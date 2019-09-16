Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi in Pune: Delhi Lead Telugu 18-15

Delhi's Chandran Ranjit puts in an empty raid.
Telugu's Vishal Bhardwaj puts in an empty raid.
Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Vishal Bhardwaj as Krushna Madane stepped out of bounds.
Suraj Desai gets a bonus but tackled by Anil Kumar. Telegu are ALL OUT!
Chandran Ranjit gets a bonus point.
Siddharth Desai gets a bonus point.
Naveen Kumar gets a bonus and a touch on Rakesh Gowda.
Siddharth Desai gets tackled by Vijay.
Naveen Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Farhad Milaghardan gets touches on Ravinder Pahal, Joginder Narwal.
Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Krushna Madane.
Siddharth Desai puts in an empty raid and so does Vijay.
Farhad Milaghardan puts in an empty raid.
TELUGU TITANS 15-18 DABANG DELHI