Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans in Ahmedabad: Gujarat Eye 1st Win at Home

Gujarat Fortunegiants are looking for a first victory on home soil after losing their match against Tamil Thalaivas on Saturday while Telugu Titans are still in search for a first win of season 7. The Titans stopped the run of losses with a tie againt UP Yoddhas but are yet to win a match. Gujarat Fortunegiants hold a 2-0 advantage over Telugu Titans in their head-to-head record.

Gujarat Fortunegiants and Telugu Titans take on each other in the second game of matchday 19 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The first match of the day will be played between Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers at the same venue. Aug 11, 2019 8:15 pm (IST) The first Sunday match between Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers in going on at the EKA Arena at the moment and it's proving to be extremely interesting. Aug 11, 2019 8:05 pm (IST) In defence, it is between Sunil Kumar and Vishal Bhardwaj as Gujarat Fortunegiants and Telugu Titans face off.



Aug 11, 2019 8:02 pm (IST) Siddharth Desai put up a Super 10 performance for Telugu Titans in their previous match. His team will need him to do the same against Gujarat Fortunegiants as well.



Aug 11, 2019 7:59 pm (IST) Telugu Titans Form Guide: Played: 6 Won: 0 Tied: 1 Lost: 5 Best Raider: Siddharth Desai Best Defender: Vishal Bhardwaj Aug 11, 2019 7:58 pm (IST) Gujarat Fortunegiants Form Guide: Played: 6 Won: 3 Tied: 0 Lost: 3 Win rate: 50% Best Raider: Rohit Gulia Best Defender: Sunil Kumar Aug 11, 2019 7:58 pm (IST) The second match of Sunday is between the host team Gujarat Fortunegiants and Telugu Titans. While Gujarat are looking for a first win at home, the Titans are looking for a first win of the season.

Gujarat Fortunegiants had an exceptional start to their season, completing a hat-trick of victories before slumping to three consecutive defeats. Their most recent defeat came against Tamil Thalaivas in the first match of their home leg. Rohit Gulia – the team’s leading raid point scorer so far led the raiders yet again in that match with a 9-raid-point performance. Captain Sunil Kumar, too, had an excellent outing, scoring a High 5 for his team. However, none of the other defenders managed to impress in that match as the team scored only 9 tackle points. They will want to tighten that aspect of their game as they take on Telugu Titans in order to give some delight to their home fans.



Telugu Titans lost their previous match to Bengaluru Bulls but will be buoyed by the performances of their star raider Siddharth Desai, who scored a Super 10, and Vishal Bhardwaj, who recorded a High 5. Desai, in particular, will be key to the team’s fortunes going forward as he can easily help his team take control of a match when he is in top gear. Captain Abozar Mohajermighani has scored only 9 tackle points in 6 appearances so far and will want to improve on that in the upcoming match so he can lead the charge in the defence. Raider Armaan has also looked good in the opportunities he had so far and might be a key man in the encounter against Gujarat Fortunegiants.