Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates in Mumbai: Patna Beats Tamil 24-23

Both Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates will be hoping to register their second win of Pro Kabaddi season seven when they meet in Mumbai. The match will see 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal go up against the likes of 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari and 'Iceman' Ajay Thakur, Patna Pirates. Both teams have one win in their two outings so far and will aim to get full points from the highly-anticipated fixture.

After getting off to a good start against Telugu Titans in their opening match of Season 7, Tamil Thalaivas faltered in their second hurdle by thin margins, losing out against Dabang Delhi K.C. via buzzer raid.The team will be eager to put that result behind them promptly with a victory over Patna Pirates on Monday. Rahul Chaudhari has been Tamil Thalaivas' star man in offence and will look to give the side a solid platform, working in tandem with captain Thakur.On the defensive front, the ever-reliable Manjeet Chhillar and Mohit Chhillar will look to keep things tight and not allow the formidable Patna Pirates offence to dictate proceedings.After a narrow defeat to Bengaluru Bulls in their season opener, Patna Pirates bounced back in style, registering an impressive win in their second fixture.With 17 raid points in two matches, Pardeep Narwal, once again, has been the centrepiece of the team's offence. His raiding partner Jang Kun Lee is yet to hit top form but looked impressive in patches in Patna Pirates' last match against Telugu Titans.However, the highlight of Patna Pirates' win over Telugu Titans was their defence and in particular, Left Corner Jaideep, who returned with six points from the match. Youngster Monu also came off the bench to register four tackle points from just three tackle attempts. Up against Chaudhari and Thakur on Monday, the Patna Pirates defence will once again need to be at their best.