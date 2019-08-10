Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi in Ahmedabad: Delhi Lead Puneri 31-27

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi through News18 Sports' live blog. Dabang Delhi lead Puneri Paltan 19-11 at half time in the second match of matchday 18 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Earlier, Tamil Thalaivas beat Gujarat Fortunegiants in the first match of the day, at the same venue.
Naveen Kumar once again starred for Delhi in the first half with excellent raids while Chandran Ranjit was a decent support. Puneri Paltan's defence has been lacking with Delhi picking easy bonus points.
Read More
Aug 10, 2019 9:42 pm (IST)
Manjeet gets an important touch point, errors are creeping in for that Delhi defence as Joginder Narwal makes another error.
Naveen Kumar, however, goes next and takes out Hadi Tajik for his 11th raid point tonight. What an evening once again, Naveen has not been tackled at all in four matches this season.
Nitin Tomar has been tackled down by Vijay in the next raid.
Puneri Paltan 27-31 Dabang Delhi
Aug 10, 2019 9:37 pm (IST)
Super Tackle for Puneri Paltan: Chandran Ranjit gets tackled down by three in the do-or-die raid for Dabang Delhi and that's two points for Puneri and the gap between them and Delhi has reduced.
Next raid, Manjeet makes a successful raid and Puneri are now edging very close to Delhi.
Puneri Paltan 25-28 Dabang Delhi
Aug 10, 2019 9:31 pm (IST)
Super 10 for Naveen Kumar: Another match and another super 10 for Naveen. He is absolutely killing it this season and makes everything look so easy on the mat.
But next raid, Nitin Tomar gets a successful raid for Puneri Paltan as he takes down Anil Kumar. With this he now has 400 raid points in PKL history,
Joginder Narwal is over aggressive and Pankaj Mohite takes a touch point against him to get Puneri closer to Delhi's score but Chandran Ranjit goes for the next raid and gets another touch point to maintain the lead for Delhi.
Puneri Paltan 17-24 Dabang Delhi
Aug 10, 2019 9:21 pm (IST)
Nitin Tomar is being handled by Dabang Delhi very smartly in this second half. He wasn't used much in the first and now, Delhi are getting him out of the equation with ease.
Naveen Kumar goes for the next raid and gets another touch point. Another sensational day this is for the youngster.
Puneri Paltan 15-23 Dabang Delhi
Aug 10, 2019 9:19 pm (IST)
Vishal Mane is making too many mistakes here. Hadi Tajik comes in for the raid and Mane tries to make a weak tackle and Puneri Paltan get an easy point.
Next raid, Chandran Ranjit is tackled down. Puneri are trying to pull pack things here.
Puneri Paltan 15-21 Dabang Delhi
Aug 10, 2019 9:16 pm (IST)
The second half begins with Nitin Tomar making the first raid and picks up a quick bonus point.
Chandran Ranjit goes for a raid next and gets a brilliant touch point against Tomar. He has taken out the important raider of Puneri Paltan.
Puneri Paltan 12-20 Dabang Delhi
Aug 10, 2019 9:12 pm (IST)
A solid all-round performance from Dabang Delhi in the first half, which means that they lead 19-11 against Puneri Paltan after the first 20 minutes of play. Naveen Kumar once again starred for Delhi while Puneri Paltan's defence was found lacking.
Excellent touch from Naveen Kumar and he makes it look so very easy. What a season this is turning out to be for the youngster. He increases the lead for Delhi once again.
Puneri Paltan 5-7 Dabang Delhi
Aug 10, 2019 8:52 pm (IST)
Amit Kumar goes for a do-or-die Puneri Paltan raid and rams straight into Ravinder Pahal and gets tackled down. Next raid, Naveen Kumar goes for a do-or-die raid and gets a touch point. Delhi are pulling through a bit here.
Puneri Paltan 3-6 Dabang Delhi
Aug 10, 2019 8:49 pm (IST)
That was a miss from Chandran Ranjit, he goes straight into Surjeet and the Puneri Paltan defenders makes no mistakes and tackles him down. Smartly, Puneri Paltan grab a touch point next to go into the lead.
However, Joginder Narwal gets into the act next and tackles down Nitin Tomar to equalise.
Puneri Paltan 3-3 Dabang Delhi
Aug 10, 2019 8:46 pm (IST)
Chandran Ranjit makes the first raid for Dabang Delhi to begin the match against Puneri Paltan and gets two points immediately.
Nitin Tomar goes for a raid for Puneri Paltan then and gets a bonus point.
Puneri Paltan 1-2 Dabang Delhi
Aug 10, 2019 8:39 pm (IST)
Here is the starting seven of Dabang Delhi against Puneri Paltan. Dabang Delhi are going to play to win and maintain their top position on the league table.
Here is the starting line-up of Puneri Paltan as they prepare to take on table-toppers Dabang Delhi in the second match of Saturday: Amit Kumar, Manjeet, Nitin Tomar, PO Surjeet Singh, Shubham Shinde, Sanket Sawant and Girish Maruti Ernak
In Dabang Delhi's previous match against Jaipur Pink Panthers, Chandran Ranjit pulled off an astonishing six-point raid. Here is the video clip of that brilliant raid that ended up being crucial to Delhi's win.
Pawan Kumar of Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi's Chandran Ranjit are neck-and-neck in the raiding statistics. Both are crucial for the chances of their respective teams and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top today.
Girish Ernak has been one of the main reasons behind Puneri Paltan's resurgent campaign. They are now up against a formidable team and Girish will have to step up once more. It is a defensive battle between Girish and Joginder Narwal of Delhi.
Tough. Strong. Aggressive - Expect nothing short of a cracking contest when Girish Ernak and Joginder Narwal go head-to-head in #PUNvDEL tonight.
As we wait for Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC to begin post the completion of Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas, here are some of the highlights of Delhi's previous match against Jaipur Pink Panthers.
A performance worthy of champions, watch the highlight reel of some of the iconic moments from our match against the Pink Panthers. Can we repeat the magic in our next match against the Puneri Paltans? Watch it live tomorrow, 8:30pm onwards . . .@JKCementLimited@ReforceSportspic.twitter.com/H6H7fKQQWS
It has been the form of Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit that has put Dabang Delhi at an advantageous position this season. Naveen and Chandran have put up brilliant raiding performances in almost all the matches that Delhi have played so far.
Panga loge toh pachtaaoge, jab raid pe aayengey inn dono ki dabang jodi!
Dabang Delhi are the table toppers in the league so far while Puneri Paltan stand at the second-last position in the standings having won only two of the five matches they have played till now.
Aug 10, 2019 7:43 pm (IST)
In the second match of Saturday, Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi will go against each other as the Ahmedabad leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 begins.
Puneri Paltan face Dabang Delhi in Ahmedabad (Photo Credit: PKL)
Puneri Paltan will look to make it a hat-trick of wins while Dabang Delhi will aim to retain top spot in the standings. The two team are coming off wins in their previous encounters and will settle for nothing less than another a victory.
Puneri Paltan have enjoyed a tremendous change in fortune over their past two matches, beating Patna Pirates and Gujarat Fortunegiants and climbing up the VIVO Pro Kabaddi standings. The key to their victories has been the form of duo Amit Kumar and Girish Maruti Ernak and some timely contributions from raiders Pawan Kadian and Manjeet.
Amit has contributed in both offence and defence, scoring 10 raid points and five tackle points over the past two matches, while veteran Left Corner Ernak has also found form and has contributed 10 tackle points in his team's victories.
Raider Pankaj Mohite has proven to be an excellent impact player for Puneri Paltan and has come off the bench in their past two outings and scored 11 raid points. With an array of players stepping up and delivering for the team, coach Anup Kumar and his Puneri Paltan side will hope to continue the momentum and score their third win on the trot.
Rohit Baliyan and Maninder were their superb selves, but check out who made top of the list for the best raids of the week!
Apart from their blip against Gujarat Fortunegiants, Dabang Delhi have been in tremendous form this season and currently sit atop the VIVO Pro Kabaddi standings with 21 points. They ended the Jaipur Pink Panthers' unbeaten start to the campaign in their previous encounter with an impressive 35-24 victory in Patna.
Mercurial raider Naveen Kumar stole the show yet again with 12 raid points while raider Chandran Ranjit too starred with his 10-point outing, which included a jaw-dropping six-point raid. The duo allowed Jaipur Pink Panthers' defence just three tackle points on the night further demonstrating that not only can they score plenty but also starve the opposition defenders for points.
Skipper Joginder Singh Narwal has been a vocal leader and has marshalled his troops to the best record in the league, but he has also been a steady contributor from the Left Corner position and is currently the team's most successful defender with 14 points. Dabang Delhi have played like a championship-calibre team so far and will be hoping to continue that form against an in-form Puneri Paltan team.