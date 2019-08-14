Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors in Ahmedabad: Bengal 19-14 Gujarat

Event Highlights
Gujarat Fortunegiants will be looking to get their campaign back on track as they prepare to take on Bengal Warriors. Gujarat have lost their last four matches after starting the seventh season with a hat-trick of wins. Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, were involved in a tie against Telugu Titans in their previous match and will look to capitalize on Gujarat Fortunegiants’ recent form. Bengal will also be looking for a first-ever win over Gujarat as the hosts lead the Warriors 2-0 in their head-to-head record.
Bengal Warriors lead Gujarat Fortunegiants 17-12 at half time. Gujarat's defence has been poor once again and Bengal Warriors have already inflicted an all-out on the home team. If Gujarat are to turn this around, they need Parvesh and Sunil to step up in the defence.
The score stands 17-12 in favour of Bengal Warriors at half-time
What a raid from Mohammad Nabibakhsh, brilliant show of power! Parvesh went for the super tackle but Nabibakhsh kept fighting and eventually got to the line before the whistle and that a solid lead for Bengal.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 11-15 Bengal Warriors
19' ALL OUT!
Mohammad Nabibakhsh with a brilliant raid, he targets Sunil in the left corner and Sunil steps out of the mat trying to save himself and concedes a point. Bengal in the lead now.
However, he goes for the next raid as well and gets super-tackled, started by Parvesh Bhainswal. He tried hard to get his hand across the line but good team effort from the Gujarat defence.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 10-9 Bengal Warriors
Prapanjan goes for a do-or-die raid for Bengal Warriors and gets a touch point off Ankit and that's absolutely brilliant from the raider. And with this, Prapanjan now has 250 touch points in PKL.
Next raid, Sonu goes for a do-or-die raid and gets Viraj Vishnu Langde out. Gujarat back in the lead.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 8-7 Bengal Warriors
Here is the starting line-up for Bengal Warriors as they take on Gujarat Fortunegiants: K Prapanjan, Viraj Vishnu Langde, Vijin Thangadurai, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Maninder Singh, Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal.
This is how we line up for #GUJvKOL!
Here is the starting line-up of Gujarat Fortunegiants as they take on Bengal Warriors: Sachin, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sonu, Rohit Gulia, Ankit and Sumit
Here is the big defensive battle as Gujarat Fortunegiants take on Bengal Warriors in their third match in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat will look to continue their dominance over Bengal Warriors while the latter will want to get a first-ever win against the hosts.
Gujarat Fortunegiants face Bengal Warriors in Pro Kabaddi. (Photo Credit: PKL)
After a fine start to the season, Gujarat Fortunegiants have been on the wrong side of the result in their past four outings, including two in front of their home fans. Coach Manpreet Singh will want his players to turn things around quickly and give their home fans something to cheer about. All-rounder Rohit Gulia has been their most potent attacking threat and will have to carry much of the offensive responsibility on his shoulders. Sachin Tanwar is yet to hit top gear in the ongoing season. Gujarat Fortunegiants’ normally formidable defence also needs to up their game after their last match against Telugu Titans. Skipper Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal will be entrusted to lead their defence and they will need to get back to their best against a strong Bengal Warriors raiding unit.
Bengal Warriors have had a stop-start season so far but still find themselves in a good position in the league standings. They’ve been one of the better sides on the raiding front with Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh and K Prapanjan, all contributing thus far. Nabibakhsh, in fact, has made his presence felt while raiding as well as in defence and the Iranian will be looking to continue his rich vein of form after top-scoring for his team in their last match. However, Bengal Warriors will have to produce an all-round performance if they are to upstage Gujarat Fortunegiants and Baldev Singh will be the individual in-charge of leading their defence. Baldev has enjoyed a strong campaign so far and he will be hoping the likes of Jeeva Kumar and Rinku Narwal can all chip in as Bengal Warriors attempt something they’ve never done before – beat Gujarat Fortunegiants in Pro Kabaddi.
