Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha in New Delhi: Delhi Beat UP 36-27

News18.com | August 25, 2019, 9:47 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Dabang Delhi and UP Yoddha through News18 Sports' live blog. Dabang Delhi take on UP Yoddha in the second game of matchday 30 at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. In the first game of the night, Jaipur Pink Panthers face Bengaluru Bulls at the same venue.

After a winning start to their home leg in Pro Kabaddi season 7, Dabang Delhi will be eyeing successive victories in front of their home fans when they go up against UP Yoddha. UP Yoddha, meanwhile, will also be targeting consecutive wins but they will have their task cut out against a strong Dabang Delhi outfit.
Aug 25, 2019 9:46 pm (IST)

Super Tackle on Chandran Ranjit! Amit tackles Ranjit and UP get two points as they try to reduce the gap on the scoreboard.

Dabang Delhi 36-27 UP Yoddha

Aug 25, 2019 9:44 pm (IST)

Monu Goyat gets a Super 10 as he takes out Anil Kumar.

Naveen Kumar goes for the next raid for Delhi and once again escapes the grasp of Sumit and Ashu Singh. Two points for Delhi again.

Dabang Delhi 34-25 UP Yoddha

Aug 25, 2019 9:40 pm (IST)

Naveen Kumar is not backing down! There are just two men on the mat for Delhi and he goes for the raid, picks up a bonus points and takes out Ashu Singh to get two points for Delhi, including a revival.

Dabang Delhi 32-25 UP Yoddha

Aug 25, 2019 9:39 pm (IST)

A Super Raid from Rishank Devadiga! How much will this cost Dabang Delhi? Rishank was tackled by Vijay, Joginder Narwal, Vishal Mane and Ravinder Pahal but he manages to get a hand over the line. This is a humungous moment!

Dabang Delhi 30-23 UP Yoddha

Aug 25, 2019 9:35 pm (IST)

Naveen Kumar gets another Super 10 and with that he also affects another all-out on UP. The first one came through his raid as well and so did this one. And with this, he also reaches 100 raid points this season. Can any defence this season stop this man?

Dabang Delhi 30-19 UP Yoddha

Aug 25, 2019 9:32 pm (IST)

Chandran Ranjit goes for Delhi's do-or-die raid and with his quick movement, he is able to escape the grasp of Sumit and Delhi increase their lead.

Dabang Delhi 25-17 UP Yoddha

Aug 25, 2019 9:26 pm (IST)

UP Yoddha are staying close here but they need to increase the intensity here to get points.

Naveen Kumar goes for Delhi's do-or-die raid and is tackled down by Surender Singh.

Dabang Delhi 23-16 UP Yoddha

Aug 25, 2019 9:20 pm (IST)

The Delhi defence is stepping up now and Naveen Kumar for Delhi just keeps firing. Another raid, another point and Delhi are increasing the gap here.

Dabang Delhi 21-14 UP Yoddha

Aug 25, 2019 9:17 pm (IST)

What a brutal tackle on Naveen Kumar. He is literally powered away from the line as UP Yoddha get an important point.

Dabang Delhi 17-13 UP Yoddha

Aug 25, 2019 9:09 pm (IST)

Delhi have come from behind to go into the break with a 15-11 lead. Naveen Kumar's Super Raid brought about the turnaround as Delhi picked up from there. Delhi needs to do a bit better though.

Dabang Delhi 15-11 UP Yoddha

Aug 25, 2019 9:05 pm (IST)

It is Naveen Kumar once more. With two men for UP on the mat, Naveen goes for a raid and executes a Super Raid against Sachin Kumar and Mohsen Maghsoudlou.

Dabang Delhi 13-10 UP Yoddha

Aug 25, 2019 9:03 pm (IST)

Naveen Kumar is beginning to fire! He gets his sixth raid point as he successfully takes out Sumit to bring Dabang Delhi back on level terms.

Dabang Delhi 9-9 UP Yoddha

Aug 25, 2019 8:56 pm (IST)

Naveen Kumar goes for a raid and takes out Ashu Singh and Amit Narwal. That is Naveen at his best.

Monu Goyat then goes for UP's do-or-die raid and takes a bonus point.

Dabang Delhi 6-7 UP Yoddha

Aug 25, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)

Shrikant Jadhav goes for a UP Raid and was tackled down by Ravinder Pahal. Dabang Delhi are slowly getting back in the game here.

Dabang Delhi 4-5 UP Yoddha

Aug 25, 2019 8:49 pm (IST)

Not a good start for Dabang Delhi. Two empty raids from Chandran Ranjit and Naveen Kumar and then Meraj Sheykh goes for the do-or-die raid and gets tackled down by Nitesh Kumar.

Also two straight successful raids for Monu Goyat.

Dabang Delhi 4-0 UP Yoddha

Aug 25, 2019 8:39 pm (IST)

Here is the starting 7 of Dabang Delhi as they face UP Yoddha: Naveen Kumar, Vishal Mane, Saeid Ghaffari, Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit, Ravinder Pahal and Joginder Narwal

Aug 25, 2019 8:30 pm (IST)

Here is the starting 7 of UP Yoddha as they face Dabang Delhi: Nitesh Kumar, Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav, Monu Goyat, Ashu Singh, Sumit and Amit Narwal

Aug 25, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)

Even though Naveen Kumar has been their standout performer, Dabang Delhi coach refuses to depend on an individual and focusses on team effort instead.

Aug 25, 2019 8:09 pm (IST)

It's Joginder Narwal vs Nitesh Kumar in defence as Dabang Delhi take on UP Yoddha. As important as the raiders will be in this game, the defence is likely to be extremely crucial.

Aug 25, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)

Here is UP Yoddha’s performance sheet in season 7 so far.

Played: 9

Won: 3

Tied: 2

Lost: 4

Win rate: 33.33%

Best Raider: Shrikant Jadhav

Best Defender: Sumit

Aug 25, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)

Here is Dabang Delhi’s performance sheet in season 7 so far.

Played: 8

Won: 6

Tied: 1

Lost: 1

Win rate: 75%

Best Raider: Naveen Kumar

Best Defender: Joginder Narwal

Aug 25, 2019 7:46 pm (IST)

Dabang Delhi have never won a game against UP Yoddha in the history of Pro Kabaddi League. Delhi trail 0-3 in their head-to-head record but with their form this season, they will fancy their chances.

Aug 25, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)

Dabang Delhi take on UP Yoddha in the second match of their home leg and will look to get consecutive wins in front of their home fans. Dabang Delhi edged out Bengaluru Bulls in their previous encounter on Saturday and will want to keep up the momentum.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha in New Delhi: Delhi Beat UP 36-27
Dabang Delhi take on UP Yoddha in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)

Despite never beating UP Yoddha in their three previous encounters, Dabang Delhi will fancy their chances against them on Sunday. Naveen Kumar has been their talisman in attack and keeping him quiet will be one of UP Yoddha's biggest challenges. He's scored six consecutive Super 10s - the second-longest streak in league history - and looks primed for another stellar performance against UP Yoddha on current form.

However, he'll be hoping for more support in attack than he had against Bengaluru Bulls in their last game. Chandran Ranjit has proven he can be a handful for defenders to deal with in the past and Dabang Delhi will be hoping he and Iranian all-rounder Meraj Sheykh can deliver against UP Yoddha.

In defence, they possess an abundance of options with skipper Joginder Narwal leading from the front. He'll have the likes of Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane and Saeid Ghaffari in support to make things even more difficult for the opposition's attack.

UP Yoddha will head into the contest with confidence having got the better of a formidable Jaipur Pink Panthers outfit in their last outing. They will also be keen to preserve their perfect record against Dabang Delhi having won all their previous three matches against the side from the capital.

To beat Dabang Delhi, however, UP Yoddha must strive to be more consistent, which is something they haven't managed to do so far. With the likes of Shrikant Jadhav, Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat in their ranks, it's not that hard to envision them blowing away opposition defences even though they haven't managed to combine to the betterment of the team as regularly as their fans would have liked.

That said, it's surely just a matter of time till they do so and with the emergence of Surender Gill in the last match, expect fireworks from UP Yoddha on Sunday. Their defence, meanwhile, features skipper Nitesh Kumar and Sumit, who's their leading tackle points scorer this year. Much of responsibility in defence will rest on their shoulders and their battle with Dabang Delhi's raiders could well dictate the eventual outcome of the game.
