Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi in Panchkula: Pune in Must-win Situation

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi through News18 Sports' live blog. Puneri Paltan face Dabang Delhi in the first game of matchday 59 at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana on Sunday. In the second match of the day, hosts Haryana Steelers take on Gujarat Fortunegiants at the same venue.
Puneri Paltan face a must-win situation when they take on Pro Kabaddi 2019 table-toppers Dabang Delhi on the second day of the Haryana leg. Puneri Paltan must beat Delhi if they are to keep their slim playoff chances. Delhi, on the other hand, will look to strengthen their spot on top of the table after sealing their place in the playoffs. Puneri Paltan lead Dabang Delhi 8-6 in their head-to-head record and the two have also played out a tie. LIVE STREAMING
Read More
Sep 29, 2019 7:08 pm (IST)
Naveen Kumar has the talisman for Dabang Delhi all season and has 16th consecutive Super 10s to his name. He will be going for an unprecedented 17th against Puneri Paltan but will he be able to do it?
Puneri Paltan lead Dabang Delhi 8-6 in their head-to-head record and the two have also played out a tie. While the historical advantage is with Pune, Delhi will be confident considering their form this season.
Experienced defenders and 🔥 young raiders!
As two similarly structured sides go head to head, find out who has an upper hand by reading our preview: https://t.co/6ftI9SFV1Q.
Puneri Paltan take on Dabang Delhi KC in the first match of the second day of the Haryana leg of Pro Kabaddi 2019. This is a must-win situation for Pune.
Puneri Paltan take on Dabang Delhi in Pro Kabaddi. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Puneri Paltan have no room for error on Sunday and must win the contest to keep their dwindling playoff hopes alive. They will require an all-round team performance to get the better of the league leaders and must defend decisively to stand a chance of winning. Pankaj Mohite and Manjeet will be their two primary raiding options and the duo have to deliver for the team, if they are still harbouring hopes of making it beyond the league stage.
Experienced defenders and 🔥 young raiders!
As two similarly structured sides go head to head, find out who has an upper hand by reading our preview: https://t.co/6ftI9SFV1Q.
Nitin Tomar is another name that can have a big say in raiding, if he can find form against Dabang Delhi KC In defence, skipper Surjeet Singh will need to lead form the front and will require support from the likes of Balasaheb Jadhav, Girish Ernak and Sagar Krishna to keep Dabang Delhi KC's vibrant raid force at bay.
Dabang Delhi KC have been in stellar form all season and will be expecting to pick up another win on Sunday as they look to solidify a top-place finish. Talisman Naveen Kumar will be eyeing an incredible 17th successive Super 10 showing, while Chandran Ranjit and Vijay will also be keen to help the side from an attacking point of view having wielded their influence effectively of late.
On the defensive side of things, the experience of skipper Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pahal has served them well all campaign and will be difficult to overcome for Puneri Paltan. The league leaders could also opt to rest some of their more experienced campaigners and rotate their squad in this clash with a place in the playoffs already secured.