Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi in Bengaluru: Delhi Lead Jaipur 21-19

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi through News18 Sports' live blog. Dabang Delhi leads Jaipur Pink Panthers 21-19 in the first game of matchday 38 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. In the second game of the night, Bengaluru Bulls take on Patna Pirates at the same venue.
After a perfect home leg, league leaders Dabang Delhi return to action against Jaipur Pink Panthers in Bengaluru. Dabang Delhi have been unstoppable this season and have lost just one game in this campaign. They are currently on a seven-match unbeaten streak and will be looking to extend that run with another positive result on Wednesday. Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile, have endured a bit of slump of late and they will be looking to get their campaign back on track at the earliest.
Sep 4, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)
Jaipur's Deepak Hooda gets tackled by Joginder Narwal.
Delhi's Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Sandeep Dhull in the DO OR DIE raid.
Deepak Narwal comes back without a point.
Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Santhapanaselvam.
Deepak Narwal gets tackled by Vishal Mane.
Naveen Kumar comes back empty-handed.
Nitin Narwal too puts in an empty raid.
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 19-21 DABANG DELHI
Sep 4, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)
Jaipur's Deepak Hooda puts in an empty raid.
Delhi's Meraj Sheykh gets tackled by Sandeep Dhull.
Deepak Narwal comes back without a point.
Chandran Ranjit gets a touch on Elavarasan.
Deepak Hooda in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Ravinder Pahal.
Naveen Kumar comes back empty-handed.
Deepak Narwal gets a touch on Anil Kumar.
Chandran Ranjit puts in an empty raid.
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 19-17 DABANG DELHI
Sep 4, 2019 7:43 pm (IST)
Jaipur's Nitin Rawal steps out of bounds.
Delhi's Chandran Ranjit puts in an empty raid.
Deepak Hooda gets a touch on Vishal Mane.
Naveen Kumar gets tackled by Santhapanaselvam.
Deepak Narwal puts in an empty raid.
Chandran Ranjit too comes back empty-handed.
Nitin Rawal gets touches on Joginder Narwal, Chandran Ranjit, Meraj Sheykh in the DO OR DIE. SUPER TACKLE! Delhi are ALL OUT!
Naveen Kumar gets tackled by Sandeep Dhull.
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 16-16 DABANG DELHI
Sep 4, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)
Jaipur's Nitin Rawal gets tackled by Ravinder Pahal. Jaipur are ALL OUT!
Delhi's Chandran Ranjit gets a bonus.
Deepak Narwal too gets a bonus point.
Meraj Sheykh gets a bonus but is tackled Santhapanaselvam.
Nitin Rawal puts in an empty raid.
Naveen Kumar gets a bonus point.
Deepak Hooda gets touches on Ravinder Pahal, Anil Kumar.
Naveen Kumar gets back with a bonus point.
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 8-15 DABANG DELHI
Sep 4, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)
Dabang Delhi win the toss and opt to choice court
Jaipur's Deepak Hooda gets tackled by Anil Kumar.
Delhi's Chandran Ranjit gets a bonus and then touches on Elavarasan, Pavan TR, Sandeep Dhull, Santhapanaselvam. SUPER RAID!
Nitin Rawal puts in an empty raid.
Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Deepak Narwal.
Nitin Rawal gets a bonus and a touch on Joginder Narwal.
Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Deepak Hooda.
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 3-8 DABANG DELHI
Sep 4, 2019 7:17 pm (IST)
Dabang Delhi Squad:
RAIDERS: Aman Kadian, Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar, Neeraj Narwal and Sumit Kumar
Jaipur Pink Panthers face Dabang Delhi in Bengaluru (Photo Credit: PKL)
After a strong start to the season, Jaipur Pink Panthers have fallen in the standings and are winless in their last three matches. Raiding has been an area of concern for them in their past few games and they will want skipper Deepak Hooda to rediscover his early-season form to solve some of the issues in attack.
Nitin Rawal, Deepak Narwal and Ajinkya Pawar, have also proven their capabilities in the past and will be hoping to make more of a contribution to the team than they have had recently. Jaipur Pink Panthers have looked steadier in defence and been consistent in that department of their game.
Despite, a forgettable outing last time around, Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda have led their defence well. Wednesday's test against Dabang Delhi's raiders though will be a stern test and one that they have already succumbed to once this season.
Runaway league leaders Dabang Delhi K.C will be well-rested and high on confidence heading into the clash against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Their talisman and star raider, Naveen has taken the league by storm and he will be eager to soar to new heights when he returns to the mat.
He could extend his incredible record run of consecutive Super 10s (9), which he broke in their last game. Chandran Ranjit and Meraj Sheykh will be expected to support him in attack and ensure that the opposition's defence deals with different challenges.
As far as Dabang Delhi's defence goes, they will be delighted with Ravinder Pahal's form, which has kept getting better as the season has progressed. Skipper Joginder Narwal's experience has also been crucial, while the likes of Vishal Mane and Saeid Ghaffari have proven themselves whenever they have had the opportunity of being on court.