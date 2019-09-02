LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers in Bengaluru: Haryana 37-17 Puneri

September 2, 2019, 8:14 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers through News18 Sports' live blog. Puneri Paltan trail Haryana Steelers 11-18 at half time in the first game of matchday 37 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. In the second game of the night, Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas face each other at the same venue.

Vikash Kandola has been the star for Haryana once again and while Haryana and Puneri were stayed close early on in the first half, Haryana steered away towards the last bit and with the all-out, Haryana have now got a big lead.
Sep 2, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)

Nitin Tomar gets an unsuccessful raid again with Kandola tackling him down.

Prashanth Kumar Rai goes next to raid for Haryana and takes out Sagar Krishna. Haryana are totally running away with this one.

Puneri Paltan 17-37 Haryana Steelers

Sep 2, 2019 8:13 pm (IST)

It's Vikash Kandola again who inflicts the all-out. He takes out Shubham Shinde with ease to increase Haryana Steelers advantage in the second half.

Puneri Paltan 17-35 Haryana Steelers

Sep 2, 2019 8:09 pm (IST)

It's been an even contest so far after the break with Puneri picking up the momentum a little bit.

However, Haryana have made sure that they don't let Puneri in too close and the Haryana raiders have done a good job of picking up points continuously.

Puneri Paltan 17-29 Haryana Steelers

Sep 2, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)

Vinay takes out Balasaheb to increase Haryana's lead.

Manjeet then goes to raid for Puneri and is tackled down by Dharmaraj. Are Haryana running away with this?

Puneri Paltan 11-21 Haryana Steelers

Sep 2, 2019 7:56 pm (IST)

Nitin Tomar goes for Puneri Paltan raid just after an all-out on them and is tackled down by Ravi Kumar.

While Puneri and Haryana Steelers played it out close early on, Haryana Steelers stole it away towards the end and with an all-out, they have taken a big lead.

Puneri Paltan 11-18 Haryana Steelers

Sep 2, 2019 7:53 pm (IST)

Vikash Kandola goes for a raid and takes out Nitin Tomar.

Pankaj Mohite in the do-or-die raid for for Puneri takes out Vikas Kale.

But Kandola goes next for Haryana and fights off Sushant and Pankaj to induce an all-out on Puneri. Haryana race away here.

Puneri Paltan 11-17 Haryana Steelers

Sep 2, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)

Manjeet just sort of lost the plot there. This was not a do-or-die raid but he ventured too deep in an attempt to get the point and is tackled down by Dharmaraj.

Kandola goes for the raid next and gets a touch on Shubham Shinde's face. Haryana in the lead now.

Puneri Paltan 9-11 Haryana Steelers

Sep 2, 2019 7:46 pm (IST)

Sushant Sail goes for Puneri's do-or-die raid and led by Ravi Kumar, Haryana Steelers execute a Super Tackle.

Vikash Kandola goes for the raid next and Amit Kumar tries an ankle hold but Kandola easily makes it out. Haryana have levelled it up again.

Puneri Paltan 9-9 Haryana Steelers

Sep 2, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltan have taken a three-point lead here.

From Vinay's unsuccessful raid to Manjeet's successful do-or-die raid, Puneri have picked up in the last few moments. Haryana have just three men on the mat now.

Puneri Paltan 9-6 Haryana Steelers

Sep 2, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)

Amit Kumar goes for Pune's do-or-die raid and Dharmaraj tackles him down.

Kandola goes for Haryana's do-or-die raid next and is Super Tackled, led by Surjeet Singh. Puneri are back into this here.

Puneri Paltan 6-6 Haryana Steelers

Sep 2, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)

Nitin Tomar gets tackled by Sunil and finally Haryana have got Tomar on the bench.

Kandola goes for Haryana's do-or-die raid and with excellent movement, he manages to get a touch on a leaning Balasaheb Jadhav. Haryana in the lead now.

Puneri Paltan 4-5 Haryana Steelers

Sep 2, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)

Vikash Kandola goes and Manjeet tries to tackle him but the Haryana man gets away easily.

Nitin Tomar is off to a very good start. He goes for raid and Kandola and Dharmaraj Cheralathan try to tackle him but he gets his hand over the line. That's a big blow to Haryana!

Puneri Paltan 4-2 Haryana Steelers

Sep 2, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)

Nitin Tomar begins the match for Puneri Paltan and gets a good toe touch to take out Sunil.

Vikash Kandola goes first for Haryana and as he tries to get the bonus, he gets a touch point on Amit Kumar.

Nitin goes again and Ravi Kumar comes forward to tackle but Nitin gets away easily.

Puneri Paltan 2-1 Haryana Steelers

Sep 2, 2019 7:23 pm (IST)

Haryana Steelers’ starting 7 against Puneri Paltan: Vikash Kandola, Vikas Kale, Ravi Kumar, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Vinay, Sunil and Dharmaraj Cheralathan

Sep 2, 2019 7:23 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltan’s starting 7 against Haryana Steelers: Nitin Tomar, Surjeet Singh, Balasaheb Jadhav, Amit Kumar, Manjeet, Shubham Shinde and Sagar Krishna

Sep 2, 2019 7:16 pm (IST)

Manjeet (Puneri Paltan) and Naveen (Haryana Steelers) have both been in top raiding form. Who will come out on top today?

Sep 2, 2019 6:49 pm (IST)

When Vikash Kandola is in form, Haryana Steelers take the show. Can Kandola lead his team to win over Puneri Paltan?

Sep 2, 2019 6:43 pm (IST)

Here is Haryana Steelers’ performance sheet in season 7 so far.

Played: 11

Won: 7

Tied: 0

Lost: 4

Win rate: 63.64%

Best Raider: Vikash Kandola

Best Defender: Dharmaraj Cheralathan

Sep 2, 2019 6:36 pm (IST)

Here is Puneri Paltan’s performance sheet in season 7 so far.

Played: 11

Won: 4

Tied: 1

Lost: 6

Win rate: 36.36%

Best Raider: Manjeet

Best Defender: Surjeet Singh

Sep 2, 2019 6:30 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltan lead Haryana Steelers 5-2 in their head-to-head record. Haryana, however, has won six of their last seven matches and will be looking to turn the result around.

Sep 2, 2019 6:28 pm (IST)

On the third day of the Bengaluru leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Puneri Paltan take on Haryana Steelers. Both teams have won their last matches and will be confident going into the match.

Puneri Paltan take on Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)

Puneri Paltan, buoyed by their final win in the Delhi leg, will look to close out the gap on the top six of the league standings while Haryana Steelers, who are one of the in-form teams right now, will want to consolidate their position in the top six with a win over Puneri. The upside for Puneri here is that they lead the head-to-head record against Haryana 5-2.

After beating Telugu Titans in their last game, Puneri Paltan's coach Anup Kumar stressed the importance of raiding duo Nitin Tomar and Manjeet. While Tomar has taken time to get back to his best since his return from injury, his performance against Telugu Titans will be welcomed by the team's fans. He, along with Manjeet - their leading raid points scorer - and Pankaj Mohite, will have huge roles to play against Haryana Steelers as well as in the remainder of the league.



On the defensive front, skipper Surjeet Singh and his teammates' performances have gotten better as the season has progressed. Amit Kumar, Sagar Krishna, Shubham Shinde, Balasaheb Jadhav and Hadi Tajik, have all had their moments to shine this season, which also demonstrates the defensive depth in their squad.

Haryana Steelers have won six of their last seven matches and will be confident about beating Puneri Paltan, having already gotten the better of them once this season. Vikash Kandola has been their talisman and he will once again be the team's biggest threat against Puneri Paltan. Having said that, Prashanth Kumar Rai and Vinay showed everyone what they are capable of in their last outing and they will be hoping to produce another strong showing on Monday.

The team's defence also looks balanced and settled with the evergreen Dharmaraj Cheralathan organising his troops and leading by example. With individuals like Sunil, Vikas Kale and Ravi Kumar - who scored a High 5 in the previous game - for support in defence, opposition raiders will have to be on top of their game to have an impact on the contest.
