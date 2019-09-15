Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in Pune: Delhi Lead Gujarat 20-9

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Fortunegiants through News18 Sports' live blog. Dabang Delhi lead Gujarat Fortunegiants 20-9 in the first game of matchday 47 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday. In the second game of the night, Puneri Paltan take on Patna Pirates at the same venue.
Super Sunday of the Pune leg will kick off with a tantalizing fixture as Dabang Delhi battle Gujarat Fortunegiants. While Dabang Delhi find themselves in a cozy spot at the top of the Pro Kabaddi Season 7 standings, Gujarat Fortunegiants find themselves in a spot of bother as they lurk in the trenches of a playoff spot.
Sep 15, 2019 7:53 pm (IST)
Gujarat's Rohit Gulia gets a touch on Joginder Narwal.
Delhi's Naveen Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Rohit Gulia also puts in an empty raid.
Vijay gets a touch on Pankaj.
Rohit Gulia puts in an empty raid.
Naveen Kumar also puts in an empty raid.
Rohit Gulia in the OD OR DIE raid goes out of bounds without a touch.
Naveen Kumar gets tackled by Vinod Kumar.
Vinod Kumar gets tackled by Anil Kumar.
Chandran Ranjit gets a touch on Parvesh Bhainswal.
Sachin gets a bonus.
Naveen Kumar gets touches on Ruturaj Koravi, Sunil Kumar.
DABANG DELHI 20-9 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS
Sep 15, 2019 7:43 pm (IST)
Gujarat's More GB puts in an empty raid.
Delhi's Meraj Sheykh puts in an empty raid.
Sachin also puts in an empty raid.
Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Ruturaj Koravi.
Rohit Gulia in the DO OR DIE raid gets a bonus.
Meraj Sheykh gets a touch on More GB.
Rohit Gulia puts in an empty raid and so does Naveen Kumar.
Sachin gets tackled by Joginder Narwal.
Meraj Sheykh gets tackled by Sunil Kumar.
DABANG DELHI 14-6 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS
Sep 15, 2019 7:39 pm (IST)
Gujarat's Rohit Gulia puts in an empty raid.
Delhi's Meraj Sheykh gets tackled by Ruturaj Koravi.
Rohit Gulia puts in an empty raid and so does Vijay.
More GB in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Vishal Mane.
Naveen Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Rohit Gulia gets tackled by Joginder Narwal.
Naveen Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid gets touches on Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Ruturaj Koravi. SUPER RAID! Gujarat are ALL OUT!
DABANG DELHI 11-4 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS
Sep 15, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)
Dabang Delhi win the toss and select the choice of court
Gujarat's Sachin puts in an empty raid.
Delhi's Vijay gets a touch on Rohit Gulia.
More GB gets a bonus but is tackled by Ravinder Pahal.
Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Pankaj.
Sachin puts in an empty raid and so does Naveen Kumar.
Sachin gets tackled by Ravinder Pahal.
Naveen Kumar goes into the lobby. SUPER TACKLE!
DABANG DELHI 4-3 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS
Sep 15, 2019 7:22 pm (IST)
Gujarat Fortunegiants Squad:
RAIDERS: Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali, Gurvinder Singh, Harmanjit Singh, Lalit Chaudhary, More GB, Sachin Tanwar and Sonu Jaglan
DEFENDERS: Sunil Kumar, Amit Kharb, Ankit, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sonu Gahlawat, Sumit Malik and Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi
ALL-ROUNDERS: Pankaj, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Shazid Hossain and Vinod Kumar
Sep 15, 2019 7:18 pm (IST)
Dabang Delhi Squad:
RAIDERS: Aman Kadian, Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar, Neeraj Narwal and Sumit Kumar
Dabang Delhi face Gujarat Fortunegiants in Pune (Photo Credit: PKL)
After being beaten for only the second time this season against Haryana Steelers, Dabang Delhi responded in resounding fashion, beating Tamil Thalaivas 50-34 to stay atop the league table. The star of the show, yet again, was raider Naveen Kumar, who recorded his 12th straight Super 10, as he continues to add to his already record-breaking run.
All-rounder Meraj Sheykh, who found himself in the starting 7 after a spell on the sidelines, also recorded a Super 10, in what was a lopsided affair from the get-go.
Dabang Delhi are in a prime position to bypass the eliminators and book their place in the semi-finals with a top 2 finish and they would hope to seal their spot sooner rather than later.
Defeat against Puneri Paltan last night meant Gujarat Fortunegiants have now lost nine matches this season, which is just one less than the number of matches they lost in Season 5 and 6 combined, including the playoffs.
The raiding unit has had a subpar season and currently rank 11th in average points scored per match. Rohit Gulia, who has been the team's most successful raider, has scored just 76 raid points this season in 15 appearances. Star raider Sachin has been getting steadily better since returning to the side and has scored a Super 10 in each of his last two appearances.
Gujarat Fortunegiants will be hopeful that Sachin can continue his purple patch for the remainder of the campaign, giving them a much-needed boost in the raiding department.