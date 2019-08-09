Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha in Patna: Patna Eye One Win at Home

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha through News18 Sports' live blog. Patna Pirates face UP Yoddha in the first match of matchday 17 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Friday. Bengal Warriors took on U Mumba in the first match of the day at the same venue.
The final game of the Patna leg sees home side Patna Pirates take on UP Yoddha. Patna Pirates are yet to taste victory in their home leg and will hope to finish it on a high against UP Yoddha so that they can carry that momentum into the rest of their fixtures.
Pardeep Narwal puts in an empty raid and so does Rishank Devadiga.
Pardeep Narwal gets touches on Nitesh Kumar and Amit in DO OR DIE raid!
Rishank Devadiga then gets tackled by Jaideep.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Ashu Singh.
Sumit gets a touch on Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou and a bonus point.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Sumit.
Shrikant Jadhav gets tackled by Neeraj Kumar. UP are ALL OUT again!
Patna Pirates 22-9 UP Yoddha
Aug 9, 2019 8:54 pm (IST)
Patna's Jang Kun Lee puts in an empty raid.
Monu Goyat gets a touch on Jang Kun Lee. Monu Goyat registers 450 points in PKL.
Pardeep Narwal comes back empty-handed.
Shrikant Jadhav is tackled by Neeraj Kumar.
Pardeep Narwal gets a bonus in the DO OR DIE raid.
Monu Goyat also gets a bonus point.
Patna's Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou puts in an empty raid.
Patna Pirates 13-5 UP Yoddha
Aug 9, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)
UP's Rishank Devadiga comes back empty-handed.
Jang Kun Lee too does the same.
Rishank Devadiga fails to get a point.
Pardeep Narwal in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Ashu Singh.
In the UP's DO OR DIE raid, Rishank Devadiga gets tackled by Neeraj Kumar.
Pardeep Narwal then gets a touch on Sumit.
Azad Singh steps out in the lobby and UP are ALL OUT!
Patna Pirates 11-3 UP Yoddha
Aug 9, 2019 8:46 pm (IST)
Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets tackled by Ashu Singh.
Shrikant Jadhav puts in an empty raid.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou also puts in an empty raid.
Rishank Devadiga also comes back empty-handed.
Jang Kun Lee gets a touch on Nitesh Kumar.
Shrikant Jadhav in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Neeraj Kumar.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou puts in an empty raid.
Patna Pirates 5-2 UP Yoddha
Aug 9, 2019 8:42 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha win the toss and select the choice of court.
Nitesh Kumar is playing in his 50th PKL match.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Amit.
Monu Goyat gets a touch on Jaideep.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Sumit.
Monu Goyat then gets tackled by Neeraj Kumar.
Patna Pirates 3-1 UP Yoddha
Aug 9, 2019 8:27 pm (IST)
Aug 9, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha Squad:
RAIDERS: Ankush, Azad Singh, Gulveer Singh, Md. Masud Karim, Monu Goyat, Rishank Devadiga, Shrikant Yadav, Surender Gill and Surender Singh
DEFENDERS: Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Aashish Nagar, Amit and Sumit
ALL-ROUNDERS: Arkam Shaikh, Gurdeep, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Narender and Sachin Kumar
Aug 9, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates Squad:
RAIDERS: Pardeep Narwal, Ashish, Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Mohit, Monu, Naveen, Purna Singh and Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan
DEFENDERS: Mahendra Choudhary, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep and Jawahar Dagar
ALL-ROUNDERS: Amit Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Ravinder, Sahil Mann, Vikas Jaglan
Aug 9, 2019 7:57 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha Form -
Played: 5
Won: 1
Tied: 2
Lost: ?2
Win rate: 20%
Best Raider: Monu Goyat
Best Defender: Sumit
Aug 9, 2019 7:56 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates Form -
Played: 6
Won: 2
Tied: 0
Lost: 4
Win rate: 33.33%
Best Raider: Pardeep Narwal
Best Defender: Jaideep
Aug 9, 2019 7:56 pm (IST)
Can Patna Pirates get their first win at home in this season or wil the Yoddhas from UP get the better of them too?
Patna Pirates take on UP Yoddha in Patna (Photo Credit: PKL)
Patna Pirates went into their home leg with two wins from their three matches but failed to pick up a win in front of their home fans so far. They will draw inspiration from the fact that their captain and star raider 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal picked up a Super 10 in the team's previous match and has started to look dangerous. Mohammad Maghsoudlou did not score a single point in the home leg so far and will want to shine in his last Season 7 showing in front of Patna Pirates' home fans.
Jaideep has led the defence well with 21 tackle points at an average of 3.16 including two High 5s so far. He will be a key man when Patna Pirates take on a strong UP Yoddha offence led by Monu Goyat and Rishank Devadiga.
UP Yoddha have strung together of a run of three unbeaten games and are looking increasingly confident with each passing game. Veteran raiders Monu Goyat and Rishank Devadiga have taken a central role in offence over the past three matches and have been crucial in the upturn of results. Rookie Left Corner Sumit and skipper Nitesh Kumar have combined to score 27 tackle points so far.
They are proving to be a rock-solid duo for UP Yoddha. With the offence and defence looking in great touch, UP Yoddha will hope to convert that form into results and climb up the Pro Kabaddi standings, starting with their match against Patna Pirates.