Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors in Jaipur: Bengal Look to Maintain Momentum

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors through News18 Sports' live blog. Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors will take on each other in the first game of matchday 55 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. In the second game of the night, Jaipur Pink Panthers will host Puneri Paltan at the same venue.
Bengal Warriors, having already qualified for the Playoffs along with Dabang Delhi, will look to maintain their momentum and close out the gap with Delhi in the league standings. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, must get a positive result from the encounter if they are still harbouring hopes of securing a playoff spot. Bengal Warriors lead Telugu Titans 8-3 in their head-to-head record, while the team have played out four ties as well. LIVE STREAMING
Read More
Sep 25, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)
Maninder Singh makes the first raid of the match and gets a bonus point.
Siddharth Desai goes to raid for Telugu Titans and takes out Rinku Narwal.
Sukesh Hedge then raids for Bengal and gets a bonus point.
Rajnish raids for Telugu and gets a touch point against Sunil.
Maninder Singh raids again and takes out C Arun and Farhad Milaghardan.
Telugu Titans 2-4 Bengal Warriors
Sep 25, 2019 7:25 pm (IST)
Despite his team's lack of results, Telugu Titans' Vishal Bhardwaj has been in an ominous form throughout. Can he stop Bengal Warriors' fiery raiders today?
Iss defender se panga lena khatarnak hai! ☠️
Catch Vishal Bhardwaj shield @Telugu_Titans' territory in a 💪 fashion!
Telugu Titans take on Bengal Warriors in the first game of matchday 55 of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Telugu Titans take on Bengal Warriors in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Winless in their last four matches, it is a case of now-or-never for Telugu Titans. With Tamil Thalaivas already out of playoffs contention, Telugu Titans could follow their southern counterparts down the same path on Wednesday if they lose. Their star performers this season have been 'Baahubali' Siddharth Desai and Vishal Bhardwaj. Siddharth has been their talisman in attack and will once again be their biggest threat against what can be a fragile Bengal Warriors defence at times.
Having booked their 🎫 to the Playoffs, @BengalWarriors would look to keep the winning momentum going!
However, he will need some form of support from his brother Suraj Desai, Rajnish and other teammates in attack. The same applies for Bhardwaj, who has been consistent in defence and is amongst the top tackle point accumulators this year. He, too, needs a bit of support from his fellow defenders and will be hoping for big performances from Abozar Mighani, Farhad Milaghardan and Co. to stop the opposition's potent raid force.
Bengal Warriors, meanwhile, seem to be enjoying their time in the ongoing campaign and currently find themselves in the second spot in the standings, having already secured a playoffs spot. Coach BC Ramesh, though, won't risk losing momentum or allow his players to take their remaining league stage games lightly. He will want his players to continue playing with the same verve and tenacity that they have shown all season, while also eyeing improvements in their defence, which has looked uncertain on more than one occasion this year.
Even though they can afford to test their bench strength by rotating between now and the end of the league stage, Bengal Warriors will be gunning for maximum points against Telugu Titans, having failed to do so earlier in the campaign. They will be wary of their history of ties against Telugu Titans and will be looking to grow in confidence by getting another win under their belt ahead of the playoffs.