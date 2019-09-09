LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates in Kolkata: Patna, Tamil Look for Wins

News18.com | September 9, 2019, 8:50 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates through News18 Sports' live blog. Tamil Thalaivas will take on Patna Pirates in the second game of matchday 43 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Monday. In the first game of the night, UP Yoddha take on Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Patna Pirates, who have lost their last six straight matches, will look to get a taste of victory while Tamil Thalaivas will want to end their eight-match winless streak. Patna lead Tamil 4-2 in their head-to-head record while one of their matches has ended in a tie.
Read More
Sep 9, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)

Pardeep Narwal is on fire. He has picking up points with ease. Within 11 minutes of play, Tamil Thalaivas have faced their first all-out. Pardeep has already picked up six raid points.

Tamil Thalaivas 4-11 Patna Pirates

Sep 9, 2019 8:44 pm (IST)

Two minutes in play here and both the teams went for empty raids in the first two raids of the match.

Rahul Chaudhari then came for Tamil's do-or-die raid and was tackled down in his attempt to get the Thalaivas on board.

Pardeep Narwal then goes for Patna's do-or-die raid and gets three points. Patna get on the board.

Tamil Thalaivas 0-3 Patna Pirates

Sep 9, 2019 8:40 pm (IST)

Here is the starting 7 of Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas: Pardeep Narwal, Neeraj Kumar, Vikas Jaglan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, Monu, Hadi Oshtorak and Jaideep

Sep 9, 2019 8:39 pm (IST)

Here is the starting 7 of Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates: Rahul Chaudhari, Ajeet, Himanshu, V Ajith Kumar, Vineet Sharma, Sagar and Manjeet Chhillar

Sep 9, 2019 8:22 pm (IST)

Patna Pirates lead Tamil Thalaivas 4-2 in their head-to-head record. While one of their matches ended in a tie.

Sep 9, 2019 8:20 pm (IST)

Tamil Thalaivas take on Patna Pirates in the second game of matchday 43 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates in Kolkata: Patna, Tamil Look for Wins
Tamil Thalaivas take on Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)

After a 16-point loss against Dabang Delhi KC on Sunday, Tamil Thalaivas will want to improve on their performance and move to Pune with a positive result under their belt. They will draw some positives from Sunday's match as 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari managed a Super 10 in that contest and V Ajith Kumar also scored nine raid points. Ajith, in particular, has been in stupendous form and Tamil Thalaivas will want him to continue in the same vein as they head into the remainder of their games potentially needing to win them all.

The form of 'Iceman' Ajay Thakur will worry the team, though, as he failed to open his account against Dabang Delhi KC, which put the raiders under early pressure. The defence was also a big worry for Tamil Thalaivas in their previous match with just Mohit Chhillar and Sagar managing to score any tackle points for the team. Seniors Manjeet Chhillar and Ran Singh will have to tighten things up in defence, if they want to thwart 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal's charge.

Patna Pirates go into the match with a six-match losing streak in spite of some stunning performances by their talisman 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep. The star raider is currently third among the top raiders in Season 7 and has managed 14 raid points in each of the team's previous two matches. Against UP Yoddha, he accounted for little less than half the team's total points scored, which highlights how much the team depends on him. However, Pardeep can't do it all himself and needs the likes of Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Monu and Vikas Jaglan to step up.

The defence missed the services of their leading tackle points scorer this season - Jaideep - in the starting seven in their previous encounter and consequently managed only eight tackle, while conceding 20 raid points. Though many of their players have all-round abilities, the team will want a senior player like Jawahar or Hadi Oshtorak to lead the defence and back up Pardeep's efforts in offence.
  • 06 Sep, 2019 | New Zealand in Sri Lanka
    SL vs NZ
    125/8
    20.0 overs
    		 88/10
    16.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 - 09 Sep, 2019 | Afghanistan in Bangladesh
    AFG vs BAN
    342/10
    117.0 overs
    		 205/10
    70.5 overs
    Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 - 08 Sep, 2019 | The Ashes
    AUS vs ENG
    497/8
    126.0 overs
    		 301/10
    107.0 overs
    Australia beat England by 185 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 Sep, 2019 | New Zealand in Sri Lanka
    SL vs NZ
    161/9
    20.0 overs
    		 165/6
    19.4 overs
    New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Sep, 2019 | New Zealand in Sri Lanka
    SL vs NZ
    174/4
    20.0 overs
    		 175/5
    19.3 overs
    New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram