Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha in New Delhi: Delhi Beat UP 36-27

Event Highlights
After a winning start to their home leg in Pro Kabaddi season 7, Dabang Delhi will be eyeing successive victories in front of their home fans when they go up against UP Yoddha. UP Yoddha, meanwhile, will also be targeting consecutive wins but they will have their task cut out against a strong Dabang Delhi outfit.
A Super Raid from Rishank Devadiga! How much will this cost Dabang Delhi? Rishank was tackled by Vijay, Joginder Narwal, Vishal Mane and Ravinder Pahal but he manages to get a hand over the line. This is a humungous moment!
Dabang Delhi 30-23 UP Yoddha
36' Super raid from Rishank Devadigaaaaa. Kya baaaat hai!— UP YODDHA (@UpYoddha) August 25, 2019
But he's hurt his eye. We hope he's fine!
DEL 30-23 UP#SaansRokSeenaThok #YoddhaHum #ProKabaddi #DELvUP pic.twitter.com/TgLUmc2d6K
Naveen Kumar gets another Super 10 and with that he also affects another all-out on UP. The first one came through his raid as well and so did this one. And with this, he also reaches 100 raid points this season. Can any defence this season stop this man?
Dabang Delhi 30-19 UP Yoddha
Super 10 number 7 by Naveen Kumar.— Dabang Delhi KC (@DabangDelhiKC) August 25, 2019
.#BuraNaManoDilliHai pic.twitter.com/5XM7JA3no5
Delhi have come from behind to go into the break with a 15-11 lead. Naveen Kumar's Super Raid brought about the turnaround as Delhi picked up from there. Delhi needs to do a bit better though.
Dabang Delhi 15-11 UP Yoddha
HT: #DEL 15-11 #UP— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 25, 2019
After a 20-minute 🤜💥🤛, @DabangDelhiKC have their noses ahead. Who will go all the way in #DELvUP?#IsseToughKuchNahi #VIVOProKabaddi
It is Naveen Kumar once more. With two men for UP on the mat, Naveen goes for a raid and executes a Super Raid against Sachin Kumar and Mohsen Maghsoudlou.
Dabang Delhi 13-10 UP Yoddha
19' Delhi take the lead.— UP YODDHA (@UpYoddha) August 25, 2019
DEL 13-10 UP#SaansRokSeenaThok #YoddhaHum #ProKabaddi #DELvUP
Here is the starting 7 of UP Yoddha as they face Dabang Delhi: Nitesh Kumar, Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav, Monu Goyat, Ashu Singh, Sumit and Amit Narwal
Monu Goyat returns for tonight's big fixture in Delhi!#SaansRokSeenaThok #YoddhaHum #ProKabaddi #DELvUP pic.twitter.com/Mxmds2VQiu— UP YODDHA (@UpYoddha) August 25, 2019
Even though Naveen Kumar has been their standout performer, Dabang Delhi coach refuses to depend on an individual and focusses on team effort instead.
Unity is strength and strength is unity! 💪— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 25, 2019
And that's the 🗝️ to winning #VIVOProKabaddi Season 7, believes @DabangDelhiKC's coach.
Catch the home team taking on @UpYoddha LIVE, 8:30 PM onwards, only on Star Sports and Hotstar. #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/wyFKHeXDfB
It's Joginder Narwal vs Nitesh Kumar in defence as Dabang Delhi take on UP Yoddha. As important as the raiders will be in this game, the defence is likely to be extremely crucial.
They come, they corner, and then they pounce.— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 25, 2019
But you don't need to worry unless you're a raider from the opposing team!
Watch #DELvUP tonight, 8:30 PM onwards, LIVE on Star Sports and Hotstar. #VIVOProKabaddi #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/I6MLOzbjbx
Dabang Delhi take on UP Yoddha in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Despite never beating UP Yoddha in their three previous encounters, Dabang Delhi will fancy their chances against them on Sunday. Naveen Kumar has been their talisman in attack and keeping him quiet will be one of UP Yoddha's biggest challenges. He's scored six consecutive Super 10s - the second-longest streak in league history - and looks primed for another stellar performance against UP Yoddha on current form.
However, he'll be hoping for more support in attack than he had against Bengaluru Bulls in their last game. Chandran Ranjit has proven he can be a handful for defenders to deal with in the past and Dabang Delhi will be hoping he and Iranian all-rounder Meraj Sheykh can deliver against UP Yoddha.
Making the most of their 🏡 advantage - @DabangDelhiKC's objective for the Delhi leg.— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 25, 2019
Can @UpYoddha break their momentum? Here's all things #DELvUP: https://t.co/7C4edayLas
Watch #VIVOProKabaddi LIVE, 8:30 PM onwards only on Star Sports & Hotstar. #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/MML5Ms0WeC
In defence, they possess an abundance of options with skipper Joginder Narwal leading from the front. He'll have the likes of Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane and Saeid Ghaffari in support to make things even more difficult for the opposition's attack.
UP Yoddha will head into the contest with confidence having got the better of a formidable Jaipur Pink Panthers outfit in their last outing. They will also be keen to preserve their perfect record against Dabang Delhi having won all their previous three matches against the side from the capital.
To beat Dabang Delhi, however, UP Yoddha must strive to be more consistent, which is something they haven't managed to do so far. With the likes of Shrikant Jadhav, Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat in their ranks, it's not that hard to envision them blowing away opposition defences even though they haven't managed to combine to the betterment of the team as regularly as their fans would have liked.
That said, it's surely just a matter of time till they do so and with the emergence of Surender Gill in the last match, expect fireworks from UP Yoddha on Sunday. Their defence, meanwhile, features skipper Nitesh Kumar and Sumit, who's their leading tackle points scorer this year. Much of responsibility in defence will rest on their shoulders and their battle with Dabang Delhi's raiders could well dictate the eventual outcome of the game.
