Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in Mumbai: Haryana Look to Halt Jaipur

News18.com | July 31, 2019, 7:34 PM IST
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers through News18 Sports' live blog. Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers will face-off in the first game of matchday 10 at the NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. In the second game of the day, U Mumba will take on UP Yoddha at the same venue.

Jaipur Pink Panthers will be eyeing their third straight win of Pro Kabaddi season seven when they face Haryana Steelers in match number 18. With two wins in two so far, Jaipur Pink Panthers are enjoying the perfect start to the season and will look to keep up the momentum when they meet Haryana Steelers. Haryana Steelers, meanwhile, have had a mixed start, winning their first and losing their second game. Rakesh Kumar's men will surely look to get back to winning ways on Wednesday.
Jul 31, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)

Deepak Hooda gets an empty raid to start us off and in return, Naveen is tackled by Sandeep Dhull.

Deepak Narwal gets a bonus point and Selvamani K come back empty-handed.

Haryana finally gets a point as Deepak Hooda is tackled by the whole team. 

HARYANA STEELERS 1-2 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Jul 31, 2019 7:11 pm (IST)

Will Haryana be able to stop the unbeaten run of Pink Panthers? 

Jul 31, 2019 7:03 pm (IST)

The Deepak (Niwas Hooda and Narwal) has been working extremely well for the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Can Haryana Steelers find a way around them today?

Jul 31, 2019 6:52 pm (IST)

Jaipur Pink Panthers have looked quite solid so far in the season. Their captain Deepak Niwas Hooda has been crucial while Amit Hooda in the defence has also been extremely strong.

RAIDERS: Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Deepak Narwal, Guman Singh, Lokesh Kaushik, Milinda Chathuranga, Nilesh Salunke and Sushil Gulia

DEFENDERS: Pavan TR, Amit Hooda, Elavarasan A, Karamvir, Sandeep Kumar Dhull and Sunil Siddhgavali

ALL-ROUNDERS: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Dong Gyu Kim, Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal, Santhapanaselvam and Vishal

Jul 31, 2019 6:51 pm (IST)

Haryana Steelers have so far had a disappointing season but they will look to turn it around against Jaipur Pink Panthers tonight.

RAIDERS: Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Arun Kumar HN, Naveen, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Selvamani K, Vikas Chhillar, Vikash Kandola and Vinay

DEFENDERS: Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Ravi Kumar, Vikas Kale, Sunil, Parveen, Subhash Narwal, Vikram Kandola, Chand Singh and Kuldeep Singh

ALL-ROUNDERS: Tin Phonchoo

Jul 31, 2019 6:34 pm (IST)

Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers face each other in the first match of the day, as U Mumba will take on UP Yodhhas in the second game in Mumbai

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in Mumbai: Haryana Look to Halt Jaipur
Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers will both play their third match of PKL season 7. (Photo Credit: PKL)

In head-to-head meetings, Jaipur Pink Panthers have had the better of Haryana Steelers, having beaten them thrice, while the later have won on two occasions. One match between the two has ended in a tie.

Haryana Steelers showed glimpses of brilliance in their season opener against Puneri Paltan but a few defensive frailties didn't help their cause in their second outing against Dabang Delhi KC.

Coach Rakesh Kumar and captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan will be keen to iron out the chinks in the defensive line before the team takes the mat against an unbeaten Jaipur Pink Panthers outfit on Wednesday.



Having picked up 21 points in two games, raider Naveen has been the star for Haryana Steelers so far and will look to continue his good form.

Propelled by captain Deepak Niwas Hooda in offence and Corners Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda in defence, Jaipur Pink Panthers have so far looked virtually unstoppable this season.

Their late fightback to overturn a sizeable deficit against a strong Bengal Warriors unit in their last outing and eventual victory in the match, attest to the team's never-say-die attitude on the mat - a trait which can make them a major force this season.

While Haryana Steelers will undoubtedly present a strong test for the Season 1 champions, the team will back themselves to come out of the fixture with the maximum points on offer.
