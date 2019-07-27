Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors in Mumbai: Jaipur, Bengal Eye 2nd Win

Deepak Niwas Hooda led Jaipur Pink Panthers from the front and his team will need him to be at his best tonight against a strong Bengal side.

Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors through News18 Sports' live blog. Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors will both be looking to notch up their second wins of season 7 as they take on each other at the NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U Mumba in their first match while Bengal Warriors outclassed UP Yoddha.Bengal Warriors lead Jaipur Pink Panthers 8-5 in their head-to-head record but the Panthers will look to close out the difference on Saturday. Both Bengal and Jaipur showed strength in all departments and this is set to be an extremely interesting clash. Both the teams will have to have their attack and defence in top shape to get a victory here.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have Deepak Niwas Hooda leading them and he had scored a massive 11 raid points for them against U Mumba. Supporting him in the raiding duties will be Nitin Rawal and Deepak Narwal. Amit Hooda did a brilliant job for their defence in their previous match and it will be up to him to lead the defence once again.Mohammad Nabibakhsh will be under spotlight when Bengal Warriors take the mat against Jaipur. His brilliant super 10 in the previous match helped Bengal notch up a big win and the team will once again look at him to deliver. Their captain Maninder Singh will also hope to put another strong performance. Their defensive duties will be handled by Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal.