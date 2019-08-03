Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in Patna: Patna Look to End Jaipur's Unbeaten Run

Where can you watch the live streaming of Patna vs Jaipur? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Watch the match live here
Event Highlights
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers through News18 Sports' live blog. Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers face-off in the first match of matchday 13 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Saturday. In the second match of the day, Bengal Warriors take on Bengaluru Bulls at the same venue.
The PKL journey takes us to Patna, as the home team would be looking to start their home leg with a win and inflict a first loss on visiting Jaipur. Both teams are enjoying a good start to their respective campaigns and will look to maintain their form in match number 23.
The PKL action moves to Patna, where the Pirates take on the Pink Panthers from Jaipur!!
Can the Pirates inflict a defeat on Pink Panthers for the first time this season?
🙀😍🥰😄😱— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 3, 2019
Our mood knowing that Record-Breaker Pardeep Narwal faces off against an in-form Deepak Hooda in #VIVOProKabaddi tonight!
Who will be the last man standing in this battle? #PATvJAI #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/sERjnvijoe
Patna Pirates face Jaipur Pink Panthers in Patna (Photo Credit: PKL)
Patna Pirates lost their opening match of the season against reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls by a narrow margin, but have turned things around since, registering back-to-back wins. Patna Pirates' talismanic raider 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal has been in good form, registering 18 raid points so far, including a Super 10.
However, the most impressive facet about the Patna Pirates outfit has been their defence, in particular, Jaideep. The Left Corner has registered successive High 5s in Patna Pirates' two wins and has been well-supported by the likes of Hadi Oshtorak and Neeraj Kumar.
Youngster Monu, too, has come to the fore this season and his knack for picking up both raid and tackle points whenever the team requires them the most makes him a huge asset for the three-time champions.
After two successful outings in the Mumbai leg, the #PantherSquad moves on to Patna leg for two matches.
The first encounter will see us take on @PatnaPirates tonight at 7:30pm.#RoarForPanthers #PantherSquad #Panthers #TopCats #Kabaddi #ProKabaddi #JaiHanuman #VIVOProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/K9KNX9Qcbv
— Jaipur Pink Panthers (@JaipurPanthers) August 3, 2019
Jaipur Pink Panthers have been nothing short of sensational this season, having won all their three games so far. Skipper Deepak Hooda has led by example, spearheading the side's raiding department with poise and class.
With two deadly Corners in their line-up, Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull, Jaipur Pink Panthers also possess the defensive setup to shut out the best opposition offence on their day. Besides the aforementioned three, the Season 1 champions also boast some genuine game-changers like Nitin Rawal and Deepak Narwal, who can come into their own and take games away from the opposition at crucial junctures.
