Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba in Chennai: Tamil Still Eyeing Home Win

News18.com | August 23, 2019, 7:59 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Patna Pirates through News18 Sports' live blog. Tamil Thalaivas face U Mumba in the second game of matchday 29 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Friday. In the first match of the night, Gujarat Fortunegiants play Patna Pirates at the same venue.

This is Tamil Thalaivas last chance to grab a win in their home stadium before they become the third team this season to finish their home leg without the taste of victory. Telugu Titans and Gujarat Fortunegiants have previously failed to register a single win at home. So far, the Thalaivas have lost two and drew one. U Mumba, on the other hand, will also be looking to register a win after losing to Haryana Steelers in their previous match.
Aug 23, 2019 7:59 pm (IST)

Here’s Tamil Thalaivas’ performance sheet in season 7 so far.

Played: 9

Won: 3

Tied: 2

Lost: 4

Win Rate: 33.3%

Best Raider: Rahul Chaudhari

Best Defender: Manjeet Chhillar

Aug 23, 2019 7:57 pm (IST)

When the 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari performs, Tamil Thalaivas win. Tonight, the home team needs its big man to stand up and deliver

Aug 23, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)

U Mumba lead Tamil Thalaivas 2-1 in their head-to-head record. There have been no ties between the two so far.

Aug 23, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)

In their final home match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Thalaivas face U Mumba. This is the Thalaivas final chance at grabbing a win in front of their home crowd.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba in Chennai: Tamil Still Eyeing Home Win
Tamil Thalaivas take on U Mumba in Chennai. (Photo Credit: PKL)

Tamil Thalaivas lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous match on Wednesday. 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari and 'Iceman' Ajay Thakur have accounted for just 29 raid points in the past three matches and, if the home side are to beat the defensively sturdy U Mumba outfit, their two superstar raiders will have to play a huge role. The defensive duo of Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh lead the team's tacklers with seven tackle points during their team's home leg so far. The teams will hope for the return of their most successful defender this season - Manjeet Chhillar - in order to boost their chances of finishing with a flourish in Chennai.

U Mumba have managed four victories in their nine matches so far but are yet to string together a run of two wins on the trot. While their raiding unit has averaged 15.56 points this season, only Abhishek Singh has had a huge impact on proceedings in the matches so far, with Rohit Baliyan and Arjun Deshwal contributing intermittently.

While they do boast of a strong defensive unit spearheaded by 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali, the team is averaging just 8.89 tackle points, which ranks 11th in the season. U Mumba have won four of the five matches where they have a tackle strike rate of over 50%, while they have lost all but one of their fixtures where it has dropped under 50. Skipper Atrachali, alongside defensive stalwart Sandeep Narwal and Surinder Singh, hold the key to their team's victory. If they are able to neutralise the threat that the opposition's superstar raiding duo possesses in an efficient manner, chances are high that they will emerge victorious on the night.
