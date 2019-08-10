Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas in Ahmedabad: Gujarat Eye Win on Homecoming

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Tamil Thalaivas through News18 Sports' live blog. Gujarat Fortunegiants will face off against Tamil Thalaivas in the first match of matchday 18 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Puneri Paltan take on Dabang Delhi in the second match of the day, at the same venue.
Gujarat Fortunegiants will start their home leg with hopes of returning to winning ways after back-to-back losses against a tricky Tamil Thalaivas side. Gujarat Fortunegiants get their Pro Kabaddi season 7 home leg underway with a clash against Tamil Thalaivas and After three successive wins to start their campaign, they fell short in their last two outings. Gujarat Fortunegiants will want to set things right in front of their fans. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, head into the contest on the back a thrilling tie against UP Yoddha in their last match.
Read More
Aug 10, 2019 7:28 pm (IST)
Gujarat Fortunegiants Squad:
RAIDERS: Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali, Gurvinder Singh, Harmanjit Singh, Lalit Chaudhary, More GB, Sachin Tanwar and Sonu Jaglan
DEFENDERS: Sunil Kumar, Amit Kharb, Ankit, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sonu Gahlawat, Sumit Malik and Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi
ALL-ROUNDERS: Pankaj, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Shazid Hossain and Vinod Kumar
Gujarat Fortunegiants face Tamil Thalaivas in Ahmedabad (Photo Credit: PKL)
Coach Manpreet Singh will be eager for his team to rediscover the winning habit and he'll view Saturday's contest in front of their home fans as the perfect opportunity. Successive losses may have taken away some of Gujarat Fortunegiants' early season momentum, but the home side will be confident in their ability to bounce back following a narrow loss in their last game.
Sachin Tanwar will be eager to have more on an impact in attack than he's had so far, while all-rounder Rohit Gulia - the team's leading raid points scorer this year - will want to continue in the manner that he's begun the season. In defence, the likes of Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit and Sumit will be looking to put their previous performances behind them and make amends with the defensive solidity they've been renowned for over the years.
Rohit Baliyan and Maninder were their superb selves, but check out who made top of the list for the best raids of the week!
Tamil Thalaivas have emerged as a formidable side in the ongoing season despite two losses in their first three matches. Those setbacks could have gone either way with one-point wins for the opposition in both games. Their fighting spirit though was evident in all their matches so far starting from their defeats to the win in their season opener against Telugu Titans and the come-from-behind win and tie against Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha respectively.
Their last match saw Shabeer Bappu making his presence felt alongside Ajay 'Iceman' Thakur and Rahul 'Showman' Chaudhari. An in-form Bappu is a big boost for Tamil Thalaivas' already impressive raiding unit, while Ran Singh and Mohit Chhillar also seem to be coming into their own in a defence that's mostly seen Manjeet Chhillar dominate opposition raiders so far.