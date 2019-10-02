Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls in Panchkula: Bengaluru Eye Playoffs Spot

Event Highlights
Haryana Steelers have already booked their spot in the playoffs after an edgy win over Gujarat Fortunegiants on Sunday. But as they take on Bengaluru Bulls, they will look for another victory in their bid for the top two league stage finish, which will take them straight to the semis. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, will look to secure their playoff spot and can do so if they beat the hosts. Haryana Steelers hold a 2-1 edge over Bengaluru Bulls in their head-to-head record. LIVE STREAMING
Pawan raids for Bengaluru and takes out Vikas Kale.
Prashanth comes to raid for Haryana and takes out Amit Sheoran.
Pawan raids for Bengaluru and takes out Kale.
Prashanth Kumar Rai goes to raid for Haryana adn takes out Ajay.
Pawan raids for Bengaluru and is tackled down by Sunil.
Kandola raids for Haryana and takes out Ankit.
Sumit raids for Bengaluru but is tackled down by Dharmaraj.
Haryana Steelers 7-5 Bengaluru Bulls
Vikash Kandola starts the match for Haryana and is tackled down by Saurabh Nandal.
Pawan Sehrawat raids for Bengaluru Bulls and takes out Vikas Kale.
Prashanth Kumar Rai raids for Haryana Steelers and takes out Ajay.
Pawan raids for Bengaluru and gets a bonus point.
Prashanth raids for Haryana and takes out Nandal.
Haryana Steelers 2-3 Bengaluru Bulls
Haryana Steelers hold a 2-1 edge over Bengaluru Bulls in their head-to-head record. Hosts Haryana will look to get back-to-back wins at home while Bengaluru will want to seal their playoffs spot.
Can Pawan 'Hi-Flyer' Sehrawat fly @BengaluruBulls to a #VIVOProKabaddi Playoffs spot?— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 2, 2019
Read on how this might pan out: https://t.co/YHpbs1KBO0 and watch, LIVE:
⚔️: #HARvBLR
⏳: Tonight, 8:30 PM onwards
📺: Star Sports and Hotstar#IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/rCbC6XB8Ed
Haryana Steelers host Bengaluru Bulls in Panchkula. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Haryana Steelers have been one of the more consistent sides in the league this season and will be looking to keep their positive momentum intact with more wins heading into the playoffs. A well-balanced team with an array of options in offence and defence, Haryana Steelers will want to make their home fans happy with back-to-back wins at the venue. They have already beaten Bengaluru Bulls once this campaign and will fancy their chances on their home ground.
Can Pawan 'Hi-Flyer' Sehrawat fly @BengaluruBulls to a #VIVOProKabaddi Playoffs spot?
Read on how this might pan out: https://t.co/YHpbs1KBO0 and watch, LIVE:
⚔️: #HARvBLR
⏳: Tonight, 8:30 PM onwards
📺: Star Sports and Hotstar#IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/rCbC6XB8Ed
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 2, 2019
Talisman Vikash Kandola will be their biggest offensive threat, but Prashanth Kumar Rai and Vinay have also proven themselves while raiding in crunch situations this year. Their defence looks very sound as well with Sunil, Vikas Kale, Chand Singh and Ravi Kumar being just a few of their options. Skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan's influence though cannot be stressed enough, making him an imperative cog for a smoothly functional Haryana Steelers defence.
With a foot already in the playoffs, Bengaluru Bulls will step on court keen on guaranteeing qualification. The defending champions have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far but have been a part of the top 6 for most of the season. They will be in a confident frame of mind after a thrilling win against U Mumba in their last game and will also want to avenge their loss against Haryana Steelers from earlier this season.
'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat has been in imperious form and carried the team's raiding unit single-handedly for a lot of the campaign. In the absence of captain Rohit Kumar, coach Randhir Singh will want more from the likes of Banty and Sumit Singh to support Sehrawat in attack. Their defence, meanwhile, is anything but reliant on any individual with Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal and Mahender Singh being just a few of their players that have contributed heavily in terms of Tackle Points.
-
30 Sep, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan PAK vs SL 305/750.0 overs 238/1046.5 oversPakistan beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs
-
21 Sep, 2019 | Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series AFG vs BAN 138/720.0 overs 139/619.0 oversBangladesh beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
-
22 Sep, 2019 | South Africa in India IND vs SA 134/920.0 overs 140/116.5 oversSouth Africa beat India by 9 wickets
-
20 Sep, 2019 | Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series AFG vs ZIM 155/820.0 overs 156/319.3 oversZimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
-
18 Sep, 2019 | South Africa in India SA vs IND 149/520.0 overs 151/319.0 oversIndia beat South Africa by 7 wickets