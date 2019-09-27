LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans in Jaipur: Jaipur 20-33 Telugu

News18.com | September 27, 2019, 9:29 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans through News18 Sports' live blog. Hosts Jaipur Pink Panthers trail 15-17 against Telugu Titans in their final home match on matchday 57 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. In the first match of the day, U Mumba take on defending champions Bengaluru Bulls at the same venue.

Jaipur Pink Panthers will be looking to break into the top 6 of the Pro Kabaddi season 7 standings when they face Telugu Titans. Jaipur picked up their first home win in their previous game and they will be looking to finish their leg with another victory. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, must win this game to keep their bleak playoff hopes intact. Telugu Titans have a slight 6-5 edge over Jaipur Pink Panthers in their head-to-head record. The two teams have played out a draw as well. LIVE STREAMING
Sep 27, 2019 9:24 pm (IST)

Deepak Hooda goes to raid for Jaipur Pink Panthers and gets tackled by Abozar Mighani.

Siddharth Desai gets a Super Raid, taking out Amit Hooda, Vishal and Sunil.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 18-26 Telugu Titans

Sep 27, 2019 9:22 pm (IST)

Deepak Narwal raids for Jaipur and is tackled down by C Arun after getting a bonus point.

Siddharth Desai raids for Telugu and takes out Nitin Rawal.

Nilesh Salunke goes for Jaipur raid and takes out Farhad.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 18-25 Telugu Titans

Sep 27, 2019 9:20 pm (IST)

Rajnish raids for Telugu Titans and takes out Sandeep Dhull.

Deepak Hooda raids for Jaipur and gets a bonus point.

Siddharth Desai takes out Santhapanaselvam in his next raid.

Deepak Hooda raids for Jaipur as the last man standing, gets a bonus point but gets tackled down by Farhad Milaghardan.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 17-22 Telugu Titans

Sep 27, 2019 9:10 pm (IST)

Deepak Hooda raids for Jaipur and gets a bonus point.

Siddharth Desai goes to raid for Telugu and self-outs himself.

Deepak Hooda then makes an empty raid for Jaipur.

HT: Jaipur Pink Panthers 15-17 Telugu Titans

Sep 27, 2019 9:03 pm (IST)

Nilesh Salunke raids for Jaipur and gets a bonus point.

Rajnish then raids for Telugu and takes out Vishal.

Siddharth Desai then raids for Telugu and Amit Hooda tries a leg hold on him but he escapes, leaving Jaipur with just two men on the mat.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 12-17 Telugu Titans

Sep 27, 2019 9:00 pm (IST)

Siddharth Desai raids for Telugu and takes out Sandeep Dhull.

Deepak Hooda goes to raid for Jaipur Pink Panthers and takes out Abozar Mighani.

Super Raid from Siddharth Desai! He takes out Sandeep Dhull, Deepak Narwal and Sunil Siddhgavali.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 11-15 Telugu Titans

Sep 27, 2019 8:58 pm (IST)

Deepak Narwal raids for Jaipur and gets a bonus point.

Rajnish raids for Telugu and takes out Vishal and Sunil.

Deepak Narwal raids for Jaipur in the do-or-die raid and takes out Mighani.

Rajnish goes to raid for Telugu and gets tackled down by Amit Hooda.

Deepak Hooda raids for Jaipur and takes out Farhad Milaghardan.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 10-11 Telugu Titans

Sep 27, 2019 8:54 pm (IST)

Telugu Titans' Rakesh Gowda goes to raid and gets tackled down by Vishal.

Siddharth Desai raids for Telugu and takes out Sandeep Dhull.

Deepak Hooda raids for Jaipur and takes out C Arun.

Siddharth Desai raids for Telugu and gets a bonus point.

Deepak Hooda raids for Jaipur and is tackled down by Mighani.

Siddharth Desai takes out Sandeep Dhull.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 6-9 Telugu Titans

Sep 27, 2019 8:49 pm (IST)

Telugu Titans got off to a blazing star, picking up the first three points in a row but then Jaipur started gaining ground and have now reduced the gap to just a point.

Siddharth Desai raids and gets a two-point raid.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 2-6 Telugu Titans

Sep 27, 2019 8:41 pm (IST)

Telugu Titans starting 7 against Jaipur Pink Panthers: Siddharth Desai, Farhad Milaghardan, C Arun, Rajnish, Rakesh Gowda, Abozar Mighani and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Sep 27, 2019 8:40 pm (IST)

Jaipur Pink Panthers starting 7 against Telugu Titans: Deepak Hooda, Pavan TR, Vishal, Deepak Narwal, Nilesh Salunke, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Dhull.

Sep 27, 2019 8:39 pm (IST)

Telugu Titans Form Guide:

Played: 17

Won: 4

Tied: 3

Lost: 10

Win Rate: 23.52%

Best Raider: Siddharth Desai

Best Defender: Vishal Bhardwaj

Sep 27, 2019 8:39 pm (IST)

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide:

Played: 19

Won: 8

Tied: 2

Lost: 9

Win Rate: 42.10%

Best Raider: Deepak Hooda

Best Defender: Sandeep Dhull

Sep 27, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)

Telugu Titans have a slight 6-5 edge over Jaipur Pink Panthers in their head-to-head record. The two teams have played out a draw as well.

Sep 27, 2019 8:13 pm (IST)

Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Telugu Titans in the last match of their home leg and would want to end their home stretch on a high by giving a win to cherish to their fans.

Jaipur Pink Panthers host Telugu Titans. (Photo Credit: PKL)

After a run of nine matches without a win, Jaipur Pink Panthers secured a first home victory of the campaign last time around and they will want to finish their final game in front of their supporters on a high. A collective team effort saw them win their last match and they will require another similar performance to overcome Telugu Titans, a side that they have lost to already this season. Skipper Deepak Hooda, Deepak Narwal and Nilesh Salunke seem to be finding form at the right time for the team, making a strong finish to the league stage very much a possibility for them.

The aforementioned raiding trio have delivered Super 10 efforts in at least one of their last two games and they will have to be contained if Telugu Titans want a positive result. Over in defence, Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda put in stellar shifts last time around and coach Srinivas Reddy as well as the rest of the team will be hoping for similar displays from their Corner duo.

After a narrow loss against Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans must win to stay in contention for the playoffs. They have won just four matches this season and need an extraordinary run of results to go in their favour to finish in the top 6. However, 'Baahubali' Siddharth Desai and his teammates will continue to fight till the final game in keeping with their team spirit.

Siddharth has been one of the few bright sparks for Telugu Titans this year and is amongst the leading raid point scorers in Season 7. He along with Rajnish will be tasked with creating problems for the home side's defenders to deal with. In defence, Vishal Bhardwaj has been a standout performer and if he can find his rhythm against Jaipur Pink Panthers' attack, the hosts' raiding unit could be in for a tough night. Skipper Abozar Mohajermighani and Farhad Milaghardan are two more individuals who can further beef up their defence.
