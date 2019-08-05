Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan in Patna: Pune Look to Continue Momentum

The strength of the pack is the 🐺, the strength of the 🐺 is the pack! Tune in to Star Sports and Hotstar for all the LIVE action from #GUJvPUN in #VIVOProKabaddi ! #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/4NbMCNcuGL



Gujarat Fortunegiants were enjoying an excellent Season 7 campaign before running into a roadblock against U Mumba in Match 22. They will be keen to get a positive result against Puneri Paltan so that they can get momentum back on their side. The side averages 12.25 tackle points per game this season and are second only to Jaipur Pink Panthers.They owe much of this success to the Cover combination of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal, who will lead the defence once again. They also have many options in attack with Rohit Gulia already having registered a Super 10 and Harmanjit Singh coming to the fore against U Mumba by becoming their leading raid-point-scorer.Puneri Paltan turned their campaign around in Patna by registering their first win of the season against hosts Patna Pirates on Sunday and will be hungry for more. Their experienced defence is led by Surjeet Singh who had a 100% tackle strike rate in the match against Patna Pirates. He has the support of Girish Maruti Ernak and young Amit Kumar, making for a formidable defence.However, it was their raiders who showed their class in their previous match with Pankaj Mohite leading the charge by scoring eight raid points. They will want to make a strong start once again so they can control the game against a good-looking Gujarat Fortunegiants side.