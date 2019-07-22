Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers in Hyderabad: Haryana Dominate Puneri Paltan

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Event Highlights
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers through News18 Sports' live blog. Haryana Steelers lead Puneri Paltan 22-10 at half time. So far, Haryana's raiders and defenders have looked extremely strong in their first match of the seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League in Hyderabad on Monday.
Haryana finished sixth with 42 points while Puneri finished at the fourth place with 52 points in Zone A of the last season. Haryana will be banking on the insights and experience from India’s kabaddi legend Rakesh Kumar as coach. The two-time World Cup winning player said that his players are very excited to start this season.
Haryana finished sixth with 42 points while Puneri finished at the fourth place with 52 points in Zone A of the last season. Haryana will be banking on the insights and experience from India’s kabaddi legend Rakesh Kumar as coach. The two-time World Cup winning player said that his players are very excited to start this season.
Read More
It is the two all-out points that separate Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan big time.
Haryana have won 12 raid points compared to 8 for Puneri Paltan
Haryana have won 11 tackle points while Puneri have won 9
Haryana have bagged four points from the two all-outs they executed on Puneri Paltan.
Haryana Steelers 28-17 Puneri Paltan
A big night this for Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers.
With 2⃣ new captains at the helm, both @PuneriPaltan and @HaryanaSteelers will be looking to start off #VIVOProKabaddi Season 7 with a win.— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) July 22, 2019
Here's more about #PUNvHAR tonight: https://t.co/of1AeYq2ID
Catch LIVE action, 7 PM onwards on Star Sports & Hotstar. #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/VOQUczdEdb
Puneri Paltan take on Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi League 2019. (Photo Credit: PKL)
"Our players are very excited for this season and they are working hard as well as they know that the league is starting now and we have to play well and make our team champions. So our players are quite excited," said Kumar.
The Puneri Paltan got the better of Haryana Steelers in each of their three matches in the last edition with scores of 34-22, 45-27 and 35-33.
Puneri Paltan will rely on Surjeet Singh and Girish Maruti Ernak for their defence while their attack will be led by Nitin Tomar.
-
14 Jul, 2019 | Zimbabwe in Ireland IRE vs ZIM 171/920.0 overs 172/216.4 oversZimbabwe beat Ireland by 8 wickets
-
14 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup NZ vs ENG 241/850.0 overs 241/1050.0 oversNew Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by boundaries)
-
12 Jul, 2019 | Zimbabwe in Ireland ZIM vs IRE 132/813.0 overs 134/110.5 oversIreland beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets (D/L method)
-
11 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup AUS vs ENG 223/1049.0 overs 226/232.1 oversEngland beat Australia by 8 wickets
-
09 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup NZ vs IND 239/850.0 overs 221/1049.3 oversNew Zealand beat India by 18 runs