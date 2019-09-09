Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates in Kolkata: Patna, Tamil Look for Wins

Event Highlights All-out on Tamil Thalaivas

Patna Pirates Starting Line-up

Tamil Thalaivas Starting Line-up

Head-to-Head Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates through News18 Sports' live blog. Tamil Thalaivas will take on Patna Pirates in the second game of matchday 43 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Monday. In the first game of the night, UP Yoddha take on Gujarat Fortunegiants.



Patna Pirates, who have lost their last six straight matches, will look to get a taste of victory while Tamil Thalaivas will want to end their eight-match winless streak. Patna lead Tamil 4-2 in their head-to-head record while one of their matches has ended in a tie.

Sep 9, 2019 8:50 pm (IST) Pardeep Narwal is on fire. He has picking up points with ease. Within 11 minutes of play, Tamil Thalaivas have faced their first all-out. Pardeep has already picked up six raid points. Tamil Thalaivas 4-11 Patna Pirates Sep 9, 2019 8:44 pm (IST) Two minutes in play here and both the teams went for empty raids in the first two raids of the match. Rahul Chaudhari then came for Tamil's do-or-die raid and was tackled down in his attempt to get the Thalaivas on board. Pardeep Narwal then goes for Patna's do-or-die raid and gets three points. Patna get on the board. Tamil Thalaivas 0-3 Patna Pirates Sep 9, 2019 8:40 pm (IST) Here is the starting 7 of Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas: Pardeep Narwal, Neeraj Kumar, Vikas Jaglan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, Monu, Hadi Oshtorak and Jaideep Sep 9, 2019 8:39 pm (IST) Here is the starting 7 of Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates: Rahul Chaudhari, Ajeet, Himanshu, V Ajith Kumar, Vineet Sharma, Sagar and Manjeet Chhillar Sep 9, 2019 8:22 pm (IST) Patna Pirates lead Tamil Thalaivas 4-2 in their head-to-head record. While one of their matches ended in a tie. Sep 9, 2019 8:20 pm (IST) Tamil Thalaivas take on Patna Pirates in the second game of matchday 43 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Tamil Thalaivas take on Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)



After a 16-point loss against Dabang Delhi KC on Sunday, Tamil Thalaivas will want to improve on their performance and move to Pune with a positive result under their belt. They will draw some positives from Sunday's match as 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari managed a Super 10 in that contest and V Ajith Kumar also scored nine raid points. Ajith, in particular, has been in stupendous form and Tamil Thalaivas will want him to continue in the same vein as they head into the remainder of their games potentially needing to win them all.



The form of 'Iceman' Ajay Thakur will worry the team, though, as he failed to open his account against Dabang Delhi KC, which put the raiders under early pressure. The defence was also a big worry for Tamil Thalaivas in their previous match with just Mohit Chhillar and Sagar managing to score any tackle points for the team. Seniors Manjeet Chhillar and Ran Singh will have to tighten things up in defence, if they want to thwart 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal's charge.



Patna Pirates go into the match with a six-match losing streak in spite of some stunning performances by their talisman 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep. The star raider is currently third among the top raiders in Season 7 and has managed 14 raid points in each of the team's previous two matches. Against UP Yoddha, he accounted for little less than half the team's total points scored, which highlights how much the team depends on him. However, Pardeep can't do it all himself and needs the likes of Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Monu and Vikas Jaglan to step up.



The defence missed the services of their leading tackle points scorer this season - Jaideep - in the starting seven in their previous encounter and consequently managed only eight tackle, while conceding 20 raid points. Though many of their players have all-round abilities, the team will want a senior player like Jawahar or Hadi Oshtorak to lead the defence and back up Pardeep's efforts in offence.