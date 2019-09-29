Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi in Panchkula: Pune in Must-win Situation

Naveen Kumar has the talisman for Dabang Delhi all season and has 16th consecutive Super 10s to his name. He will be going for an unprecedented 17th against Puneri Paltan but will he be able to do it?

Puneri Paltan have no room for error on Sunday and must win the contest to keep their dwindling playoff hopes alive. They will require an all-round team performance to get the better of the league leaders and must defend decisively to stand a chance of winning. Pankaj Mohite and Manjeet will be their two primary raiding options and the duo have to deliver for the team, if they are still harbouring hopes of making it beyond the league stage.Nitin Tomar is another name that can have a big say in raiding, if he can find form against Dabang Delhi KC In defence, skipper Surjeet Singh will need to lead form the front and will require support from the likes of Balasaheb Jadhav, Girish Ernak and Sagar Krishna to keep Dabang Delhi KC's vibrant raid force at bay.Dabang Delhi KC have been in stellar form all season and will be expecting to pick up another win on Sunday as they look to solidify a top-place finish. Talisman Naveen Kumar will be eyeing an incredible 17th successive Super 10 showing, while Chandran Ranjit and Vijay will also be keen to help the side from an attacking point of view having wielded their influence effectively of late.On the defensive side of things, the experience of skipper Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pahal has served them well all campaign and will be difficult to overcome for Puneri Paltan. The league leaders could also opt to rest some of their more experienced campaigners and rotate their squad in this clash with a place in the playoffs already secured.