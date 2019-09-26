Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi in Jaipur: Delhi Look to Take Back Top Spot

Event Highlights
Dabang Delhi will be looking to attain their top spot back in the Pro Kabaddi 2019 standings after Bengal overtook them by a single courtesy their win over Telugu Titans on Wednesday. Delhi have already qualified for the playoffs but will be looking to keep up their momentum. Patna Pirates, on the other hand, have a do-or-die situation in their hands as they face a must-win situation against Delhi. Patna hold a 7-3 advantage over Delhi in their head-to-head record and the two teams have played out a draw as well.
It may not be a very happy evening for the defenders as the fiery raiders Pardeep Narwal and Naveen Kumar are set to play for Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi, respectively. This is going to be one intriguing raiding battle.
Waiting for Pardeep 'Record-Breaker' Narwal and Naveen Express to fight it out on the mat- #IsseToughKuchNahi— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) September 26, 2019
Patna Pirates hold a 7-3 advantage over Dabang Delhi in their head-to-head record and the two teams have played out a draw as well.However, going on current form and momentum, Delhi will fancy their chances and look to close down the gap in the statistics.
Patna Pirates take on Dabang Delhi in Pro Kabaddi. (Photo Credit: PKL)
There is simply no more room for error for Patna Pirates between now and the end of the season after falling short against Haryana Steelers last time around. They find themselves in an unenviable position of having to win all their remaining games to stay in playoff contention and even then, that may not be enough.
Permutations aside, winning on Thursday remains their immediate focus and one that 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal will be eager to conquer head on. The Patna Pirates talisman has been in scintillating form and will need to produce another trademark display to help his side. What he will require - and has been lacking all campaign - is support on both ends of the mat. Jang Kun Lee showed shades of what he's capable of last time around, while the likes Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep and Hadi Oshtorak will aim to be more decisive and consistent in defence.
Second-placed Dabang Delhi KC will be raring to return to court after a last-second tie in their previous outing. Dabang Delhi KC's talisman and Pro Kabaddi's latest poster boy Naveen Kumar will be keen to make amends after being caught in the buzzer raid of the last match, making for an exciting match for fans to look forward to and a terrifying one for the opposition defenders to be a part of.
Currently on an unprecedented run of 15 consecutive Super 10 displays, Naveen won't be looking to stop anytime soon as the side from the capital target sealing top spot in the table. They may also look to rotate some of their players having already qualified for the playoffs and rest some of their more experienced stars like Ravinder Pahal and skipper Joginder Narwal. That said, whichever seven steps on to the mat for Dabang Delhi will be a formidable group of players for Patna Pirates to contend with.
