Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in Jaipur: Jaipur 24-25 Gujarat

News18.com | September 21, 2019, 8:24 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Fortunegiants through News18 Sports' live blog. In the first game of matchday 52, Jaipur Pink Panthers host Gujarat Fortunegiants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. In the second match, UP Yoddha take on Tamil Thalaivas at the same venue.

Jaipur is set to witness kabaddi action after a hiatus of almost two years and the Pink Panthers will want to begin the action with a win against Gujarat Fortunegiants. Jaipur, who have seen a downfall in form after making a solid start to the season, stand a chance of entering the top six again with a win in their first home match. Jaipur will be against history when they face Gujarat Fortunegiants as they trail 2-5 in their head-to-head record. LIVE STREAMING
Sep 21, 2019 8:24 pm (IST)

Rohit Gulia goes to raid for Gujarat and is Super-tackled by Vishal.

Sushil Gulia and More GB then make empty raids.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 24-25 Gujarat Fortunegiants

Sep 21, 2019 8:22 pm (IST)

Sachin goes to raid for Gujarat and takes out Sandeep Dhull.

Ajinkya Pawar goes to raid next for Jaipur and is tackled by Parvesh Bhainswal. Gujarat are getting back into this.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 22-25 Gujarat Fortunegiants

Sep 21, 2019 8:12 pm (IST)

Rohit goes to raid for Gujarat and gets tackled down by Santhapanaselvam.

Nitin Rawal next goes for Gujarat and is tackled down by More GB.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 21-20 Gujarat Fortunegiants

Sep 21, 2019 8:09 pm (IST)

Ajinkya Pawar goes to raid for Jaipur and is tackled down by Pankaj.

Sachin goes to raid for Gujarat and Vishal goes for an advanced tackle and ends up giving the point away.

Rohit Gulia goes to raid next for Gujarat and taps out Santhapanaselvam after his miscommunication with Sushil.

Sushil goes to raid as the last man standing, gets a bonus point but is tackled down by Sunil Kumar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 20-18 Gujarat Fortunegiants

Sep 21, 2019 8:05 pm (IST)

Sachin is Super-Tackled! He goes to raid for Gujarat and Santhapanaselvam tackles him down.

Deepak Hooda goes to raid next and is tackled down by Ruturaj.

Rohit Gulia goes to raid for Gujarat and he is Super-tackled by Vishal. It's a High 5 for Vishal.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 19-12 Gujarat Fortunegiants

Sep 21, 2019 7:56 pm (IST)

Jaipur Pink Panthers have been able to bulldoze Gujarat Fortunegiants to an extent. Jaipur's defence is in fiery form as they pull off tackles after tackles to peg behind Gujarat.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 15-10 Gujarat Fortunegiants

Sep 21, 2019 7:51 pm (IST)

More GB was first tackled down by Sandeep and then Rohit Gulia came to raid for Gujarat and was tackled by Vishal.

Deepak Hooda then went for Jaipur and took out Pankaj, leaving Gujarat with just four men on the mat.

Sachin goes for Gujarat's do-or-die raid and takes out Sunil.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 15-8 Gujarat Fortunegiants

Sep 21, 2019 7:46 pm (IST)

Deepak Hooda goes to raid for Jaipur and takes out Parvesh and Pankaj.

Sonu goes to raid for Gujarat and is tackled down by Sandeep Dhull.

Deepak goes for raid again and takes out Sunil Kumar for an early all-out.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 12-6 Gujarat Fortunegiants

Sep 21, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)

Sachin makes an unsuccessful raid for Gujarat as he is tackled down by Sushil Gulia.

More GB next raids for Gujarat and gets a bonus point.

Sushil Gulia goes for another do-or-die raid for Jaipur and is tackled down by Pankaj.

Rohit Gulia raids for Gujarat and is overpowered by Nitin Rawal.

Deepak Hooda goes to raid next for Jaipur and is tackled down by Parvesh Bhainswal.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 5-6 Gujarat Fortunegiants

Sep 21, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)

Sachin makes the first raid for Gujarat and takes out Jaipur's most dangerous defender in Sandeep Dhull.

Deepak Hooda then makes an empty raid after which Sachin is tackled down by Vishal.

Sushil Gulia then goes for Jaipur and makes an empty raid. Rohit Gulia goes next for Gujrata, gets a bonus point but is tackled down by Vishal.

Sushil goes for Jaipur's do-or-die raid and takes out Ruturaj.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 3-2 Gujarat Fortunegiants

Sep 21, 2019 7:25 pm (IST)

The players of both Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Fortunegiants are out on the mat and the action is set to begin in a few moments from now.

Sep 21, 2019 7:12 pm (IST)

A big defensive battle is on the cards as Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Fortunegiants take on each other.

Sep 21, 2019 6:58 pm (IST)

Gujarat Fortunegiants starting 7 against Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sachin, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, More GB, Rohit Gulia, Ruturaj Koravi and Pankaj.

Sep 21, 2019 6:54 pm (IST)

Jaipur Pink Panthers starting 7 against Gujarat Fortunegiants: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sunil Siddhgavali, Vishal, Sushil Gulia, Nitin Rawal, Santhapanaselvam and Sandeep Dhull.

Sep 21, 2019 6:45 pm (IST)

Here is Gujarat Fortunegiants’ performance sheet from season 7 so far.

Played: 16

Won: 5

Tied: 1

Lost: 10

Win Rate: 31.25%

Best Raider: Rohit Gulia

Best Defender: Sunil Kumar

Sep 21, 2019 6:38 pm (IST)

Here is Jaipur Pink Panthers’ performance sheet from season 7 so far.

Played: 16

Won: 7

Tied: 1

Lost: 8

Win Rate: 43.75%

Best Raider: Deepak Niwas Hooda

Best Defender: Sandeep Dhull

Sep 21, 2019 6:33 pm (IST)

Jaipur will be up against history when they face Gujarat Fortunegiants as they trail 2-5 in their head-to-head record. However, it is Gujarat’s current form that will give confidence to Jaipur.

Sep 21, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)

Jaipur Pink Panthers host Gujarat Fortunegiants in the first match of their home leg on matchday 52 of Pro Kabaddi League 2019. For Jaipur, the win can get them into Top 6.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in Jaipur: Jaipur 24-25 Gujarat
Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)

Their loss against UP Yoddha meant that Jaipur Pink Panthers have now gone seven games with a win, a huge contrast from their form in the first nine games where they won seven times and lost just twice. Both, U Mumba and UP Yoddha, who trailed them in the standings, are now five points clear of Jaipur Pink Panthers and with just six games left in the season, they would be aiming to not leave it too late to catch up on the teams above them.

Jaipur Pink Panthers' drop in form has coincided with that of two of their stars this season, skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda and Left Corner Sandeep Dhull. After scoring 33 tackle points in his first nine appearances, Dhull has scored 24 in his last seven. While his average hasn't seen a big dip, his tackle success rate has dropped from 58.18 per cent to 40 per cent. Hooda, too, has seen a drop in his average from 7.4 raid points per game to barely above six in the past seven matches. Jaipur Pink Panthers are heavily reliant on the performances of Hooda and Dhull in offence and defence respectively, and the sooner they find their form from earlier in the campaign, the better it bodes for the team's chances.



After losing just ten matches in their first 49 games in Pro Kabaddi, Gujarat Fortunegiants have already lost 10 out of their 16 matches so far this season and find themselves in a spot of bother in the league table. They are 13 points off a Playoff spot and, with just six matches left in the campaign, there's no room for error for coach Manpreet Singh and his men.

Their elite Cover duo of skipper Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal has struggled to replicate their form from Season 6, that saw them both finish in the top 5 tackle point scorers of the campaign. Bhainswal, especially, has endured a difficult campaign and is currently averaging just above two tackle points per game. The raiding department hasn't fared much better either. Rohit Gulia leads the team in scoring with 89 raid points in 16 matches while their top scorer from the past two campaigns, raider Sachin Tanwar has scored just 78 raid points in 14 appearances. The compounded lack of form from both units have resulted in Gujarat Fortunegiants languishing in the 10th spot in the standings, and if they hope to salvage their playoff hopes, they need a victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers to get back their confidence.
