Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers in Hyderabad: Haryana Dominate Puneri Paltan

News18.com | July 22, 2019, 9:25 PM IST
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers through News18 Sports' live blog. Haryana Steelers lead Puneri Paltan 22-10 at half time. So far, Haryana's raiders and defenders have looked extremely strong in their first match of the seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League in Hyderabad on Monday.

Haryana finished sixth with 42 points while Puneri finished at the fourth place with 52 points in Zone A of the last season. Haryana will be banking on the insights and experience from India’s kabaddi legend Rakesh Kumar as coach. The two-time World Cup winning player said that his players are very excited to start this season.
Jul 22, 2019 9:25 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltan are fighting hard even though Haryana Steelers are ahead by a big margin. Puneri Paltan do not seem like they will give up just yet.

Haryana Steelers 29-20 Puneri Paltan

Jul 22, 2019 9:23 pm (IST)

Naveen gets a super 10 for Haryana Steelers, he has been their star raider today.

Haryana Steelers 29-18 Puneri Paltan

Jul 22, 2019 9:23 pm (IST)

It is the two all-out points that separate Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan big time.

Haryana have won 12 raid points compared to 8 for Puneri Paltan

Haryana have won 11 tackle points while Puneri have won 9

Haryana have bagged four points from the two all-outs they executed on Puneri Paltan.

Haryana Steelers 28-17 Puneri Paltan

Jul 22, 2019 9:19 pm (IST)

What a tackle that from Puneri Paltan, they take down a Haryana raider. Next raid, Puneri Paltan raider is tackled down. Puneri Paltan will not close the gap like this.

Haryana Steelers 28-17 Puneri Paltan

Jul 22, 2019 9:13 pm (IST)

Both Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan have picked up steady points early in the second half. Both their raiders and defenders have done a solid job so far and will look to continue this.

Haryana Steelers 25-14 Puneri Paltan

Jul 22, 2019 9:05 pm (IST)

Haryana Steelers lead Puneri Paltan 22-10 at half time. It has been a dominating performance from Haryana so far, both their raiders and defenders have been forthcoming and strong.

Jul 22, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)

Haryana Steelers are running away with this now, they are getting on top of Puneri Paltan here. Puneri Paltan are suffering.

Haryana Steelers 20-9 Puneri Paltan

Jul 22, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)

Super tackle by Puneri Paltan! They have come back into this. It's all level.

Puneri Paltan 6-6 Haryana Steelers

Jul 22, 2019 8:42 pm (IST)

Two empty raids from both Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers to begin the second match of the day.

But it is Puneri Paltan who have scored the first point, Vinay has been tackled by Amit Kumar. One point on the raid for Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan 2-0 Haryana Steelers

Jul 22, 2019 8:39 pm (IST)

Here is the starting 7 of Haryana Steelers: Naveen, Vikas Kale, Parveen, Selvamani K, Vinay, Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Kuldeep Singh

Jul 22, 2019 8:38 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltan Starters#

Here is the starting 7 of Puneri Paltan: Pawan Kadian, Surjeet Singh, Amit Kumar, Deepak Yadav, Manjeet, Shubham Shinde and Girish Maruti Ernak

Jul 22, 2019 8:29 pm (IST)

A big night this for Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers.

Puneri Paltan take on Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi League 2019. (Photo Credit: PKL)

"Our players are very excited for this season and they are working hard as well as they know that the league is starting now and we have to play well and make our team champions. So our players are quite excited," said Kumar.

The Puneri Paltan got the better of Haryana Steelers in each of their three matches in the last edition with scores of 34-22, 45-27 and 35-33.

Puneri Paltan will rely on Surjeet Singh and Girish Maruti Ernak for their defence while their attack will be led by Nitin Tomar.
