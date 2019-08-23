LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates in Chennai: Gujarat Leads Patna 17-16

News18.com | August 23, 2019, 8:01 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Patna Pirates through News18 Sports' live blog. Gujarat Fortunegiants leads Patna Pirates 17-16 in the first game of matchday 29 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Tamil Thalaivas face U Mumba in the second game of the night at the same venue.

Gujarat Fortunegiants will be looking to curb a six-match losing streak with a win against Patna Pirates in Match 54 of Pro Kabaddi season 7. Patna Pirates are currently at the bottom of the standing and a win will go a long way in boosting their confidence ahead of the Delhi leg. Gujarat Fortunegiants, however, have an impressive record against them and will be eager to leave behind the results of their home leg.
Aug 23, 2019 8:01 pm (IST)

Gujrat's Rohit Gulia gets a touch on Neeraj Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid.

Patna's Monu comes back empty-handed.

Then so does Rohit Gulia.

Vikas Jaglan and then Rohit Gulia put in empty raids.

In the DO OR DIE raid, Monu gets tackled by Ruturaj Koravi.

Rohit Gulia in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Vikas Jaglan.

Hadi Oshtorak gets tackled by Pankaj. Gujarat are ALL OUT!

GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 17-16 PATNA PIRATES

Aug 23, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)

Patna's Pardeep Narwal comes back empty-handed.

Gujrat's Sonu too puts in an empty raid.

Monu and then Sonu put in empty raids.

Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou gets tackled by Sunil Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid

More GB gets a touch on Jaipdeep in the DO OR DIE raid.

Pardeep Narwal gets back without a touch.

Rohit Gulia also puts in an emepty raid.

Pardeep Narwal gets tackled by More GB

More GB puts in an empty raid.

GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 11-15 PATNA PIRATES

Aug 23, 2019 7:46 pm (IST)

Gujrat's More G B puts in an empty raid.

Patna's Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou gets a touch on Ruturaj Koravi.

Sonu gets a touch on Neeraj Kumar.

Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou comes back empty-handed.

Rohit Gulia also puts in an empty raid.

Vikas Jaglan puts in an empty raid and so does More G B.

Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou gets a touch on More G B in the DO OR DIE raid

Rohit Gulia gets tackled by Jaipdeep in the DO OR DIE raid.

GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 8-15 PATNA PIRATES

Aug 23, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)

Gujrat's Rohit Gulia gets a bonus point in the DO OR DIE raid.

Patna's Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou puts in an empty raid.

More G B gets tackled by Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou.

Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Pankaj.

Rohit Gulia gets a touch on Hadi Oshtorak. 

Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou puts in an empty raid.

Rohit Gulia gets a bonus point.

Pardeep Narwal gets tackled by Parvesh Bhainswal.

GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 7-12 PATNA PIRATES

Aug 23, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)

Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets touches on Sunil Kumar, Pankaj, Rohit Gulia. SUPER TACKLE! 

Gujrat's Rohit Gulia gets back with a bonus point in the DO OR DIE raid.

Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on More G B.

Sonu gets tackled by Jaideep. 

Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Ruturaj Koravi. Gujrat are ALL OUT!

GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 3-10 PATNA PIRATES

Aug 23, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)

Gujarat Fortunegiants win the toss and opt to choose their side of the court 

Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Ruturaj Koravi. 

Gujrat's Rohit Gulia gets touches on Jaideep and Monu.

Pardeep Narwal and then GB More put in empty raids.

Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou gets a touch on Parvesh Bhainswal.

Sonu puts in an empty raid.

GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 2-2 PATNA PIRATES

Aug 23, 2019 7:15 pm (IST)

Patna Pirates Form -

Played: 9

Won:3

Tied: 0

Lost: 6

Win Rate: 33.3%

Best Raider: Pardeep Narwal

Best Defender: Jaideep

Aug 23, 2019 7:05 pm (IST)

Gujarat Fortunegiants Form -

Played: 9

Won: 3

Tied: 0

Lost: 6

Win Rate: 33.3%

Best Raider: Rohit Gulia

Best Defender: Sunil Kumar

Aug 23, 2019 6:44 pm (IST)

In head-to-head contests, Gujarat Fortunegiants have had the better of Patna Pirates on 4 occasions and losing just 1 game.

Aug 23, 2019 6:28 pm (IST)

In the penultimate match of the Chennai leg, Gujarat Fortunegiants are up against Patna Pirates.

Both teams will be hoping to get back to winning ways...

Gujarat Fortunegiants face Patna Pirates in Chennai (Photo Credit:L PKL)

Gujarat Fortunegiants had a week’s break after their home leg, where they lost four matches on the trot, and will be raring to get going with a victory to their name. Their raiding department has been led by Rohit Gulia as he is the team’s only raider to have scored a Super 10 in this season.

The team would want Sachin to find the form that saw him feature among the top 10 raiders of both, Season 5 and Season 6. He currently averages only 4.77 raid points this season; much lower than to his overall average of 7.

Skipper Sunil Kumar and his Cover partner Parvesh Bhainswal have scored 48 combined tackle points in the team’s 9 matches so far. Pankaj also scored 6 tackle points in the team’s previous match to further bolster their strong defence. This season has seen the team slump to their biggest losing-streak in Pro Kabaddi history so far and Manpreet Singh’s men will want nothing more than to return to winning ways once again.



Patna Pirates will be looking to recover from their defeat to Bengal Warriors on Thursday quickly and secure a win against Gujarat Fortunegiants to move off the bottom spot in the season 7 standings. They have the season’s second-most successful raider in Pardeep Narwal in their ranks and the ‘Record-Breaker’ is in prime form following his 12-point performance in the team’s previous match.

However, the defenders haven’t been able to make a huge mark so far and after Jaideep, who features fourth in the list of the season’s top defender, the next most successful defender is Neeraj Kumar with 19 tackle points in 9 matches.

The team averages 10.11 tackle points in Season 7 but managed only 6 against a strong Bengal Warriors raiding roster. They will hope that the defenders come good against Gujarat Fortunegiants to ensure a big win for their side.
  • 14 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
    WI vs IND
    240/7
    35.0 overs
    		 256/4
    32.3 overs
    India beat West Indies by 6 wickets (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 - 18 Aug, 2019 | The Ashes
    ENG vs AUS
    258/10
    77.1 overs
    		 250/10
    94.3 overs
    England drew with Australia
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 - 18 Aug, 2019 | New Zealand in Sri Lanka
    NZ vs SL
    249/10
    83.2 overs
    		 267/10
    93.2 overs
    Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 11 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
    IND vs WI
    279/7
    50.0 overs
    		 210/10
    42.0 overs
    India beat West Indies by 59 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 08 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
    WI vs IND
    54/1
    13.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Match Abandoned
    Full Scorecard
