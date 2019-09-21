Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in Jaipur: Jaipur 24-25 Gujarat

Event Highlights
Jaipur is set to witness kabaddi action after a hiatus of almost two years and the Pink Panthers will want to begin the action with a win against Gujarat Fortunegiants. Jaipur, who have seen a downfall in form after making a solid start to the season, stand a chance of entering the top six again with a win in their first home match. Jaipur will be against history when they face Gujarat Fortunegiants as they trail 2-5 in their head-to-head record. LIVE STREAMING
Ajinkya Pawar goes to raid for Jaipur and is tackled down by Pankaj.
Sachin goes to raid for Gujarat and Vishal goes for an advanced tackle and ends up giving the point away.
Rohit Gulia goes to raid next for Gujarat and taps out Santhapanaselvam after his miscommunication with Sushil.
Sushil goes to raid as the last man standing, gets a bonus point but is tackled down by Sunil Kumar.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 20-18 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Sachin is Super-Tackled! He goes to raid for Gujarat and Santhapanaselvam tackles him down.
Deepak Hooda goes to raid next and is tackled down by Ruturaj.
Rohit Gulia goes to raid for Gujarat and he is Super-tackled by Vishal. It's a High 5 for Vishal.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 19-12 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Jaipur Pink Panthers have been able to bulldoze Gujarat Fortunegiants to an extent. Jaipur's defence is in fiery form as they pull off tackles after tackles to peg behind Gujarat.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 15-10 Gujarat Fortunegiants
HT: #JAI 15-10 #GUJ
More GB was first tackled down by Sandeep and then Rohit Gulia came to raid for Gujarat and was tackled by Vishal.
Deepak Hooda then went for Jaipur and took out Pankaj, leaving Gujarat with just four men on the mat.
Sachin goes for Gujarat's do-or-die raid and takes out Sunil.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 15-8 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Sachin makes an unsuccessful raid for Gujarat as he is tackled down by Sushil Gulia.
More GB next raids for Gujarat and gets a bonus point.
Sushil Gulia goes for another do-or-die raid for Jaipur and is tackled down by Pankaj.
Rohit Gulia raids for Gujarat and is overpowered by Nitin Rawal.
Deepak Hooda goes to raid next for Jaipur and is tackled down by Parvesh Bhainswal.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 5-6 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Sachin makes the first raid for Gujarat and takes out Jaipur's most dangerous defender in Sandeep Dhull.
Deepak Hooda then makes an empty raid after which Sachin is tackled down by Vishal.
Sushil Gulia then goes for Jaipur and makes an empty raid. Rohit Gulia goes next for Gujrata, gets a bonus point but is tackled down by Vishal.
Sushil goes for Jaipur's do-or-die raid and takes out Ruturaj.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 3-2 Gujarat Fortunegiants
A big defensive battle is on the cards as Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Fortunegiants take on each other.
Jaipur will be up against history when they face Gujarat Fortunegiants as they trail 2-5 in their head-to-head record. However, it is Gujarat’s current form that will give confidence to Jaipur.
Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Their loss against UP Yoddha meant that Jaipur Pink Panthers have now gone seven games with a win, a huge contrast from their form in the first nine games where they won seven times and lost just twice. Both, U Mumba and UP Yoddha, who trailed them in the standings, are now five points clear of Jaipur Pink Panthers and with just six games left in the season, they would be aiming to not leave it too late to catch up on the teams above them.
Jaipur Pink Panthers' drop in form has coincided with that of two of their stars this season, skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda and Left Corner Sandeep Dhull. After scoring 33 tackle points in his first nine appearances, Dhull has scored 24 in his last seven. While his average hasn't seen a big dip, his tackle success rate has dropped from 58.18 per cent to 40 per cent. Hooda, too, has seen a drop in his average from 7.4 raid points per game to barely above six in the past seven matches. Jaipur Pink Panthers are heavily reliant on the performances of Hooda and Dhull in offence and defence respectively, and the sooner they find their form from earlier in the campaign, the better it bodes for the team's chances.
After losing just ten matches in their first 49 games in Pro Kabaddi, Gujarat Fortunegiants have already lost 10 out of their 16 matches so far this season and find themselves in a spot of bother in the league table. They are 13 points off a Playoff spot and, with just six matches left in the campaign, there's no room for error for coach Manpreet Singh and his men.
Their elite Cover duo of skipper Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal has struggled to replicate their form from Season 6, that saw them both finish in the top 5 tackle point scorers of the campaign. Bhainswal, especially, has endured a difficult campaign and is currently averaging just above two tackle points per game. The raiding department hasn't fared much better either. Rohit Gulia leads the team in scoring with 89 raid points in 16 matches while their top scorer from the past two campaigns, raider Sachin Tanwar has scored just 78 raid points in 14 appearances. The compounded lack of form from both units have resulted in Gujarat Fortunegiants languishing in the 10th spot in the standings, and if they hope to salvage their playoff hopes, they need a victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers to get back their confidence.
