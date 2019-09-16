LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi in Pune: Delhi Lead Telugu 18-15

News18.com | September 16, 2019, 9:03 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi through News18 Sports' live blog. Dabang Delhi lead Telugu Titans 18-15 in the second game of matchday 48 at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Monday. In the first game of the night, Jaipur Pink Panthers faced UP Yoddha at the same venue.

Telugu Titans face a tough challenge in Dabang Delhi as the two teams meet in Match 94 of Pro Kabaddi season 7. Dabang Delhi have had an excellent run in the season so far that sees them maintain their position at the top of the standings. Telugu Titans are currently in the bottom half of the table, but a win could see them firmly in the competition for a Playoffs spot, making this an extremely important fixture for the side.
Sep 16, 2019 9:01 pm (IST)

Delhi's Chandran Ranjit puts in an empty raid.

Telugu's Vishal Bhardwaj puts in an empty raid.

Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Vishal Bhardwaj as Krushna Madane stepped out of bounds.

Suraj Desai gets a bonus but tackled by Anil Kumar. Telegu are ALL OUT!

Chandran Ranjit gets a bonus point.

Siddharth Desai gets a bonus point.

Naveen Kumar gets a bonus and a touch on Rakesh Gowda.

Siddharth Desai gets tackled by Vijay.

Naveen Kumar puts in an empty raid.

Farhad Milaghardan gets touches on Ravinder Pahal, Joginder Narwal.

Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Krushna Madane.

Siddharth Desai puts in an empty raid and so does Vijay.

Farhad Milaghardan puts in an empty raid.

TELUGU TITANS 15-18 DABANG DELHI 

Sep 16, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)

Telugu's Rakesh Gowda puts in an empty raid.

Delhi's Naveen gets tackled Rakesh Gowda. SUPER TACKLE!

Rakesh Gowda in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Joginder Narwal.

Naveen Kumar puts in an empty raid and so does Vishal Bhardwaj.

Vijay puts in an empty raid and so does Krushna Madane.

Naveen Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Abozar Mighani. SUPER TACKLE!

Siddharth Desai in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Ravinder Pahal.

TELUGU TITANS 11-8 DABANG DELHI 

Sep 16, 2019 8:49 pm (IST)

Dabang Delhi win the toss and select the choice of court

Siddharth Desai gets a touch on Anil Kumar.

Chandran Ranjit puts in an empty raid.

Siddharth Desai getsa bonus.

Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Krushna Madane.

Siddharth Desai a gets touch on Joginder Narwal.

Chandran Ranjit gets a touch on Vishal Bhardwaj.

Rakesh Gowda gets a bonus.

Vijay gets a touch on Krushna Madane.

Siddharth Desai gets a bonus but is tackled by Ravinder Pahal.

Naveen Kumar and then Rakesh Gowda put in empty raids. 

Chandran Ranjit gets tackled by Rakesh Gowda.

Rakesh Gowda gets a bonus.

Vijay gets a touch on Vijay.

Rakesh Gowda puts in an empty raid.

Naveen Kumar gets a point but Farhad Milaghardan stepped off court.

TELUGU TITANS 7-6 DABANG DELHI 

Sep 16, 2019 8:30 pm (IST)

Dabang Delhi Squad:
RAIDERS: Aman Kadian, Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar, Neeraj Narwal and Sumit Kumar

DEFENDERS: Joginder Singh Narwal, Mohit, Vishal Mane, Pratik Patil, Ravinder Pahal, Anil Kumar, Saeid Ghaffari, Satywan, Sumit and Sombir

ALL-ROUNDERS: Balram, Meraj Sheykh and Vijay

Sep 16, 2019 8:28 pm (IST)

Telugu Titans Squad:
RAIDERS: Amit Kumar, Ankit Beniwal, Kamal Singh, Mula Siva Ganesh Reddy, Palle Mallikarjun, Rajnish, Rakesh Gowda and Siddharth Desai

DEFENDERS: Abozar Mohajermighani, Aakash Dattu Arsul, Akash Choudhary, Manish, C. Arun, Krushna Madane and Vishal Bhardwaj

ALL-ROUNDERS: Armaan, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan

Sep 16, 2019 8:20 pm (IST)

In head-to-head contests, Telugu Titans have had the edge over Dabang Delhi with 8 wins and just 2 loses. Only game between the two has ended in a tie.

Sep 16, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)

Dabang Delhi Form -

Played: 15

Won: 12

Tied: 1

Lost: 2

Win Rate: 80.00%

Best Raider: Naveen Kumar

Best Defender: Ravinder Pahal

Sep 16, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

Telugu Titans Form -

Played: 14

Won: 4

Tied: 2

Lost: 8

Win Rate: 28.57%

Best Raider: Siddharth Desai

Best Defender: Vishal Bhardwaj

Sep 16, 2019 7:56 pm (IST)

Telugu Titans take on Dabang Delhi in the second game of the night at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Balewadi in Pune.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi in Pune: Delhi Lead Telugu 18-15
Telugu Titans face Dabang Delhi in Pune (Photo Credit: PKL)

After starting their season without a win in their first six matches, Telugu Titans hit a good spell that saw them lose only one of their next six matches. But, a narrow loss to Bengaluru Bulls after that, followed by an emphatic one to U Mumba halted the team's positive momentum.

Their talisman 'Baahubali' Siddharth Desai's form is vital to the team's success. U Mumba managed to tackle the raider 6 times in his 12 raids in the team's previous outing which showed in the dismal result. The raider will be keen to get back to his best since anything less will make it extremely difficult for Telugu Titans in a clash against an in-form Dabang Delhi.

Vishal Bhardwaj has been leading the defence well and currently sits among the top five defenders of the season. However, he comes up against the formidable Naveen Kumar on Monday which will be a challenge he will have to rise to if the team is to get five points from the contest.



Dabang Delhi's excellent run saw them become the first team to cross the 60-point mark in the season 7 standings on Sunday. However, they will have their sights set on a top-two finish to ensure a semi-finals spot, and a win on Monday will take them a step closer.

Naveen Kumar has been in the form of his life and scored his 13th straight Super 10 against Gujarat Fortunegiants to help the team secure victory on Sunday. He will want to extend his Super 10 record when he faces the Telugu Titans defence and he could dictate terms to them if he manages to get momentum early. Vijay also had some success in the previous match as the team's second raider which furthers the team's attacking options, as Chandran Ranjit and Meraj Sheykh have already made their mark this season.

The defence looks rock-solid with seniors Vishal Mane, Ravinder Pahal and skipper Joginder Narwal leading the way. But they will be up against a tough opponent in Siddharth Desai which promises to make for an interesting contest.
