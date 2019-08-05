LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in Patna: Delhi Eye Win Against Unbeaten Jaipur

News18.com | August 5, 2019, 6:50 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Dabang Delhi and Jaipur Pink Panthers through News18 Sports' live blog. Dabang Delhi and Jaipur Pink Panthers face-off in the first match of matchday 14 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Saturday. In the second match of the day, Puneri Paltan take on Gujarat Fortunegiants at the same venue.

Dabang Delhi KC will be hoping to return to winning ways when they take on Jaipur Pink Panthers on Monday. Dabang Delhi KC succumbed to their first defeat of the season against Gujarat Fortunegiants last time around and they will be eager to make amends. Yet to lose a game in Season 7 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi, Jaipur Pink Panthers will want to keep their winning run intact.
Read More
Aug 5, 2019 6:50 pm (IST)

Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad:
RAIDERS: Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Deepak Narwal, Guman Singh, Lokesh Kaushik, Milinda Chathuranga, Nilesh Salunke and Sushil Gulia

DEFENDERS: Pavan TR, Amit Hooda, Elavarasan A, Karamvir, Sandeep Kumar Dhull and Sunil Siddhgavali

ALL-ROUNDERS: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Dong Gyu Kim, Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal, Santhapanaselvam and Vishal

Aug 5, 2019 6:48 pm (IST)

Dabang Delhi Squad:
RAIDERS: Aman Kadian, Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar, Neeraj Narwal and Sumit Kumar

DEFENDERS: Joginder Singh Narwal, Mohit, Vishal Mane, Pratik Patil, Ravinder Pahal, Anil Kumar, Saeid Ghaffari, Satywan, Sumit and Sombir

ALL-ROUNDERS: Balram, Meraj Sheykh and Vijay

Aug 5, 2019 6:37 pm (IST)

Dabang Delhi take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first game of tonight... who will come up on top?

Aug 5, 2019 6:30 pm (IST)

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form -

Played: 4

Won: 4

Tied: 0

Lost: 0

Win rate: 100%

Best Raider: Deepak Hooda

Best Defender: Sandeep Dhull

Aug 5, 2019 6:30 pm (IST)
 

Dabang Delhi Form -

Played: 4

Won: 3

Tied: 0

Lost: 1

Win rate: 75%

Best Raider: Naveen Kumar

Best Defender: Joginder Narwal

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in Patna: Delhi Eye Win Against Unbeaten Jaipur
Dabang Delhi face Jaipur Pink Panthers in Patna (Photo Courtesy: PKL)

Dabang Delhi KC will eye brushing aside the result of their last encounter by getting winning momentum back on their side. The northerners narrowly fell short in their previous match but have been in good form with three wins from their four matches so far. Naveen Kumar has been their most potent raider with opposition defences finding it difficult to contain him.

Chandran Ranjit is another raider who has enjoyed success this season and he is also capable in defence as he demonstrated with a Super Tackle in the last game. In defence, the experience of skipper Joginder Narwal has been crucial in turning them into a solid and well-organised unit. The likes of Saeid Ghaffari, Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane have all contributed in defence as well.



The only side yet to lose a game this season, Jaipur Pink Panthers’ early season form has turned them into one of the frontrunners to go all the way. Having an abundance of talented players in the team, they will be looking for their fifth successive win of the campaign when they face Dabang Delhi KC captain Deepak Hooda has been in good form and will be keen to produce another strong performance after a quiet outing last time around.

He will look for support from the in-form Deepak Narwal and Ajinkya Pawar as far as the raiding is concerned. The defence, on the other hand, will want to maintain their form and they will hope Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull continue to dominate the opposition raiders.
  • 04 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
    IND vs WI
    167/5
    20.0 overs
    		 98/4
    15.3 overs
    India beat West Indies by 22 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
    WI vs IND
    95/9
    20.0 overs
    		 98/6
    17.2 overs
    India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 31 Jul, 2019 | Bangladesh in Sri Lanka
    SL vs BAN
    294/8
    50.0 overs
    		 172/10
    36.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 122 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Jul, 2019 | Bangladesh in Sri Lanka
    BAN vs SL
    238/8
    50.0 overs
    		 242/3
    44.4 overs
    Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 26 Jul, 2019 | Bangladesh in Sri Lanka
    SL vs BAN
    314/8
    50.0 overs
    		 223/10
    41.4 overs
    Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 91 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram