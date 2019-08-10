Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas in Ahmedabad: Gujarat Eye Win on Homecoming



Rohit Baliyan and Maninder were their superb selves, but check out who made top of the list for the best raids of the week!

Coach Manpreet Singh will be eager for his team to rediscover the winning habit and he'll view Saturday's contest in front of their home fans as the perfect opportunity. Successive losses may have taken away some of Gujarat Fortunegiants' early season momentum, but the home side will be confident in their ability to bounce back following a narrow loss in their last game.Sachin Tanwar will be eager to have more on an impact in attack than he's had so far, while all-rounder Rohit Gulia - the team's leading raid points scorer this year - will want to continue in the manner that he's begun the season. In defence, the likes of Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit and Sumit will be looking to put their previous performances behind them and make amends with the defensive solidity they've been renowned for over the years.Tamil Thalaivas have emerged as a formidable side in the ongoing season despite two losses in their first three matches. Those setbacks could have gone either way with one-point wins for the opposition in both games. Their fighting spirit though was evident in all their matches so far starting from their defeats to the win in their season opener against Telugu Titans and the come-from-behind win and tie against Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha respectively.Their last match saw Shabeer Bappu making his presence felt alongside Ajay 'Iceman' Thakur and Rahul 'Showman' Chaudhari. An in-form Bappu is a big boost for Tamil Thalaivas' already impressive raiding unit, while Ran Singh and Mohit Chhillar also seem to be coming into their own in a defence that's mostly seen Manjeet Chhillar dominate opposition raiders so far.