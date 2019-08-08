Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls in Patna: Telugu Seek 1st Win of Season

Event Highlights
Telugu Titans will be hoping to register the first win of the season against in-form Bengaluru Bulls with both teams will be high on confidence following outstanding performances in their previous outings. Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls cross paths with Telugu Titans in PKL season's second Southern Derby on Thursday. The two teams will be high on confidence after playing exceptionally well in their previous matches. While Bengaluru Bulls engineered a huge comeback to stun Bengal Warriors in a high-scoring thriller, Telugu Titans played out an intense tie against UP Yoddha.
Work it...
Surround yourself with fitness-minded people. Positivity can be so contagious! #FullChargeMaadi #Champions #VivoPKL7 #Kabaddi #VivoProKabaddiLeague #Season7 #BengaluruBulls #KhelKabaddi #LePanga #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/bE56dlOypF— Bengaluru Bulls (@BengaluruBulls) August 8, 2019
Telugu Titans Squad:
RAIDERS: Amit Kumar, Ankit Beniwal, Kamal Singh, Mula Siva Ganesh Reddy, Palle Mallikarjun, Rajnish, Rakesh Gowda and Siddharth Desai
DEFENDERS: Abozar Mohajermighani, Aakash Dattu Arsul, Akash Choudhary, Manish, C. Arun, Krushna Madane and Vishal Bhardwaj
ALL-ROUNDERS: Armaan, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan
Bengaluru Bulls Squad:
RAIDERS: Rohit Kumar, Banty, Lal Mohar Yadav, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Sumit Singh and Vinod Kumar
DEFENDERS: Mohit Sehrawat, Raju Lal Choudhary, Vijay Kumar, Mahender Singh, Aman, Sandeep, Saurabh Nandal, Ajay, Amit Sheoran and Ankit
ALL-ROUNDERS: Ashish Kumar and Sanjay Shrestha
Telugu Titans face Bengaluru Bulls in the only match of the night. Can the Titans pick up their first win of the campaign or will the defending champions Bull-doze the competition yet again?
It’s time for the Southern Derby as two 💪 lock horns in a bid to climb up the points table!— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 8, 2019
Read more on the #HYDvBLR battle: https://t.co/NSJ19eDxFV
Catch all the LIVE #VIVOProKabaddi action at 7 PM on Star Sports and Hotstar.#IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/x00m3CFya1
Telugu Titans take on Bengaluru Bulls in Patna (Photo Credit: PKL)
After a challenging home leg, Telugu Titans finally found some form against UP Yoddha in their previous encounter – a hard-fought 20-20 tie. The defence, in particular, was outstanding on the night, allowing the three-pronged UP Yoddha raiding unit just five raid points, the lowest tally by any team this season.
Star raider Siddharth ‘Baahubali’ Desai looked back to his best and will draw a lot of confidence from his successful do-or-die buzzer raid against UP Yoddha. If Telugu Titans’ defence can keep the Bengaluru Bulls offence at bay and the Desai brothers, Siddharth and Suraj, fire in offence, they could certainly upset the defending champions and win their first game in Season 7.
High ➡ Higher ➡ Pawan 'Hi-Flyer' Sehrawat
Catching him? #IsseToughKuchNahi! Will we see another 5-ft jump raid tonight? 😍
Find out LIVE in #HYDvBLR, from 7 PM on Star Sports & Hotstar. #VIVOProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/w3g46iuWNN
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 8, 2019
In typical Bengaluru Bulls fashion, the defending champions rallied late against Bengal Warriors and won by a scoreline of 43-42 in their previous encounter. The mercurial Pawan ‘Hi-Flyer’ Sehrawat delivered a performance for the ages, scoring 29 points in just 30 raid attempts, thereby also notching up the third-highest individual score in Pro Kabaddi history.
Rookie Left Corner Saurabh Nandal, too, had a day to remember, scoring a career-high six tackle points against a potent Bengal Warriors offence. Bengaluru Bulls have time and again showcased their unfathomable powers of recovery and if skipper Rohit Kumar, who is yet to fire, also finds his feet, the defending champions could be a handful for any team this season.
-
06 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies WI vs IND 146/620.0 overs 150/319.1 oversIndia beat West Indies by 7 wickets
-
04 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies IND vs WI 167/520.0 overs 98/415.3 oversIndia beat West Indies by 22 runs (D/L method)
-
03 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies WI vs IND 95/920.0 overs 98/617.2 oversIndia beat West Indies by 4 wickets
-
01 - 05 Aug, 2019 | The Ashes AUS vs ENG 284/1080.4 overs 374/10135.5 oversAustralia beat England by 251 runs
-
31 Jul, 2019 | Bangladesh in Sri Lanka SL vs BAN 294/850.0 overs 172/1036.0 oversSri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 122 runs