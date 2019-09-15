LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates in Pune: Patna Beat Pune 55-33

News18.com | September 15, 2019, 9:42 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates through News18 Sports' live blog. Patna Pirates beat Puneri Paltan 55-33 in the second game of matchday 47 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday. In the second game of the night, Dabang Delhi faced Gujarat Fortunegiants at the same venue.

The second match on Sunday will see home side Pune Paltan host three-time champions Patna Pirates. The two side are currently separated by four points on the table, with Puneri Paltan holding the edge, but Patna Pirates will be hoping to continue their recent upturn in results and score another victory in Pune.
Sep 15, 2019 9:41 pm (IST)

Patna's Hadi Oshtorak gets a touch on Hadi Tajik and Manjeet stepped out of bpounds. Pune are ALL OUT!

Pune's Pankaj Mohite gets tackled by Neeraj Kumar. Neeraj Kumar equals the record of most tackle points (11) in a match in PKL history.

Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Surjeet Singh.

Amit Kumar puts in an empty raid.

Hadi Oshtorak gets a touch on Amit Kumar, Hadi Tajik.

Manjeet gets a touch on Hadi Oshtorak.

Pardeep Narwal puts in an empty raid.

PUNERI PALTAN 33-55 PATNA PIRATES 

Sep 15, 2019 9:36 pm (IST)

Pune's Nitin Tomar gets a bonus.

Patna's Hadi Oshtorak puts in an empty raid.

Nitin Tomar gets a touch on Neeraj Kumar.

Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Surjeet Singh.

Nintin Tomar gets tackled by Neeraj Kumar. Neeraj Kumar is the first player in PKL 7 to register 10 tackle points in a match.

Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Girish Maruti Ernak.

Amit Kumar gets a touch on Hadi Oshtorak.

Pardeep Narwal gets tackled by Amit Kumar. SUPER TACKLE!

Amit Kumar gets tackled by Monu.

PUNERI PALTAN 32-47 PATNA PIRATES 

Sep 15, 2019 9:28 pm (IST)

Pune's Pawan Kadian gets a bonus.

Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Surjeet Singh in the DO OR DIE raid.

Pawan Kadian gets a bonus but is tackled by Neeraj Kumar. Pune are ALL OUT!

Hadi Oshtorak puts in an empty raid.

Manjeet gets a touch on Jaideep.

Pardeep Narwal gets tackled by Girish Maruti Ernak.

Amit Kumar gets tackled by Monu.

Jang Kun Lee puts in an empty raid.

Manjeet gets tackled by Hadi Oshtorak.

Monu gets touches on Hadi Tajik, Pankaj Mohite.

PUNERI PALTAN 27-43 PATNA PIRATES 

Sep 15, 2019 9:20 pm (IST)

Pune's Pankaj Mohite gets tackled by Neeraj Kumar.

Patna's Jang Kun Lee as Hadi Tajik stepped out of bounds.

Nitin Tomar gets a touch on Jang Kun Lee.

Pardeep Narwal puts in an empty raid.

Nitin Tomar gets a bonus point.

Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Manjeet.

Nitin Tomar gets tackled by Neeraj Kumar.

Hadi Oshtorak puts in an empty raid.

Amit Kumar gets tackled by Neeraj Kumar.

Pardeep Narwal puts in an empty raid.

PUNERI PALTAN 23-35 PATNA PIRATES 

Sep 15, 2019 9:15 pm (IST)

Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Manjeet.

Pune's Nitin Tomar gets a touch on Hadi Oshtorak.

Jang Kun Lee gets tackled by Hadi Tajik.

Pankaj Mohite gets tackled by Jaideep.

Pardeep Narwal gets tackled by Surjeet Singh.

Manjeet goes back empty-handed.

Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou gets tackled by Surjeet Singh.

Manjeet gets tackled by Vikas Jaglan.

Hadi Oshtorak puts in an empty raid.

PUNERI PALTAN 21-30 PATNA PIRATES 

Sep 15, 2019 9:03 pm (IST)

Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Nitin Tomar. SUPER 10!

Pune's Manjeet gets a bonus but is tackled by Neeraj Kumar. HIGH 5!

Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Girish Maruti Ernak.

Pankaj Mohite puts in an empty raid.

Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Surjeet Singh.

Pankaj Mohite gets a bonus but is tackled by Hadi Oshtorak. Pune are ALL OUT!

Jang Kun Lee outs in an empty raid.

PUNERI PALTAN 17-27 PATNA PIRATES 

Sep 15, 2019 8:59 pm (IST)

Patna's Jang Kun Lee puts in an empty raid.

Pune's Nitin Tomar also puts in an empty raid.

Pardeep Narwal gets tackled by Sujeet Singh.

Nitin Tomar puts in an empty raid.

Hadi Oshtorak puts in an empty raid.

Manjeet in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Jaideep.

Jang Kun Lee gets a touch on Hadi Tajik.

Manjeet gets a touch on Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou.

Pardeep Nawal gets a touch on Balasaheb Jadhav.

Manjeet gets a bonus.

PUNERI PALTAN 15-20 PATNA PIRATES 

Sep 15, 2019 8:54 pm (IST)

Pune's Nitin Tomar gets a touch on Neeraj Kumar.

Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Girish Maruti Ernak.

Amit Kumar gets a bonus.

Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Hadi Tajik.

Amit Kumar gets a bonus but steps into the lobby without a touch. Pune are ALL OUT!

Jang Kun Lee puts in an empty raid.

Nitin Tomar gets a tackled by Vikash Jaglan.

Pardeep Narwal puts in an empty raid.

Pankaj Mohite gets a touches on Neeraj Kumar, Vikas Jaglan.

Pardeep Narwal gets touches on Manjeet, Girish Maruti Ernak in the DO OR DIE raid.

Pankaj Mohite gets tackled by Jaideep.

PUNERI PALTAN 11-18 PATNA PIRATES 

Sep 15, 2019 8:47 pm (IST)

Patna Pirates win the toss and select the choice of court

Pune's Nitin Tomar gets a touch on Hadi Oshtorak.

Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets a bonus point and a touch on Manjeet.

Manjeet gets a touch on Neeraj Kumar.

Jang Kun Lee gets a touch on Hadi Tajik.

Pankaj Mohite gets a touch on Hadi Oshtorak.

Jang Kun Lee gets a touch on Manjeet.

Pankaj Mohite gets touches on Jang Kun Lee, Jaideep, Monu. SUPER RAID!

Pardeep Narwal gets a bonus and a touch on Pankaj Mohite.

Nitin Tomar gets tackled by Neeraj Kumar. SUPER TACKLE!

Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Surjeet Singh.

Manjeet puts in an empty raid and so odes Jang Kun Lee.

PUNERI PALTAN 7-8 PATNA PIRATES 

Sep 15, 2019 8:32 pm (IST)

Patna Pirates Squad:
RAIDERS: Pardeep Narwal, Ashish, Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Mohit, Monu, Naveen, Purna Singh and Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan

DEFENDERS: Mahendra Choudhary, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep and Jawahar Dagar

ALL-ROUNDERS: Amit Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Ravinder, Sahil Mann, Vikas Jaglan

Sep 15, 2019 8:26 pm (IST)

 

Puneri Paltan Squad:

RAIDERS: Amit Kumar, Darshan Kadian, Emad Sedaghatnia, Manjeet, Nitin Tomar, Pankaj Mohite, Pawan Kumar Kadian, R. Sriram and Sushant Sail

DEFENDERS: PO Surjeet Singh, Deepak Yadav, Jadhav Balasaheb Shahaji, Hadi Tajik, Shubham Shinde, Sanket Sawant and Girish Maruti Ernak

ALL-ROUNDERS: Amit Kumar, Sagar B Krishna and Sandeep

Sep 15, 2019 8:21 pm (IST)

In head-to-head contests, Patna Pirates have had the edge over Puneri Paltan, winning 10 matches and losing just 2. 2 games between the two have ended in ties.

Sep 15, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)

Patna Pirates Form -

Played: 15

Won: 5

Tied: 0

Lost: 10

Win Rate: 33.33%

Best Raider: Pardeep Narwal

Best Defender: Jaideep

Sep 15, 2019 8:10 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltan Form -

Played: 15

Won: 5

Tied: 2

Lost: 8

Win Rate: 33.33%

Best Raider: Manjeet

Best Defender: Surjeet Singh

Sep 15, 2019 7:56 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltan take on Patna Pirates in the second game of the night in Pune at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Balewadi.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates in Pune: Patna Beat Pune 55-33
Puneri Paltan face Patna Pirates in Pune (Photo Credit: PKL)

Puneri Paltan got their home leg up and running with an impressive display against Gujarat Fortunegiants which saw them close the gap on the top 6 to eight points. While the performance of the team as a whole was outstanding, coach Anup Kumar will be particularly pleased by the performance of the returning Nitin Tomar, who finished the game with a Super 10, his first of the season.

With Pankaj Mohite and Manjeet already in a good nick, the return to form of Tomar wouldn’t have come at a better time for Puneri Paltan as they enter the final third of their league stage fixtures. Skipper Surjeet Singh, too, recorded a High 5 against Gujarat Fortunegiants and was ably supported by Balasaheb Jadhav, who also scored five tackle points on the night.

A victory against Patna Pirates will help Puneri Paltan put pressure on those above them in the standings and with two more games to come over the next five days, Puneri Paltan could find themselves in the top 6 by the end of the week.



After a dominant display against Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates recorded back-to-back wins for only the second time this season when they beat Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last outing on Thursday. Skipper Pardeep Narwal has been in unbelievable form; scoring 40 raid points in his last two matches, and almost single-handedly propelling his side to victories.

Raider Jang Kun Lee announced his return in style with an eight-point display against Jaipur Pink Panthers, scoring points in crucial junctures of the match and playing the complementary role to Narwal to perfection.

The defence, too, has had a couple of good outings with Jaideep scoring seven tackle points against Tamil Thalaivas and Neeraj Kumar managing six against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Things are finally falling in place for coach Ram Mehar Singh and if Patna Pirates continue their current form, they will be a force to be reckoned with, as proven in their title-winning campaigns.
