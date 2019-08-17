Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls in Chennai: Tamil Seek Home Comfort

Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls through News18 Sports' live blog. Tamil Thalaivas face Bengaluru Bulls in the first match of matchday 24 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. In the second game of the night, Bengal Warriors take on Dabang Delhi at the same venue.Tamil Thalaivas begin their home leg in Pro Kabaddi season 7 with a clash against reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls. The home side is unbeaten in their last three games and will be confident about making a positive start to their home leg. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, will be looking to turn things around after having fallen short in both their previous games.



Tamil Thalaivas have been one of the more consistent sides in the ongoing season and will be looking to make the most of their home advantage over the next week as they bid to rise to the top of the Season 7 standings.Captain Ajay 'Iceman' Thakur has lived up to his reputation by demonstrating his ability to keep calm and make the right decisions in crunch situations. He helped his team in difficult circumstances in the last two games to ensure that they didn't come out on the wrong side of the result. Thakur has been supported well by Rahul 'Showman' Chaudhari - their leading raid points scorer this year - and Shabeer Bappu, who has offered glimpses of what he's capable of so far.In defence, Manjeet Chhillar has been an indomitable force and currently sits second in Season 7's list of leading defenders. Mohit Chhillar, too, picked up a High 5 in the previous game. The two can form a dangerous combination with Ran Singh to make things difficult for the free-scoring Bengaluru Bulls raiders.After back-to-back defeats, Bengaluru Bulls will be keen to set the record straight with a victory over Tamil Thalaivas. Pawan 'Hi-Flyer' Sehrawat and captain Rohit Kumar have been successful individually, but the star duo has been unable to work in tandem at times; and that is something their coach Randhir Singh will be eager to correct sooner rather than later.Their defence, meanwhile, has looked solid for the most part. Mahender Singh has been their leader in defence and has delivered time and again with crucial Super Tackles that see him sit atop the list of players with the most Super Tackles in Season 7 so far.The likes of Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal and Aman have also offered glimpses of their abilities in defence, and they'll be looking to keep up the good work against a Tamil Thalaivas side that boasts two of the top five raiders in Pro Kabaddi's all-time raid points chart.