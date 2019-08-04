LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan in Patna: Pune Eye 1st Win

News18.com | August 4, 2019, 8:09 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan through News18 Sports' live blog. Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan face-off in the second match of matchday 14 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Saturday. In the first match of the day, Haryana Steelers faced Tamil Thalaivas at the same venue.

Patna Pirates' second home-leg match sees them take on Puneri Paltan and the home team will be keen to get a win under their belt early in their home-leg against a team which has only managed to defeat them once in Pro Kabaddi. Puneri Paltan meanwhile will be chasing their first win of season 7 to kickstart their campaign.
Read More
Aug 4, 2019 8:09 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltan Squad:
RAIDERS: Amit Kumar, Darshan Kadian, Emad Sedaghatnia, Manjeet, Nitin Tomar, Pankaj Mohite, Pawan Kumar Kadian, R. Sriram and Sushant Sail

DEFENDERS: PO Surjeet Singh, Deepak Yadav, Jadhav Balasaheb Shahaji, Hadi Tajik, Shubham Shinde, Sanket Sawant and Girish Maruti Ernak

ALL-ROUNDERS: Amit Kumar, Sagar B Krishna and Sandeep

Aug 4, 2019 8:09 pm (IST)

Patna Pirates Squad:
RAIDERS: Pardeep Narwal, Ashish, Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Mohit, Monu, Naveen, Purna Singh and Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan

DEFENDERS: Mahendra Choudhary, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep and Jawahar Dagar

ALL-ROUNDERS: Amit Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Ravinder, Sahil Mann, Vikas Jaglan

Aug 4, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltan Form -

Played: 3

Won: 0

Tied: 0

Lost: 3

Win rate: 0%

Best Raider: Pawan Kumar Kadian

Best Defender: Shubham Shinde

Aug 4, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)

Patna Pirates Form -

Played: 4

Won: 2

Tied: 0

Lost: 2

Win rate: 50%

Best Raider: Pardeep Narwal

Best Defender: Jaideep

Aug 4, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)

Patna will be hoping to gets their first win at home this season as Pune are still in search of their first win of the season.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan in Patna: Pune Eye 1st Win
Patna Pirates face Puneri Paltan in Ptan (Photo Credit: PKL)

Patna Pirates will be targeting a positive result against Puneri Paltan after they were undone by an impressive defensive display by Jaipur Pink Panthers in the opening match of their home leg. They will, however, draw some positives, especially the nine-raid-point performance from their talisman Pardeep 'Record-Breaker' Narwal. Monu, too, has made a solid impact for the team and he led the defenders in the match against Jaipur Pink Panthers with 3 tackle points.

The team's most successful defenders Jaideep and Hadi Oshtorak, though, combined to score just three tackle points in that match and will want to improve on that performance when they take on Puneri Paltan. Iranian Mohammad Maghsoudlou has not yet opened his account in the team's home leg and will be looking to do so in the coming game.



Puneri Paltan have not had an ideal start to their VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 7 campaign, having faced three losses in their three matches so far. However, they will look to capitalise on Patna Pirates' loss to Jaipur Pink Panthers on Saturday to get their first win of the season against the three-time champions.

They have several young players who can turn it around from them such as Sushant Sail, Amit Kumar and Pankaj Mohite. Captain Surjeet Singh led the team with a 6-point effort in their match against U Mumba and narrowly missed out on a High 5. He will want to do one better when the team takes on Patna Pirates. A lot will also dependant on the team's lead raiders Pawan Kumar Kadian and Manjeet. If they can get the team off to a good start, then their experienced defence could make things very difficult for Patna Pirates.
  • 03 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
    WI vs IND
    95/9
    20.0 overs
    		 98/6
    17.2 overs
    India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 31 Jul, 2019 | Bangladesh in Sri Lanka
    SL vs BAN
    294/8
    50.0 overs
    		 172/10
    36.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 122 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Jul, 2019 | Bangladesh in Sri Lanka
    BAN vs SL
    238/8
    50.0 overs
    		 242/3
    44.4 overs
    Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 26 Jul, 2019 | Bangladesh in Sri Lanka
    SL vs BAN
    314/8
    50.0 overs
    		 223/10
    41.4 overs
    Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 91 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 - 26 Jul, 2019 | Ireland in England
    ENG vs IRE
    85/10
    23.4 overs
    		 207/10
    58.2 overs
    England beat Ireland by 143 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram