Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls in Pune: Pune Look for Win in Last Home Game

Head-to-Head Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls through News18 Sports' live blog. In the second match of the day, Puneri Paltan will host Bengaluru Bulls on matchday 51 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. In the first match, Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates faced off at the same venue.



Puneri Paltan will look to end their home leg on a winning note as they take on reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls. While Puneri Paltan will be hoping to close the gap on the top six with a win, Bengaluru Bulls will be aiming to fend off U Mumba and U.P. Yoddha, who are hot on their heels in the league standings. Bengaluru Bulls have a 5-4 edge over Puneri Paltan in their head-to-head record.

Read More Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls through News18 Sports' live blog. In the second match of the day, Puneri Paltan will host Bengaluru Bulls on matchday 51 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. In the first match, Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates faced off at the same venue.Puneri Paltan will look to end their home leg on a winning note as they take on reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls. While Puneri Paltan will be hoping to close the gap on the top six with a win, Bengaluru Bulls will be aiming to fend off U Mumba and U.P. Yoddha, who are hot on their heels in the league standings. Bengaluru Bulls have a 5-4 edge over Puneri Paltan in their head-to-head record. Sep 20, 2019 8:58 pm (IST) Sumit goes to raid for Bengaluru as the last man standings and is tackled down by Surjeet after taking a bonus point. After a good start, this has gone downhill for Bengaluru. Puneri Paltan 10-6 Bengaluru Bulls ALL OUT!! We have inflicted the first all out early on in the game. PUN - 10 | BLR - 6

.#PUNvBLR #BhaariPaltan #puneripaltan #gheuntak #VivoProKabaddi #IsseToughKuchNahi — Puneri Paltan (@PuneriPaltan) September 20, 2019 Sep 20, 2019 8:57 pm (IST) Pawan Sehrawat comes to raid for Bengaluru and is tackled down by Surjeet. Pankaj next goes to raid for Pune and takes out Mahender. Sumit Singh goes to raid and gets a bonus point. Pankaj Mohite executes a Super Raid, he takes out Mohit, Amit and Saurabh. Puneri Paltan 7-5 Bengaluru Bulls Sep 20, 2019 8:54 pm (IST) Manjeet goes for Pune's first raid and gets tackled by Mahender Singh. Rohit Kumar goes next and gets a bonus point for Bengaluru Bulls. Pankaj Mohite then goes for Pune and takes out Mohit Sehrawat. Pawan Sehrawat goes next and takes a bonus point and a touch point on Surjeet. Rohit goes to raid for Bengaluru and is tackled by Jadhav. Puneri Paltan 2-4 Bengaluru Bulls Sep 20, 2019 8:48 pm (IST) Bengaluru Bulls starting 7 against Puneri Paltan: Pawan Sehrawat, Mohit Sehrawat, Mahender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sumit Singh, Saurabh Nandal and Amit Sheoran. Sep 20, 2019 8:48 pm (IST) Puneri Paltan starting 7 against Bengaluru Bulls: Pankaj Mohite, Surjeet Singh, Balasaheb Jadhav, Amit Kumar, Manjeet, Hadi Tajik and Sagar Krishna. Sep 20, 2019 8:39 pm (IST) Here is Bengaluru Bulls’ performance sheet so far in season 7. Played: 16 Won: 9 Tied: 0 Lost: 7 Win Rate: 52.25% Best Raider: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat Best Defender: Mahender Singh Sep 20, 2019 8:33 pm (IST) Here is Puneri Paltan’s performance sheet so far in season 7. Played: 17 Won: 5 Tied: 3 Lost: 9 Win Rate: 29.41% Best Raider: Manjeet Best Defender: Surjeet Singh Sep 20, 2019 8:29 pm (IST) Bengaluru Bulls have a 5-4 edge over Puneri Paltan in their head-to-head record. Tonight, Pune will look to not only get a win but also equalise the track record. Sep 20, 2019 8:28 pm (IST) Puneri Paltan host Bengaluru Bulls in their last game on home ground and will want to end the home leg on a high. Bengaluru Bulls on the other hand will look to consolidate their top 6 spot.

Puneri Paltan take on Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)



After victory in the opening fixture of their home leg, Puneri Paltan have endured a torrid run since, losing to Patna Pirates by 22 points before blowing a seven-point lead in under two minutes against Tamil Thalaivas to settle for a tie. They find themselves 11 points adrift the playoffs spots with five matches left in the campaign and hence need to beat Bengaluru Bulls to bolster their chances of finishing inside the top six.



Raiders Manjeet, Pankaj Mohite and Nitin Tomar have all scored a Super 10 each in their first three home matches and coach Anup Kumar will be hoping that his raiding trio can continue their stellar form. The defence, outside of skipper Surjeet Singh, has been found wanting, with the likes of Girish Maruti Ernak, Hadi Tajik and Balasaheb Jadhav struggling to find consistency so far this season. If the defence can step up in the final five matches of the season, Puneri Paltan might just be able to sneak into the top six.



Despite winning four of their last six matches, defending champions Bengaluru Bulls find themselves just six points clear of seventh-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers and thus are in the hunt for victories to solidify their place in the playoff spots. While reigning MVP Pawan Kumar Sehrawat has been at his brilliant best throughout the campaign and has already surpassed 200 raid points for the season, skipper Rohit Kumar has endured a poor campaign is currently the league's 20h highest raid point scorer in Season 7.



The defence, too, has a similar look, with Mahender Singh and his 44 tackle points leading the way for Bengaluru Bulls, while Amit Sheoran, the team's second-most successful defender, has scored 33 tackle points. Coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat will be hoping for better outputs from the likes of Sheoran and Rohit over the remainder of the campaign, starting on Friday in Pune.