Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates in Kolkata: Jaipur Look to End Winless Run

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates through News18 Sports' live blog. Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Patna Pirates in the first game of matchday 45 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday. In the second game of the night, Bengal Warriors will face Bengaluru Bulls at the same venue.
Patna Pirates face Jaipur Pink Panthers, looking to build on their reversal of form since their big victory against Tamil Thalaivas. They will want to move off the bottom place in the season 7 standings and give themselves a shot at a playoffs spot with a win in this match. Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, will be eager to leave their five-match winless streak behind and secure a victory to return to the top 6 once again, making this an important contest for both sides.
Sep 12, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)
Jaipur's Deepak Hooda gets a bonus but is tackled by Neeraj Kumar.
Patna's Pardeep Narwal puts in an empty raid.
Nilesh Salunke puts in an empty raid.
Jang Kun Lee and then Nitin Rawal put in empty raids.
Pardeep Narwal in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Nilesh Salunke.
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 4-3 PATNA PIRATES
Sep 12, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates win the toss and select the choice of court.
Jaipur's Deepak Hooda gets a touch on Monu.
Patna's Pardeep Narwal puts in an empty raid.
Nitin Rawal gets a touch on Vikas Jaglan.
Jang Kun Lee gets back with a bonus point.
Nitin Rawal puts in an empty raid.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Elavarasan.
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 2-2 PATNA PIRATES
Sep 12, 2019 7:20 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates Squad:
RAIDERS: Pardeep Narwal, Ashish, Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Mohit, Monu, Naveen, Purna Singh and Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan
DEFENDERS: Mahendra Choudhary, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep and Jawahar Dagar
ALL-ROUNDERS: Amit Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Ravinder, Sahil Mann, Vikas Jaglan
Jaipur Pink Panthers face Patna Pirates in Kolkata (Photo Credit: PKL)
After settling for a tie against Haryana Steelers on Wednesday having led till the final minute, Jaipur Pink Panthers will want to do one better and leave Kolkata with a win on Thursday. Skipper Deepak Hooda was sensational in that match as he has been all season. He scored his fourth Super 10 of the season and accounted for 14 of Jaipur Pink Panthers' 16 raid points on the night.
Sandeep Dhull also managed to keep his form going with another High 5. But lack of support for the duo meant that the rest of the team combined for just 13 points. This will be worrying for Jaipur Pink Panthers as the ability of all their players to contribute to the team's cause is what led to their early success in the season.
Nitin Rawal, Deepak Narwal and Ajinkya Pawar did not manage to add any points to their tally on Wednesday which proved to be telling in the final result. Their defenders Pavan TR and Santhapanaselvam, too, will have to support Dhull if they are to stop Pardeep Narwal, who comes into this match on the back of his best performance of the season.
Where are your nails now? 😆#HARvJAI was a nail-biting thriller and neither team could tip the scales, as the spoils were shared!
Patna Pirates broke their six-match losing streak in style with a 51-25 victory over Tamil Thalaivas in their previous match. They still find themselves at the bottom of the standings, but another victory could see them rise three places in the table as they aim to secure a playoffs spot in their remaining matches.
'Record-Breaker' Pardeep will come into Thursday's contest in red-hot form after scoring 26 raid points from 25 raid attempts in the team's previous match. A lot will depend on how much success Narwal finds against Jaipur Pink Panthers' defence and his battle against Dhull could be a deciding factor in the match.
Patna Pirates' defence, which was struggling for consistency earlier in the season, also managed 14 tackle points in their previous outing and were well led by Jaideep, who scored seven tackle points. He was well-supported by Hadi Oshtorak (four tackle points) and another similar performance from the defence will be essential if the team is to move off bottom spot in the standings.