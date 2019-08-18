LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan in Chennai: Tamil Look For 1st Win at Home

August 18, 2019, 8:00 PM IST
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan through News18 Sports' live blog. Tamil Thalaivas take on Puneri Paltan in the second game of of matchday 25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. In the first game of the night, Haryana Steelers take on Telugu Titans.

Both Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan come into this fixture after losing their previous matches and will look to bounce back from the defeat. The Thalaivas will look to break the home team curse and get their first win on home ground while Puneri Paltan will look to move up from the bottom position in the standings. In their head-to-head record, Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan are tied at 1-1.
Aug 18, 2019 7:59 pm (IST)

Tamil Thalaivas have a habit of roaring in the last 10 minutes of a match and Puneri Paltan will have be vary of that.

Aug 18, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)

On the second day of the Chennai leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2019, home team Tamil Thalaivas take on Puneri Paltan. After having lost their first match at home, the Thalaivas will look to bounce back.

Tamil Thalaivas face off against Puneri Paltan. (Photo Credit: PKL)

Tamil Thalaivas faced defeat in their opening home leg match against Bengaluru Bulls despite a spirited comeback in the second half. However, every single player who took the mat for them in that match got points on the board which bodes well for the team going forward. 'Iceman' Ajay Thakur was the pick of the raiders while Ran Singh showcased his defensive ability with 4 tackle points to his name.

The surprise package, however, was raider V Ajith Kumar, who came off the bench to score four touch points. One can expect the raider to make more appearances for the side in the coming games as he looks to make more of an impact. If other results go their way, Tamil Thalaivas could finish the weekend in fifth position in the Season 7 standings and give them positive momentum for the rest of their home leg.

The return of Nitin Tomar has undoubtedly bolstered Puneri Paltan's attack, but it is Pankaj Mohite who has been making a huge impact for the side this season. The raider already has 31 raid points to his name in just five appearances and looks good for plenty more. Against Jaipur Pink Panthers, Mohite put up an excellent fight and had eight raid points from 10 raids to show for his efforts.

The previous encounter also saw Hadi Tajik come off the bench and effect a strong Super Tackle, giving coach Anup Kumar a glimpse of the firepower that the Iranian could add to an already dangerous-looking defence, comprising of Girish Maruti Ernak and Surjeet Singh. While Puneri Paltan currently sit at the bottom of the standings, a couple of positive results could turn the tides very quickly for the team and they will hope Sunday's match kickstarts that run.
