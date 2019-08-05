Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan in Patna: Pune Look to Continue Momentum

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortunegiants through News18 Sports' live blog. Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortunegiants face-off in the second match of matchday 14 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Saturday. In the first match of the day, Dabang Delhi took on Jaipur Pink Panthers at the same venue.
Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortunegiants come into Match 28 on Monday with conflicting campaigns in season 7 so far. Puneri Paltan picked up the first win of their season against Patna Pirates in their previous encounter and Gujarat Fortunegiants tasted their first defeat of the season against U Mumba. Puneri Paltan will be keen to ride on their winning momentum and add another victory to their name against a side they have never managed to beat before. Gujarat Fortunegiants, meanwhile, will hope to leave their result against U Mumba behind and get back to winning ways.
Puneri Paltan Squad:
RAIDERS: Amit Kumar, Darshan Kadian, Emad Sedaghatnia, Manjeet, Nitin Tomar, Pankaj Mohite, Pawan Kumar Kadian, R. Sriram and Sushant Sail
DEFENDERS: PO Surjeet Singh, Deepak Yadav, Jadhav Balasaheb Shahaji, Hadi Tajik, Shubham Shinde, Sanket Sawant and Girish Maruti Ernak
ALL-ROUNDERS: Amit Kumar, Sagar B Krishna and Sandeep
Gujarat Fortunegiants Squad:
RAIDERS: Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali, Gurvinder Singh, Harmanjit Singh, Lalit Chaudhary, More GB, Sachin Tanwar and Sonu Jaglan
DEFENDERS: Sunil Kumar, Amit Kharb, Ankit, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sonu Gahlawat, Sumit Malik and Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi
ALL-ROUNDERS: Pankaj, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Shazid Hossain and Vinod Kumar
Puneri Paltan Form -
Played: 4
Won: 1
Tied: 0
Lost: 3
Win rate: 25%
Best Raider: Pawan Kumar Kadian
Best Defender: Girish Maruti Ernak
Gujarat Fortunegiants Form -
Played: 4
Won: 3
Tied: 0
Lost: 1
Win rate: 75%
Best Raider: Rohit Gulia
Best Defender: Parvesh Bhainswal
Gujarat Fortunegiants take on Puneri Paltan in the second game of the night. After beating hosts Patan on the previous night, can the Puneri Paltan win again?
Gujarat Fortunegiants were enjoying an excellent Season 7 campaign before running into a roadblock against U Mumba in Match 22. They will be keen to get a positive result against Puneri Paltan so that they can get momentum back on their side. The side averages 12.25 tackle points per game this season and are second only to Jaipur Pink Panthers.
They owe much of this success to the Cover combination of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal, who will lead the defence once again. They also have many options in attack with Rohit Gulia already having registered a Super 10 and Harmanjit Singh coming to the fore against U Mumba by becoming their leading raid-point-scorer.
Puneri Paltan turned their campaign around in Patna by registering their first win of the season against hosts Patna Pirates on Sunday and will be hungry for more. Their experienced defence is led by Surjeet Singh who had a 100% tackle strike rate in the match against Patna Pirates. He has the support of Girish Maruti Ernak and young Amit Kumar, making for a formidable defence.
However, it was their raiders who showed their class in their previous match with Pankaj Mohite leading the charge by scoring eight raid points. They will want to make a strong start once again so they can control the game against a good-looking Gujarat Fortunegiants side.