Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans in Ahmedabad: Gujarat Eye 1st Win at Home

The first Sunday match between Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers in going on at the EKA Arena at the moment and it's proving to be extremely interesting.
Follow live updates of the match here
In defence, it is between Sunil Kumar and Vishal Bhardwaj as Gujarat Fortunegiants and Telugu Titans face off.
What happens when two defensive powerhouses - Sunil Kumar and Vishal Bhardwaj collide?— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 11, 2019
Ans: #GUJvHYD!
So watch the epic #VIVOProKabaddi battle tonight, 8:30 PM onwards, LIVE on Star Sports and Hotstar. #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/XM19fdnYQx
Siddharth Desai put up a Super 10 performance for Telugu Titans in their previous match. His team will need him to do the same against Gujarat Fortunegiants as well.
History suggests the @Fortunegiants have found it tough to stop Siddharth ‘Baahubali’ Desai from raiding riot, will the story change in #GUJvHYD tonight?— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 11, 2019
Watch the #VIVOProKabaddi tussle, LIVE at 8:30 PM tonight on Star Sports and Hotstar.#IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/kwKmeeBOfQ
|08 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
|WI
|vs
|IND
|54/1
13.0 overs
|/
overs
|06 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
|WI
|vs
|IND
|146/6
20.0 overs
|150/3
19.1 overs
|04 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
|IND
|vs
|WI
|167/5
20.0 overs
|98/4
15.3 overs
|03 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
|WI
|vs
|IND
|95/9
20.0 overs
|98/6
17.2 overs
|01 - 05 Aug, 2019 | The Ashes
|AUS
|vs
|ENG
|284/10
80.4 overs
|374/10
135.5 overs