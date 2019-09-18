Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas in Pune: Pune 36-28 Tamil

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas through News18 Sports' live blog. Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas will take on each other in the second game of matchday 49 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. In the first game of the night, U Mumba face UP Yoddha at the same venue.
Puneri Paltan will look to get back on track after facing a heavy defeat against Patna Pirate in their previous encounter. On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas will be eager to end their eight-match losing streak. LIVE STREAMING
Sep 18, 2019 9:33 pm (IST)
Shabeer goes to raid for Tamil and Surjeet tackles him down.
Pankaj Mohite goes for Puneri's do-or-die raid and gets tackled down. He gets tackled for the first time after getting eight raid points in the match.
Rahul Chaudhari goes to raid next and is tackled down by Girish.
Puneri Paltan 36-28 Tamil Thalaivas
Sep 18, 2019 9:28 pm (IST)
Manjeet gets his second Super 10 of the season! He takes out Abishek to get to the milestone.
Ajith goes for the raid and with his speed, he breaks off a chain to take out Deepak Yadav again.
Ajith goes again and tries to jump out again but Surjeet tackles him down strongly this time around.
Puneri Paltan 34-27 Tamil Thalaivas
Sep 18, 2019 9:25 pm (IST)
Pankaj Mohite goes for Puneri Paltan's do-or-die and once again, he comes up with the good. He takes out Subramanian to get the important point.
Ajith goes to raid next and takes out Girish for his 13th raid point.
Puneri Paltan 32-25 Tamil Thalaivas
Sep 18, 2019 9:23 pm (IST)
Manjeet is tackled down by Subramanian and Ajith goes to raid again and takes out Deepak. Whoever wins this one, this has been Ajith's day.
Puneri Paltan 31-24 Tamil Thalaivas
Sep 18, 2019 9:21 pm (IST)
On the fifth chance, Ajith is finally tackled down by Amit Kumar to get Tamil Thalaivas an all-out. This has been a monumental effort from Ajith but Puneri finally get the job done.
Manjeet goes for the raid again and takes out Rahul Chaudhari. Ajith last man for Tamil again.
Ajith goes for the raid against and kicks out Nitin Tomar. Saving the all-out again.
Manjeet goes again and takes out Mohit Chhillar. Can Ajith save the all-out again?
Ajith gets his Super 10 as he takes out Deepak Yadav to save Tamil from an all-out for the fourth straight time.
Puneri Paltan 25-22 Tamil Thalaivas
Sep 18, 2019 9:15 pm (IST)
Ajith goes to raid as the last man again and gets a bonus point and a touch point against Surjeet Singh. This is excellent play from Ajith. He is single-handedly keeping his team alive here.
Puneri Paltan 23-18 Tamil Thalaivas
Sep 18, 2019 9:14 pm (IST)
Ajith Kumar, being the only man on the mat for Tamil Thalaivas, goes to raid and Girish Ernak makes a mistake again to help the Thalaivas revive a man once again.
But Manjeet goes for Puneri raid next and takes out Manjeet Chhillar. Back to Ajith now.
Puneri Paltan 23-16 Tamil Thalaivas
Sep 18, 2019 9:11 pm (IST)
Shabeer goes for the Tamil raid after the break and takes out Amit Kumar.
Manjeet then comes to raid for Puneri and Mohit Chhillar self-outs under pressure.
Shabeer goes for the next raid and is tackled down by Amit Kumar. Tamil in deep trouble here.
Puneri Paltan 20-13 Tamil Thalaivas
Sep 18, 2019 9:06 pm (IST)
Puneri Paltan started slowly but picked up consistently and by the end, they lead Tamil Thalaivas 18-12 at half time. The Pune defence has given only two points to Rahul Chaudhari so far while they have done a good job of picking up points consistently themselves. An exciting second half awaits.
Pankaj Mohite goes for Puneri Paltan's do-or-die raid and Manjeet Chhillar makes the mistake of stretching out to tackle him and Mohite gets away easily.
Rahul Chaudhari goes for the raid and is dashed out by Girish. Puneri gaining momentum here.
Puneri Paltan 18-12 Tamil Thalaivas
Sep 18, 2019 9:00 pm (IST)
Amit Kumar goes for a do-or-die raid for Puneri Paltan and is tackled down by Shabeer.
Rahul Chaudhari next goes for Tamil and comes back empty handed.
Ajith goes for Tamil's do-or-die raid and is tackled down by Surjeet.
Puneri Paltan 16-12 Tamil Thalaivas
Sep 18, 2019 8:52 pm (IST)
Girish goes to raid as the last man on the mat for Thalaivas but in an attempt to get a point, he gets into the lobby without a touch and it's a first all-out on Tamil Thalaivas.
Puneri Paltan 10-7 Tamil Thalaivas
Sep 18, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)
Rahul Chaudhari has been tackled down by Manjeet and Puneri Paltan are making a good comeback here.
Pankaj Mohite gets a brilliant Super Raid! He fights Ajith, Shabeer and Abishek to get to the mid-line. He has single-handedly got Pune back into this.
Puneri Paltan 6-5 Tamil Thalaivas
Sep 18, 2019 8:48 pm (IST)
Amit Kumar goes for Puneri's do-or-die raid and Mohit Chhillar makes an unnecessary attempt to tackle and gives away the point.
Ajith then goes and gets a touch point against Girish Maruti Ernak.
Puneri Paltan 1-4 Tamil Thalaivas
Sep 18, 2019 8:46 pm (IST)
Manjeet is tackled down by M Abishek in the very first raid of the match.
Next raid, Rahul Chaudhari goes and gets a quickfire touch point on Surjeet Singh.
Ajith Kumar next goes to raid for the Thalaivas and gets a touch point on Pankaj Mohite.
Puneri Paltan 0-3 Tamil Thalaivas
Sep 18, 2019 8:43 pm (IST)
Here is Tamil Thalaivas’s performance sheet from season 7.
Played: 16
Won: 3
Tied: 2
Lost: 11
Win Rate: 18.75%
Best Raider: Rahul Chaudhari
Best Defender: Manjeet Chhillar
Sep 18, 2019 8:42 pm (IST)
Here is Puneri Paltan’s performance sheet from season 7.
Played: 16
Won: 5
Tied: 2
Lost: 9
Win Rate: 31.25%
Best Raider: Manjeet
Best Defender: Surjeet Singh
Sep 18, 2019 8:41 pm (IST)
Sep 18, 2019 8:17 pm (IST)
Puneri Paltan take on Tamil Thalaivas in the second match of the day at the Shree Shiv Chattrapati Sports Complex on Wednesday.
Puneri Paltan host Tamil Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)
After a good start to their home leg which saw them winning against Gujarat Fortunegiants, Puneri Paltan slipped to a big loss against Patna Pirates on Sunday. Returning raider Nitin Tomar failed to make a big impact in that match as he scored just six points from 12 raids. His Super 10 was instrumental in the team's first home win and they will hope he can score big again when they face Tamil Thalaivas. Manjeet, the team's leading raid point scorer, and Pankaj Mohite, scored 7 raid points each, while Amit Kumar came off the bench to put in a decent all-round performance, scoring three raid and two tackle points.
However, the team's defence was an area of concern as they managed only eight tackle points on the night as compared to the 18 they scored against Gujarat Fortunegiants. The performance of the defence will have to improve if they are to keep fighting for a Playoffs spot in their remaining games.
Tamil Thalaivas' dismal run continued in their previous match against Haryana Steelers, which they lost by 8 points. Rahul Chaudhari's Super 10 headlined their performance but some crucial errors in defence cost them the match in the second period. Mohit Chhillar scored 4 of their 9 tackle points in the match while their leading defender of the season - Manjeet Chhillar - could manage only 2.
However, V Ajith Kumar's excellent form in recent matches and Kenyan Victor Obiero's 5-point performance, including a Super Tackle, in their previous match are some positives the team can draw from. A lot will depend on the seniors like Chaudhari, Manjeet and Ran Singh if the team is to get the win they have been looking for though, and their performance could determine if Tamil Thalaivas are able to deny Puneri Paltan a second home victory.