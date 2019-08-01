Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi KC in Mumbai: Gujarat Beat Delhi 31-26

Event Highlights
Dabang Delhi will be looking to extend their winning run and grab their fourth win on the trot while Gujarat will also be aiming to get a hat-trick of wins in season 7. If Delhi win today, they will go back on top of the table, a position taken by Jaipur Pink Panthers after their last night's win over Haryana Steelers.
Sachin takes out Joginder Narwal and Vishal Mane with a brilliant raiding effort, this looks like game, set and match for Gujarat. Naveen Kumar goes for the next raid for Delhi and takes out Rohit Gulia to get another super 10, what an effort this has been from the young man.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 29-25 Dabang Delhi
That's a gift of a point to Gujarat from Sombir. More GB goes, tries for a bit and gets an important point for Gujarat.
Next raid, Chandran Ranjit goes for Delhi's do-or-die raid and gets tackled down and next raid, More GB gets Saeid Ghaffari out. Under 6 minutes to go and Gujarat have taken a handy lead here.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 25-20 Dabang Delhi
Two-point raid from Rohit Baliyan as he takes out Ravinder Pahal and Vijay. Pahal just could not get his ankle hold right and is punished for the same.
Next raid, Naveen is tackled down and Gujarat take a two-point lead now.
But next raid, Delhi execute a super tackle here, Chandran Ranjit and Saeid get together to tackle Sachin and bring the scoreline to parity once again.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 20-20 Dabang Delhi
Towards the end of that first half, Dabang Delhi absolutely raised their game and forced mistakes out of that Gujarat defence. Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit shone as Delhi raiders once again but Gujarat are still close and the second half is sure to be a cracker.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 11-14 Dabang Delhi
11-14 - that's how things stand at the half-way mark as we get set for a 🔥🔥 final 2⃣0⃣ minutes in #GUJvDEL tonight!— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 1, 2019
Are you watching all the #VIVOProKabaddi action on Star Sports & Hotstar? #IsseToughKuchNahi
Naveen has been the big man so far! He gets a touch point in his next raid as well and now Gujarat have just one man on the mat! The lone man goes for the raid and is tackled down. It's an all-out on Gujarat, Delhi take a two-point lead. Delhi have scored eight points in the last five minutes compared to two from Gujarat.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 10-12 Dabang Delhi
Naveen Kumar with a glorious raid here, he gets a touch point and as he was dashed out, he taps the line in the lobby while he was in the air. He manages two points for Delhi.
Naveen Kumar's average raiding points against other teams is 8.1 while against Gujarat, it stands at 5.3. Can Naveen change the statistics tonight?
Perhaps he can do it! A super tackle opportunity for Gujarat but Naveen manages to get a point for Delhi.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 9-8 Dabang Delhi
Ravinder Pahal with a mistake again and More GB gets the important point in the do-or-die raid. Gujarat are cashing on the errors from Delhi's defence while their own defence, as usual, is watertight.
Meanwhile this is the man who took out Naveen!
Gujarat Fortunegiants 8-4 Dabang Delhi
10' Nav-IN, Nav-OUT!— Gujarat Fortune Giants (@Fortunegiants) August 1, 2019
Parvesh ka shaandar ankle hold aur Naveen Kumar bahar!
GFG 7-4 DEL#GarjegaGujarat #IssBaarChhodnaNahi #VivoProKabaddi #LePanga #GUJvDEL pic.twitter.com/yyiTvLTPKn
Naveen Kumar makes an extremely smart raid this time around. He keeps moving his feet at all times and keeps his eye at the movement of the defenders and is able to take out Sunil Kumar and get Delhi's second point.
Next raid, Sachin is tackled down by Ravinder Pahal, Delhi are closing in the gap here.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 6-3 Dabang Delhi
Here is the starting line-up for Gujarat Fortunegiants against Dabang Delhi KC.
Sunil Kumar (C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, More GB and Sumit Malik
Delhi - 6 pe barsenge 7 GIANTS! 💪#GarjegaGujarat #IssBaarChhodnaNahi #VivoProKabaddi #LePanga #IsseToughKuchNahi #GUJvDEL pic.twitter.com/cTd0X9mwJt— Gujarat Fortune Giants (@Fortunegiants) August 1, 2019
Gujarat Fortunegiants are a strong defensive unit but have equally-balanced their raiding prowess.
RAIDERS: Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali, Gurvinder Singh, Harmanjit Singh, Lalit Chaudhary, More GB, Sachin Tanwar and Sonu Jaglan
DEFENDERS: Sunil Kumar, Amit Kharb, Ankit, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sonu Gahlawat, Sumit Malik and Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi
ALL-ROUNDERS: Pankaj, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Shazid Hossain and Vinod Kumar
Here is the Dabang Delhi squad for season 7. Delhi have ample amount of raiding and defending champions in their squad.
RAIDERS: Aman Kadian, Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar, Neeraj Narwal and Sumit Kumar
DEFENDERS: Joginder Singh Narwal, Mohit, Vishal Mane, Pratik Patil, Ravinder Pahal, Anil Kumar, Saeid Ghaffari, Satywan, Sumit and Sombir
ALL-ROUNDERS: Balram, Meraj Sheykh and Vijay
Gujarat Fortunegiants face Dabang Delhi in Pro Kabaddi League 2019. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Gujarat Fortunegiants are known to have a watertight defence. But they are a well-oiled unit which is capable beating anyone on their day. They have started the season with two convincing wins and will be buoyant about their chances of another victory against Dabang Delhi. Sachin, More GB and Sonu are their main raiding threats, while all-rounder Rohit Gulia is also capable of turning it on in attack. Their defence also looks solid and settled with Sunil Kumar, Ankit, Sumit and Parvesh Bhainswal.
City: Mumbai— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 1, 2019
Humidity: 84%
Chances of rain: 90%
Chances of a raid-point shower: 100%
When these two are on the mat, better keep your ☂️☂️ handy.
Watch #GUJvDEL action, 7 PM onwards, LIVE on Star Sports and Hotstar. #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/U591n6Ptzb
Delhi, on the other hand, registered two nerve-wracking wins before getting a comfortable one over Haryana Steelers in their last match. Like Gujarat, Delhi do not rely on any one individual. Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit have looked in good form and will be eager to build on their Super 10 displays. In defence, Joginder Narwal has led the northerners well along with Iranian Saeid Ghaffari. Experienced defenders Vishal Mane and Ravinder Pahal will also be eyeing more success in Dabang Delhi's remaining matches.
-
31 Jul, 2019 | Bangladesh in Sri Lanka SL vs BAN 294/850.0 overs 172/1036.0 oversSri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 122 runs
-
28 Jul, 2019 | Bangladesh in Sri Lanka BAN vs SL 238/850.0 overs 242/344.4 oversSri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
-
26 Jul, 2019 | Bangladesh in Sri Lanka SL vs BAN 314/850.0 overs 223/1041.4 oversSri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 91 runs
-
24 - 26 Jul, 2019 | Ireland in England ENG vs IRE 85/1023.4 overs 207/1058.2 oversEngland beat Ireland by 143 runs
-
14 Jul, 2019 | Zimbabwe in Ireland IRE vs ZIM 171/920.0 overs 172/216.4 oversZimbabwe beat Ireland by 8 wickets