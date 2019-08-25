LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls in New Delhi: Jaipur Face Bengaluru

August 25, 2019, 7:18 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls through News18 Sports' live blog. Jaipur Pink Panthers face Bengaluru Bulls in the first game of matchday 30 at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. In the second game of the night, Dabang Delhi take on UP Yoddha at the same venue.

Super Sunday in Delhi kicks off with a heavyweight clash as league-leaders Jaipur Pink Panthers take on champions Bengaluru Bulls. Both teams suffered narrow losses in their previous encounters last night and will be looking to bounce back immediately with a victory today.
Aug 25, 2019 7:18 pm (IST)

In head-to-head contests, Jaipur Pink Panthers have had the better of Bengaluru Bulls, wining 6 matches and losing 4. 1 game between the two has ended in a draw.

Aug 25, 2019 6:56 pm (IST)

Bengaluru Bulls From -

Played: 10

Won: 5

Tied: 0

Lost: 5

Win Rate: 50%

Best Raider: Pawan Sehrawat

Best Defender: Mahender Singh

Aug 25, 2019 6:49 pm (IST)

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form -

Played: 10

Won: 7

Tied: 0

Lost: 3

Win Rate: 70%

Best Raider: Deepak Niwas Hooda

Best Defender: Sandeep Dhull

Aug 25, 2019 6:35 pm (IST)

In the first game of the night, Jaipur Pink Panthers takes on Bengaluru Bulls.

Both lost their match last night... who will win tonight?

Jaipur Pink Panthers face Bengaluru Bulls in New Delhi (Photo Credit: PKL)

After winning six of their first seven games, Jaipur Pink Panthers have suffered a slight slump in form, losing two of their last three matches. However, the margin of defeat in both losses was seven points or fewer, meaning that Jaipur Pink Panthers have come out of a game empty-handed just once so far this season.

Skipper and leading point-scorer Deepak Niwas Hooda, too, has struggled to impress in his past two outings, scoring a total of just four points. While the slight drop in form may not be a big cause for concern, Hooda will hoping to lead his team by example with a big performance against the reigning champions.



Since their hattrick of victories, champions Bengaluru Bulls have won just one and lost four in their past five matches - a run of results which has seen them drop to fifth in the standings. Their latest defeat came at the hands of Dabang Delhi K.C. last night, in a match where they led by eight points at half-time.

While 'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat was at his sizzling best and finished with 17 raid points, the rest of the raiding unit contributed just four raid points, while giving away three tackle points. Skipper Rohit Kumar has found points difficult to come by and has averaged just 4.25 points over his last four outings. However, the former MVP has all the tools to deliver a big performance and will certainly be gunning to do so against the table-toppers on Sunday.
