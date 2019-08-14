Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors in Ahmedabad: Bengal 19-14 Gujarat

Gujarat Fortunegiants face Bengal Warriors in Pro Kabaddi. (Photo Credit: PKL)



After a fine start to the season, Gujarat Fortunegiants have been on the wrong side of the result in their past four outings, including two in front of their home fans. Coach Manpreet Singh will want his players to turn things around quickly and give their home fans something to cheer about. All-rounder Rohit Gulia has been their most potent attacking threat and will have to carry much of the offensive responsibility on his shoulders. Sachin Tanwar is yet to hit top gear in the ongoing season. Gujarat Fortunegiants’ normally formidable defence also needs to up their game after their last match against Telugu Titans. Skipper Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal will be entrusted to lead their defence and they will need to get back to their best against a strong Bengal Warriors raiding unit.



Bengal Warriors have had a stop-start season so far but still find themselves in a good position in the league standings. They’ve been one of the better sides on the raiding front with Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh and K Prapanjan, all contributing thus far. Nabibakhsh, in fact, has made his presence felt while raiding as well as in defence and the Iranian will be looking to continue his rich vein of form after top-scoring for his team in their last match. However, Bengal Warriors will have to produce an all-round performance if they are to upstage Gujarat Fortunegiants and Baldev Singh will be the individual in-charge of leading their defence. Baldev has enjoyed a strong campaign so far and he will be hoping the likes of Jeeva Kumar and Rinku Narwal can all chip in as Bengal Warriors attempt something they’ve never done before – beat Gujarat Fortunegiants in Pro Kabaddi.