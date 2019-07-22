Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers in Hyderabad: Haryana Dominate Puneri Paltan

Jul 22, 2019 9:23 pm (IST)

It is the two all-out points that separate Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan big time.

Haryana have won 12 raid points compared to 8 for Puneri Paltan

Haryana have won 11 tackle points while Puneri have won 9

Haryana have bagged four points from the two all-outs they executed on Puneri Paltan.

Haryana Steelers 28-17 Puneri Paltan