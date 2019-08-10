Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi in Ahmedabad: Delhi Lead Puneri 31-27

Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi through News18 Sports' live blog. Dabang Delhi lead Puneri Paltan 19-11 at half time in the second match of matchday 18 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Earlier, Tamil Thalaivas beat Gujarat Fortunegiants in the first match of the day, at the same venue.Naveen Kumar once again starred for Delhi in the first half with excellent raids while Chandran Ranjit was a decent support. Puneri Paltan's defence has been lacking with Delhi picking easy bonus points.

Puneri Paltan will look to make it a hat-trick of wins while Dabang Delhi will aim to retain top spot in the standings. The two team are coming off wins in their previous encounters and will settle for nothing less than another a victory.Puneri Paltan have enjoyed a tremendous change in fortune over their past two matches, beating Patna Pirates and Gujarat Fortunegiants and climbing up the VIVO Pro Kabaddi standings. The key to their victories has been the form of duo Amit Kumar and Girish Maruti Ernak and some timely contributions from raiders Pawan Kadian and Manjeet.Amit has contributed in both offence and defence, scoring 10 raid points and five tackle points over the past two matches, while veteran Left Corner Ernak has also found form and has contributed 10 tackle points in his team's victories.Raider Pankaj Mohite has proven to be an excellent impact player for Puneri Paltan and has come off the bench in their past two outings and scored 11 raid points. With an array of players stepping up and delivering for the team, coach Anup Kumar and his Puneri Paltan side will hope to continue the momentum and score their third win on the trot.Apart from their blip against Gujarat Fortunegiants, Dabang Delhi have been in tremendous form this season and currently sit atop the VIVO Pro Kabaddi standings with 21 points. They ended the Jaipur Pink Panthers' unbeaten start to the campaign in their previous encounter with an impressive 35-24 victory in Patna.Mercurial raider Naveen Kumar stole the show yet again with 12 raid points while raider Chandran Ranjit too starred with his 10-point outing, which included a jaw-dropping six-point raid. The duo allowed Jaipur Pink Panthers' defence just three tackle points on the night further demonstrating that not only can they score plenty but also starve the opposition defenders for points.Skipper Joginder Singh Narwal has been a vocal leader and has marshalled his troops to the best record in the league, but he has also been a steady contributor from the Left Corner position and is currently the team's most successful defender with 14 points. Dabang Delhi have played like a championship-calibre team so far and will be hoping to continue that form against an in-form Puneri Paltan team.