Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi in Bengaluru: Delhi Lead Jaipur 21-19

After a strong start to the season, Jaipur Pink Panthers have fallen in the standings and are winless in their last three matches. Raiding has been an area of concern for them in their past few games and they will want skipper Deepak Hooda to rediscover his early-season form to solve some of the issues in attack.Nitin Rawal, Deepak Narwal and Ajinkya Pawar, have also proven their capabilities in the past and will be hoping to make more of a contribution to the team than they have had recently. Jaipur Pink Panthers have looked steadier in defence and been consistent in that department of their game.Despite, a forgettable outing last time around, Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda have led their defence well. Wednesday's test against Dabang Delhi's raiders though will be a stern test and one that they have already succumbed to once this season.Runaway league leaders Dabang Delhi K.C will be well-rested and high on confidence heading into the clash against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Their talisman and star raider, Naveen has taken the league by storm and he will be eager to soar to new heights when he returns to the mat.He could extend his incredible record run of consecutive Super 10s (9), which he broke in their last game. Chandran Ranjit and Meraj Sheykh will be expected to support him in attack and ensure that the opposition's defence deals with different challenges.As far as Dabang Delhi's defence goes, they will be delighted with Ravinder Pahal's form, which has kept getting better as the season has progressed. Skipper Joginder Narwal's experience has also been crucial, while the likes of Vishal Mane and Saeid Ghaffari have proven themselves whenever they have had the opportunity of being on court.