in the semi-finals with a top 2 finish and they would hope to seal their spot sooner rather than later.Defeat against Puneri Paltan last night meant Gujarat Fortunegiants have now lost nine matches this season, which is just one less than the number of matches they lost in Season 5 and 6 combined, including the playoffs.The raiding unit has had a subpar season and currently rank 11th in average points scored per match. Rohit Gulia, who has been the team's most successful raider, has scored just 76 raid points this season in 15 appearances. Star raider Sachin has been getting steadily better since returning to the side and has scored a Super 10 in each of his last two appearances.Gujarat Fortunegiants will be hopeful that Sachin can continue his purple patch for the remainder of the campaign, giving them a much-needed boost in the raiding department.