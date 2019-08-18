LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans in Chennai: Telugu Lead Haryana 21-13

News18.com | August 18, 2019, 8:04 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019  match between Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans through News18 Sports' live blog. Telugu Titans leads Haryana Steelers 21-13 in the first match of matchday 25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. In the second game of the night, Tamil Thalaivas take on Puneri Paltan at the same venue.

After a rough start to respective campaigns, both teams have enjoyed a better run of results over their past four outings and will be aiming to continue their streak of positive performances.
Aug 18, 2019 8:04 pm (IST)

Telugu's Siddharth Desai gets a touch on Ravi Kumar.

Haryana's Vinay puts in an empty raid.

Amit Kumar too gets back without a point.

Naveen also puts in an empty raid.

Suraj Desai comes back without a point.

Vinay gets a touch on Amit Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid.

In his DO OR DIE raid, Siddharth Desai gets a touch on Chand Singh. He completes his SUPER 10!

HARYANA STEELERS 14-23 TELUGU TITANS

Aug 18, 2019 7:53 pm (IST)

Telugu's Suraj Desai gets a touch on Prashanth Kumar Rai.

Haryana's Vinay gets a touch on Vishal Bhardwaj.

Siddharth Desai gets touches on Sunil.

Vinay gets a touch on Farhad Milaghardan.

Suraj Desai gets tackled by Sunil.

Vikas Kandola gets tackled by Vishal Bhardwaj.

HARYANA STEELERS 13-21 TELUGU TITANS

Aug 18, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)

Haryana's Vinay gets back without a touch.

Telugu's Amit Kumar puts in an empty raid.

Prashanth Kumar Rai gets tackled by Vishal Bhardwaj in the DO OR DIE raid.

Siddharth Desai gets touches on Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Vinay in the DO OR DIE raid.

Naveen gets tackled by Abozar Mighani. Haryana are ALL OUT!

HARYANA STEELERS 10-18 TELUGU TITANS

Aug 18, 2019 7:45 pm (IST)

Telugu's Suraj Desai gets tackled by Dharmaraj Cheralathan.

Haryana's Vikas Kandola gets a touch on Vishal Bhardwaj.

Siddharth Desai gets a touch on Sunil.

Vikas Kandola gets tackled by Siddharth Desai.

Suraj Desai gets a touch on Ravi Kumar.

Prashanth Kumar Rai puts in an empty raid.

Siddharth Desai too does the same.

HARYANA STEELERS 9-12 TELUGU TITANS

Aug 18, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)

Telugu's Suraj Desai gets a touch on Dharmaraj Cheralathan.

Haryana's Prashanth Kumar Rai gets tackled by C. Arun. 

Amit Kumar puts in another empty raid.

Vikas Kandola too comes back without a touch.

Siddharth Desai gets a touch on Ravi Kumar.

Vikas Kandola gets a touch on Amit Kumar.

HARYANA STEELERS 7-9 TELUGU TITANS

Aug 18, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)

Telugu's Suraj Desai puts in an empty raid.

Haryana's Vinay is unsuccessful in his raid.

Siddharth Desai gets a touch on Sunil.

Prashanth Kumar Rai gets a touch on C. Arun. 

Suraj Desai puts in another empty raid.

Vikas Kandola gets a touch on Abozar Mighani.

HARYANA STEELERS 5-6 TELUGU TITANS

Aug 18, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)

Haryana's Vikas Kandola puts in an empty raid.

Telugu's Suraj Desai too comes back empty-handed.

Prashanth Kumar Rai puts in an empty raid.

Siddharth Desai gets a bonus in the DO OR DIE raid.

Vikas Kandola gets a touch on Farhad Milaghardan in the DO OR DIE raid.

HARYANA STEELERS 3-2 TELUGU TITANS

Aug 18, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)

Telugu Titans win the toss and select the choice of court. Haryana Steelers will raid first.

Vikas Kandola gets a touch on C. Arun.

Siddharth Desai gets a touch on Dharmaraj Cheralathan.

Prashanth Kumar Rai manages a touch on Abozar Mighani.

Siddharth Desai puts in an empty raid.

HARYANA STEELERS 2-1 TELUGU TITANS

Aug 18, 2019 7:25 pm (IST)

Telugu Titans Squad:
RAIDERS: Amit Kumar, Ankit Beniwal, Kamal Singh, Mula Siva Ganesh Reddy, Palle Mallikarjun, Rajnish, Rakesh Gowda and Siddharth Desai

DEFENDERS: Abozar Mohajermighani, Aakash Dattu Arsul, Akash Choudhary, Manish, C. Arun, Krushna Madane and Vishal Bhardwaj

ALL-ROUNDERS: Armaan, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan

Aug 18, 2019 7:13 pm (IST)

Haryana Steelers Squad:
RAIDERS: Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Arun Kumar HN, Naveen, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Selvamani K, Vikas Chhillar, Vikash Kandola and Vinay

DEFENDERS: Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Ravi Kumar, Vikas Kale, Sunil, Parveen, Subhash Narwal, Vikram Kandola, Chand Singh and Kuldeep Singh

ALL-ROUNDERS: Tin Phonchoo

Aug 18, 2019 6:59 pm (IST)
 

Telugu Titans Form -

Played: 8

Won: 1

Tied: 2

Lost: 5

Win rate: 12.5%

Best Raider: Siddharth Desai

Best Defender: Vishal Bhardwaj

Aug 18, 2019 6:41 pm (IST)

Haryana Steelers Form -

Played: 7

Won: 4

Tied: 0

Lost: 3

Win rate: 57.14%

Best Raider: Vikash Kandola

Best Defender: Sunil

Aug 18, 2019 6:24 pm (IST)

In the first game of the night, Haryana Steelers take on Telugu Titans at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Haryana Steelers take on Telugu Titans in Chennai (Photo Credit: PKL)

Over the past fortnight, Haryana Steelers have been among the, if not the, best teams in Pro Kabaddi and have registered three wins in a row that have helped them weave their way into the playoff spots. The catalyst to their run has been star raider Vikash Kandola.

Since his return, Haryana Steelers have picked up 15 points out of a possible 20 and the raider himself has been in terrific touch, averaging a Super 10 in his past four appearances. The defence, too, has fared better over the past three matches, with skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan and veterans Ravi Kumar and Vikas Kale finding some form.

Right Corner Sunil, however, has been the pick of the defenders with 18 tackle points in five matches and will look to limit raider Suraj Desai's in their upcoming encounter. With the team in excellent form, the return of Prashanth Kumar Rai couldn't have come at a better time, as the veteran has the luxury to operate as the secondary raider behind Kandola till he finds his groove.

With everything falling in place at the right time, coach Rakesh Kumar and his Haryana Steelers team will fancy their chances against Telugu Titans on Sunday.



After a poor home leg, Telugu Titans have had a better run of results over their past four matches and are playing at a level much higher and closer to their potential then they previously displayed.

They have had two ties and a win in their past four matches and their only defeat came at the hands of reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls, who were inspired to a victory by Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Mahender Singh.

In that same fixture, 'Baahubali' Siddharth Desai scored his first Super 10 of the season and Left Corner Vishal Bhardwaj scored six tackle points at a strike rate of 100%. The pair have been the star performers for their team in offence and defence, respectively, and coach Gholamreza Mazandarani will be hoping for another big performance from his two superstars on Sunday.

Skipper Abozar Mohajermighani hasn't had the campaign he would've hoped for, but the Iranian is still among the best Right Corner defenders in Pro Kabaddi and one good outing could be all that it takes for him to find his form again.

However, if Telugu Titans are to beat Haryana Steelers, the captain as well as the rest of Telugu Titans' roster will have to up their game and play at that high level that they have showcased in the past.
