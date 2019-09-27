Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans in Jaipur: Jaipur 20-33 Telugu

Event Highlights
Jaipur Pink Panthers will be looking to break into the top 6 of the Pro Kabaddi season 7 standings when they face Telugu Titans. Jaipur picked up their first home win in their previous game and they will be looking to finish their leg with another victory. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, must win this game to keep their bleak playoff hopes intact. Telugu Titans have a slight 6-5 edge over Jaipur Pink Panthers in their head-to-head record. The two teams have played out a draw as well. LIVE STREAMING
Rajnish raids for Telugu Titans and takes out Sandeep Dhull.
Deepak Hooda raids for Jaipur and gets a bonus point.
Siddharth Desai takes out Santhapanaselvam in his next raid.
Deepak Hooda raids for Jaipur as the last man standing, gets a bonus point but gets tackled down by Farhad Milaghardan.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 17-22 Telugu Titans
Deepak Hooda raids for Jaipur and gets a bonus point.
Siddharth Desai goes to raid for Telugu and self-outs himself.
Deepak Hooda then makes an empty raid for Jaipur.
HT: Jaipur Pink Panthers 15-17 Telugu Titans
HT: #JAI 15 - 17 #HYD— Jaipur Pink Panthers (@JaipurPanthers) September 27, 2019
The #PantherSquad trail by two points at the end of a closely fought first half.#RoarForPanthers #TopCats #JaiHanuman #JAIvHYD#IsseToughKuchNahi #VIVOProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/4he9kR4QOn
Deepak Narwal raids for Jaipur and gets a bonus point.
Rajnish raids for Telugu and takes out Vishal and Sunil.
Deepak Narwal raids for Jaipur in the do-or-die raid and takes out Mighani.
Rajnish goes to raid for Telugu and gets tackled down by Amit Hooda.
Deepak Hooda raids for Jaipur and takes out Farhad Milaghardan.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 10-11 Telugu Titans
Telugu Titans' Rakesh Gowda goes to raid and gets tackled down by Vishal.
Siddharth Desai raids for Telugu and takes out Sandeep Dhull.
Deepak Hooda raids for Jaipur and takes out C Arun.
Siddharth Desai raids for Telugu and gets a bonus point.
Deepak Hooda raids for Jaipur and is tackled down by Mighani.
Siddharth Desai takes out Sandeep Dhull.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 6-9 Telugu Titans
Jaipur Pink Panthers host Telugu Titans. (Photo Credit: PKL)
After a run of nine matches without a win, Jaipur Pink Panthers secured a first home victory of the campaign last time around and they will want to finish their final game in front of their supporters on a high. A collective team effort saw them win their last match and they will require another similar performance to overcome Telugu Titans, a side that they have lost to already this season. Skipper Deepak Hooda, Deepak Narwal and Nilesh Salunke seem to be finding form at the right time for the team, making a strong finish to the league stage very much a possibility for them.
The aforementioned raiding trio have delivered Super 10 efforts in at least one of their last two games and they will have to be contained if Telugu Titans want a positive result. Over in defence, Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda put in stellar shifts last time around and coach Srinivas Reddy as well as the rest of the team will be hoping for similar displays from their Corner duo.
After a narrow loss against Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans must win to stay in contention for the playoffs. They have won just four matches this season and need an extraordinary run of results to go in their favour to finish in the top 6. However, 'Baahubali' Siddharth Desai and his teammates will continue to fight till the final game in keeping with their team spirit.
Siddharth has been one of the few bright sparks for Telugu Titans this year and is amongst the leading raid point scorers in Season 7. He along with Rajnish will be tasked with creating problems for the home side's defenders to deal with. In defence, Vishal Bhardwaj has been a standout performer and if he can find his rhythm against Jaipur Pink Panthers' attack, the hosts' raiding unit could be in for a tough night. Skipper Abozar Mohajermighani and Farhad Milaghardan are two more individuals who can further beef up their defence.
-
21 Sep, 2019 | Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series AFG vs BAN 138/720.0 overs 139/619.0 oversBangladesh beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
-
22 Sep, 2019 | South Africa in India IND vs SA 134/920.0 overs 140/116.5 oversSouth Africa beat India by 9 wickets
-
20 Sep, 2019 | Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series AFG vs ZIM 155/820.0 overs 156/319.3 oversZimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
-
18 Sep, 2019 | South Africa in India SA vs IND 149/520.0 overs 151/319.0 oversIndia beat South Africa by 7 wickets
-
18 Sep, 2019 | Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series BAN vs ZIM 175/720.0 overs 136/1020.0 oversBangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 39 runs