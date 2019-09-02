Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers in Bengaluru: Haryana 37-17 Puneri

Event Highlights
Vikash Kandola has been the star for Haryana once again and while Haryana and Puneri were stayed close early on in the first half, Haryana steered away towards the last bit and with the all-out, Haryana have now got a big lead.
Nitin Tomar goes for Puneri Paltan raid just after an all-out on them and is tackled down by Ravi Kumar.
While Puneri and Haryana Steelers played it out close early on, Haryana Steelers stole it away towards the end and with an all-out, they have taken a big lead.
Puneri Paltan 11-18 Haryana Steelers
After 20 minutes of 💥 #VIVOProKabaddi action, it's #PUN 11-18 #HAR!— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) September 2, 2019
What will be the conclusion to this humdinger?
Watch the second half of #PUNvHAR, LIVE on Star Sports and Hotstar. #IsseToughKuchNahi #RivalryWeek
Vikash Kandola goes and Manjeet tries to tackle him but the Haryana man gets away easily.
Nitin Tomar is off to a very good start. He goes for raid and Kandola and Dharmaraj Cheralathan try to tackle him but he gets his hand over the line. That's a big blow to Haryana!
Puneri Paltan 4-2 Haryana Steelers
Nitin Tomar begins the match for Puneri Paltan and gets a good toe touch to take out Sunil.
Vikash Kandola goes first for Haryana and as he tries to get the bonus, he gets a touch point on Amit Kumar.
Nitin goes again and Ravi Kumar comes forward to tackle but Nitin gets away easily.
Puneri Paltan 2-1 Haryana Steelers
Manjeet (Puneri Paltan) and Naveen (Haryana Steelers) have both been in top raiding form. Who will come out on top today?
Apna time a̶a̶y̶e̶g̶a̶ aa gaya!— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) September 2, 2019
Having already impressed one & all, will these two rising 🌟 🌟 shine on the #VIVOProKabaadi mat in #PUNvHAR tonight?
Find out as LIVE action begins from 7 PM on Star Sports and Hotstar.#IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/BgGkHd7xHn
When Vikash Kandola is in form, Haryana Steelers take the show. Can Kandola lead his team to win over Puneri Paltan?
Leading by example ft. Vikash Kandola.— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) September 2, 2019
Watch him in action in #PUNvHAR, tonight, 7:00 PM onwards, LIVE on Star Sports and Hotstar. #VIVOProKabaddi #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/vCFZwtAhL9
Puneri Paltan lead Haryana Steelers 5-2 in their head-to-head record. Haryana, however, has won six of their last seven matches and will be looking to turn the result around.
Positive momentum is the 🔑 to success in #VIVOProKabaddi, and both #PUN and #HAR are coming into the #RivalryWeek with wins!— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) September 2, 2019
What to expect in #PUNvHAR? : https://t.co/pGZ40MCzvy
Watch the action, tonight, 7 PM onwards on Star Sports and Hotstar.#IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/vfSdLG28Eb
Puneri Paltan take on Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Puneri Paltan, buoyed by their final win in the Delhi leg, will look to close out the gap on the top six of the league standings while Haryana Steelers, who are one of the in-form teams right now, will want to consolidate their position in the top six with a win over Puneri. The upside for Puneri here is that they lead the head-to-head record against Haryana 5-2.
After beating Telugu Titans in their last game, Puneri Paltan's coach Anup Kumar stressed the importance of raiding duo Nitin Tomar and Manjeet. While Tomar has taken time to get back to his best since his return from injury, his performance against Telugu Titans will be welcomed by the team's fans. He, along with Manjeet - their leading raid points scorer - and Pankaj Mohite, will have huge roles to play against Haryana Steelers as well as in the remainder of the league.
Positive momentum is the 🔑 to success in #VIVOProKabaddi, and both #PUN and #HAR are coming into the #RivalryWeek with wins!
What to expect in #PUNvHAR? : https://t.co/pGZ40MCzvy
Watch the action, tonight, 7 PM onwards on Star Sports and Hotstar.#IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/vfSdLG28Eb
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) September 2, 2019
On the defensive front, skipper Surjeet Singh and his teammates' performances have gotten better as the season has progressed. Amit Kumar, Sagar Krishna, Shubham Shinde, Balasaheb Jadhav and Hadi Tajik, have all had their moments to shine this season, which also demonstrates the defensive depth in their squad.
Haryana Steelers have won six of their last seven matches and will be confident about beating Puneri Paltan, having already gotten the better of them once this season. Vikash Kandola has been their talisman and he will once again be the team's biggest threat against Puneri Paltan. Having said that, Prashanth Kumar Rai and Vinay showed everyone what they are capable of in their last outing and they will be hoping to produce another strong showing on Monday.
The team's defence also looks balanced and settled with the evergreen Dharmaraj Cheralathan organising his troops and leading by example. With individuals like Sunil, Vikas Kale and Ravi Kumar - who scored a High 5 in the previous game - for support in defence, opposition raiders will have to be on top of their game to have an impact on the contest.
-
01 Sep, 2019 | New Zealand in Sri Lanka SL vs NZ 174/420.0 overs 175/519.3 oversNew Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
-
22 - 26 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies IND vs WI 297/1096.4 overs 222/1074.2 oversIndia beat West Indies by 318 runs
-
22 - 25 Aug, 2019 | The Ashes AUS vs ENG 179/1052.1 overs 67/1027.5 oversEngland beat Australia by 1 wicket
-
22 - 26 Aug, 2019 | New Zealand in Sri Lanka SL vs NZ 244/1090.2 overs 431/6115.0 oversNew Zealand beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 65 runs
-
14 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies WI vs IND 240/735.0 overs 256/432.3 oversIndia beat West Indies by 6 wickets (D/L method)