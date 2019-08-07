LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers in Patna: Patna Eye 1st Win at Home

News18.com | August 7, 2019, 8:23 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers through News18 Sports' live blog. Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers face-off in the second match of matchday 15 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Saturday. In the first match of the day, UP Yoddha faced Tamil Thalaivasat the same venue.

Patna Pirates continue their quest for a maiden victory at home this season when they face Haryana Steelers, while the away team will be aiming to curb their three-match losing streak. Patna's penultimate home leg fixture sees them host Haryana in Patna on Wednesday. The three-time champions are still in the hunt for the first win of their home leg, while Haryana Steelers will be hoping for their first win after the first game of their season.
Aug 7, 2019 8:23 pm (IST)

Haryana Steelers Squad:
RAIDERS: Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Arun Kumar HN, Naveen, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Selvamani K, Vikas Chhillar, Vikash Kandola and Vinay

DEFENDERS: Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Ravi Kumar, Vikas Kale, Sunil, Parveen, Subhash Narwal, Vikram Kandola, Chand Singh and Kuldeep Singh

ALL-ROUNDERS: Tin Phonchoo

Aug 7, 2019 8:22 pm (IST)

Patna Pirates Squad:
RAIDERS: Pardeep Narwal, Ashish, Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Mohit, Monu, Naveen, Purna Singh and Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan

DEFENDERS: Mahendra Choudhary, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep and Jawahar Dagar

ALL-ROUNDERS: Amit Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Ravinder, Sahil Mann, Vikas Jaglan

Aug 7, 2019 8:22 pm (IST)

Haryana Steelers Form -

Played: 4

Won: 1

Tied: 0

Lost: 3

Win rate: 25%

Best Raider: Naveen

Best Defender: Dharmaraj Cheralathan

Aug 7, 2019 8:12 pm (IST)

Patna Pirates Form -

Played: 5

Won: 2

Tied: 0

Lost: 3

Win rate: 40%

Best Raider: Pardeep Narwal

Best Defender: Jaideep

Aug 7, 2019 8:03 pm (IST)

Patna Pirate face Haryana Steelers i nthe second game of the night. Will the home finally win a game at home?

Patna Pirates take on Haryana Steelers in Patna (Photo Credit: PKL)

After back-to-back wins against Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates had a difficult start to their home leg, losing against Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan. However, skipper Pardeep Narwal continued to remain the lynchpin of his side and scored 15 points over those two matches.

In defence, Left Corner Jaideep has been in terrific form, averaging an impressive 3.8 tackle points per game so far this season. Given that Haryana Steelers boast of a potent and versatile raiding duo in Vikash Kandola and Naveen, Jaideep, as well as the rest of the defence, will have to be on their toes if they are to come out victorious against that side.



Haryana Steelers slipped to their third successive defeat against Tamil Thalaivas but were handed a major boost by the return of star raider Vikash Kandola. The raider scored eight points in his maiden appearance in season 7 and was amply supported by Naveen and Vinay, who combined to score nine points.

Skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan, too, managed a season-high three tackle points while Cover defenders Sunil and Vikas Kale combined for five tackle points. Things seem to be falling in place for coach Rakesh Kumar and, if Haryana Steelers find some rhythm, they could be a team to be wary off going forward.
