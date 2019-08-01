Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi KC in Mumbai: Gujarat Beat Delhi 31-26

Here is how the Pro Kabaddi 2019 table looks like. Dabang Delhi sit second on the table with 15 points from three games while Gujarat Fortunegiants are sixth with 10 points from two games. Both teams are unbeaten so far.

The players of Dabang Delhi have arrived at the mat and are ready to take on the defensive might of Gujarat Fortunegiants. Gujarat, on the other hand, arrive second but will look to trump Delhi tonight.

Sachin makes the first raid of the match for Gujarat Fortunegiants and gets a bonus point to get his team up and running on the board.

Dabang Delhi bring up their first point of the match courtesy a strong ankle hold from Joginder Narwal on Sachin in the do-or-die raid for Gujarat Fortunegiants. This is already looking like an intense battle.

Naveen Kumar makes an extremely smart raid this time around. He keeps moving his feet at all times and keeps his eye at the movement of the defenders and is able to take out Sunil Kumar and get Delhi's second point.

Superbly closed down! Rohit Gulia is tackled down by Saeid Ghaffari. Delhi are not leaving anything in the tank here and are doing everything they can to reduce the gap on the scoreboard.

Naveen Kumar goes for the do-or-die raid and he was not getting away with this one. Parvesh Bhainswal catches him and he is bulldozed down. Gujarat maintain their lead here.

Ravinder Pahal with a mistake again and More GB gets the important point in the do-or-die raid. Gujarat are cashing on the errors from Delhi's defence while their own defence, as usual, is watertight.

Naveen Kumar with a glorious raid here, he gets a touch point and as he was dashed out, he taps the line in the lobby while he was in the air. He manages two points for Delhi.

Naveen has been the big man so far! He gets a touch point in his next raid as well and now Gujarat have just one man on the mat! The lone man goes for the raid and is tackled down. It's an all-out on Gujarat, Delhi take a two-point lead. Delhi have scored eight points in the last five minutes compared to two from Gujarat.

Chandran Ranjit goes for Delhi for the next raid and takes out Ankit and Parvesh Bhainswal. That's a huge scalp and two important points from Delhi as Gujarat are beginning to falter.

11-14 - that's how things stand at the half-way mark as we get set for a 🔥🔥 final 2⃣0⃣ minutes in #GUJvDEL tonight! Are you watching all the #VIVOProKabaddi action on Star Sports & Hotstar? #IsseToughKuchNahi

Towards the end of that first half, Dabang Delhi absolutely raised their game and forced mistakes out of that Gujarat defence. Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit shone as Delhi raiders once again but Gujarat are still close and the second half is sure to be a cracker.

Gujarat have pounced after the break and have taken two points while Delhi have had none. Both Vijay and Chandran Ranjit have been tackled down as Gujarat make the comeback.

Jersey pull on Naveen Kumar and Sumit has to go out, Naveen restores the two-point lead. Next raid, however, Rohit Gulia takes out Vishal Mane and Chandran Ranjit and gets Gujarat on level terms.

That's a dubki from Naveen Kumar. Brilliant raid from him and he takes out Ankit and More GB to restore Delhi's two-point lead. That is brilliant from the youngster.

Two-point raid from Rohit Baliyan as he takes out Ravinder Pahal and Vijay. Pahal just could not get his ankle hold right and is punished for the same.

Next raid, Chandran Ranjit goes for Delhi's do-or-die raid and gets tackled down and next raid, More GB gets Saeid Ghaffari out. Under 6 minutes to go and Gujarat have taken a handy lead here.

Naveen Kumar gets a touch point after the break and keeps Delhi in the hunt. The Delhi team needs to play smartly here and so do Gujarat!

Chandran Ranjit is tackled down, Gujarat are taking it away here. Delhi are in a precarious position and the hill look too huge to climb. Naveen, however, gets a touch point in the next raid and just keep Delhi in the hunt.

Sachin takes out Joginder Narwal and Vishal Mane with a brilliant raiding effort, this looks like game, set and match for Gujarat. Naveen Kumar goes for the next raid for Delhi and takes out Rohit Gulia to get another super 10, what an effort this has been from the young man.

Gujarat do not just want to beat Delhi here but they want to do it by a good margin. Chandran Ranjit gets tackled down. Looks like now Delhi will play to get a point out of this match, if a team loses by less than seven points, they get a point.

Dabang Delhi lead Gujarat Fortunegiants 14-11 at half time. Delhi will be playing their fourth match of season 7 while Gujarat Fortunegiants will take the mat for the third time this season as the two teams face off at the Dome NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. This is the only match that will take place today unlike other days when there are two matches. If Delhi win today, they will go back on top of the table, a position taken by Jaipur Pink Panthers after their last night's win over Haryana Steelers.

Gujarat Fortunegiants are known to have a watertight defence. But they are a well-oiled unit which is capable beating anyone on their day. They have started the season with two convincing wins and will be buoyant about their chances of another victory against Dabang Delhi. Sachin, More GB and Sonu are their main raiding threats, while all-rounder Rohit Gulia is also capable of turning it on in attack. Their defence also looks solid and settled with Sunil Kumar, Ankit, Sumit and Parvesh Bhainswal.Delhi, on the other hand, registered two nerve-wracking wins before getting a comfortable one over Haryana Steelers in their last match. Like Gujarat, Delhi do not rely on any one individual. Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit have looked in good form and will be eager to build on their Super 10 displays. In defence, Joginder Narwal has led the northerners well along with Iranian Saeid Ghaffari. Experienced defenders Vishal Mane and Ravinder Pahal will also be eyeing more success in Dabang Delhi's remaining matches.