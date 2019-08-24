LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans in New Delhi: Jaipur 14-13 Telugu

August 24, 2019, 9:15 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans through News18 Sports' live blog. Jaipur Pink Panthers lead 14-11 against Telugu Titans at half time in the second game of matchday 30 at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Telugu Titans began brightly but Jaipur stormed back with Super Tackles to get the lead. Dabang Delhi beat Bengaluru Bulls in the first game of the night at the same venue.

Jaipur are the table toppers and will come to consolidate their position at the top as they come against a resurgent Telugu Titans side. Telugu Titans, after a disastrous start to the season 7 campaign, have found their rhythm in the last couple of matches with their star raider Siddharth Desai coming to the party. Jaipur and Telugu are tied at 5-5 in their head-to-head record and have also played out a draw in the history of the tournament.
Aug 24, 2019 9:15 pm (IST)

Suraj Desai goes for Telugu's do-or-die raid and once more he is tackled down by Deepak Niwas Hooda and the rest of the teammates help in the tackle brilliantly. Jaipur increase the lead again.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 15-13 Telugu Titans

Aug 24, 2019 9:14 pm (IST)

Super Tackle by Telugu Titans! Ajinkya Pawar goes for Jaipur's raid and is tackled down by Farhad and Vishal. That's a strong, strong tackle.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 14-13 Telugu Titans

Aug 24, 2019 9:06 pm (IST)

A brilliant two-point do-or-die raid from Ajinkya Pawar and now Jaipur are suddenly looking in a better shape again. Telugu Titans started brightly but now find themselves behind.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 14-11 Telugu Titans

Aug 24, 2019 9:03 pm (IST)

Twp back-to-back Super Tackles executed by Jaipur! First, Suraj Desai is brought down by Pavan TR. Next, Siddharth Desai is tackled by Sandeep Dhull. Jaipur are finding a way here despite having far lesser men on the mat.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 12-10 Telugu Titans

Aug 24, 2019 9:00 pm (IST)

Suraj Desai goes for a raid and gets a kick touch on Siddhgavli and Telugu have the lead again.

Nilesh Salunke then goes for Jaipur's do-or-die raid and is tackled down by Vishal Bhardwaj. Telugu lead by two points again.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 8-10 Teugu Titans

Aug 24, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)

Deepak Niwas Hooda goes for Jaipur's do-or-die raid but Vishal Bhardwaj executes a perfect jail tackle to send the captain off the mat. Telugu have regained their two-point lead.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 6-8 Telugu Titans

Aug 24, 2019 8:55 pm (IST)

Super Tackle for Jaipur! Siddharth Desai goes for a raid for Telugu but Sandeep Dhull initiates a solid tackle and other help to complete the attempt. Two important points for Jaipur.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 6-7 Telugu Titans

Aug 24, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)

Siddharth Desai goes for Telugu's do-or-die raid and while Desai was trying to get a point, Selvam dived to get a tackle and gives away an easy point.

Deepak Narwal then goes for Jaipur's do-or-die raid and is tackled down by Farhad Milaghardan.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 4-7 Telugu Titans

Aug 24, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)

Suraj Desai goes for Telugu Titans' do-or-die raid but gets tackled down.

Nilesh Salunke then goes for Jaipur's do-or-die raid, gets a bonus point but is tackled down by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 4-5 Telugu Titans

Aug 24, 2019 8:47 pm (IST)

A good start here for Telugu Titans! Telugu Titans have got two men from the Jaipur side while they have all the players on the mat.

Suraj Desai, however, goes for a raid but gets dashed out by Selvam. Jaipur staying close.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 2-3 Telugu Titans

Aug 24, 2019 8:41 pm (IST)

Here is Telugu Titans starting 7 as they face Jaipur Pink Panthers: Siddharth Desai, Farhad Milaghardan, C Arun, Amit Kumar, Suraj Desai, Abozar Mighani and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Aug 24, 2019 8:35 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi have started their home leg with a bang! They beat Bengaluru Bulls 33-31 in a thrilling, edge-of-the-seat contest. Read all about the match here.

Aug 24, 2019 8:31 pm (IST)

Here is Jaipur Pink Panthers starting 7 as they face Telugu Titans: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nilesh Salunke, Nitin Rawal, S Selvam, Deepak Narwal, Sandeep Dhull and Sunil Siddhgavli.

Aug 24, 2019 8:23 pm (IST)

Jaipur Pink Panthers' defence has been in a fiery form this season. Up against 'Baahubali' Siddharth Desai, this defence will want to come up with the goods.

Aug 24, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)

Here is Telugu Titans performance sheet in season 7 so far.

Played: 9

Won: 2

Tied: 2

Lost: 5

Win Rate: 22.22%

Best Raider: Siddharth Desai

Best Defender: Vishal Bhardwaj

Aug 24, 2019 8:11 pm (IST)

Here is Jaipur Pink Panthers performance sheet in season 7 so far.

Played: 9

Won: 7

Tied: 0

Lost: 2

Win Rate: 77.77%

Best Raider: Deepak Niwas Hooda

Best Defender: Sandeep Dhull

Aug 24, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)

When Deepak Niwas Hooda and Siddharth Desai ko head to head, a cracking contest is guaranteed. Jaipur vs Telugu is going to serve up exactly that.

Aug 24, 2019 7:56 pm (IST)

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans have won five matches each off the 11 matches that have been played between the two in the history of the tournament. They have also played out a draw.

Aug 24, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)

As the Pro Kabaddi 2019 caravan shifts to Delhi at the Thyagaraj Stadium, table toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers take on a resurgent Telugu Titans side in the second match of the leg.

Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)

After succumbing to a loss against UP Yoddha, Jaipur Pink Panthers responded with a clinical performance against Tamil Thalaivas in a game where they led for practically the entirety of the match. While Deepak Hooda and Sandeep Dhull had relatively quiet outings, raider Nilesh Salunke and defender Vishal starred with seven raid points and four tackle points, respectively. Deepak Narwal also came off the bench to score three raid points while Pavan TR managed a crucial Super Tackle that helped Jaipur Pink Panthers avoid an All-Out.

While their star players have consistently delivered so far this season, coach Srinivas Reddy will be extremely pleased by the fact that the rest of his squad can stand up and make themselves count in their team's moment of need. The coach will be hopeful that the team continues their stellar form so far and maintains its lead at the top of the standings.

Telugu Titans have finally found some good form and have managed two wins and a tie in their previous three outings. Their last one against the Haryana Steelers was easily their best performance of the season as they beat the northerners by 11 points, making it their biggest win of the season. The star of the show was 'Baahubali' Siddharth Desai. He looked the raider that won the Best Debutant Award last season, ploughing through tackles and scoring touch points at will in a mammoth 18-point performance that led his side to victory.

Desai was tackled just once in the match, as Haryana Steelers defenders were left gasping for answers against the powerful raider. The defence, too, enjoyed a solid outing with Corner duo Abozar Mohajermighani and Vishal Bhardwaj combining for six tackle points on the night. With Desai and the defence in top form, Telugu Titans will be a force to be reckoned with in their upcoming matches.
