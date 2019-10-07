Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in Noida: Gujarat Look to Finish Season With Win

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Fortunegiants through News18 Sports' live blog. Telugu Titans take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in the first game of matchday 66 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida on Monday. In the second match of the day, Tamil Thalaivas will be up against Jaipur Pink Panthers at the same venue.
Monday is the last day Gujarat Fortunegiants will be taking the mat in season 7 and will be keen to sign off with a victory. Meanwhile, Telugu Titans will also seek a positive goodbye to the season in their remaining fixtures. Both teams are out of the competition with all the playoffs spots sealed and only play for pride. Gujarat Fortunegiants lead Telugu Titans 2-1 in their head-to-head record. LIVE STREAMING
Oct 7, 2019 7:50 pm (IST)
Rakesh raids for Telugu and gets tackled down by Pankaj.
Sonu then goes to raid for Gujarat and gets a touch on an imbalanced Akash.
Sonu raids for Gujarat again and takes out Farhad.
Siddharth gets a touch point for Telugu on Ruturaj.
Sonu raids for Gujarat and as Akash goes for an advanced tackle, Sonu gets out with ease.
Telugu Titans 21-13 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Oct 7, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)
Farhad goes to raid for Telugu in the do-or-die situation and as he ventures deep, he is tackled down by Parvesh Bhainswal.
Rohit raids next for Gujarat and once again, Akash gets a strong ankle hold on him for a tackle down.
Farhad goes for Telugu's do-or-die raid and gets tackled down by Parvesh.
More GB then goes for Gujarat's do-or-die raid and gets tackled down by Vishal.
Telugu Titans 20-9 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Oct 7, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)
Rakesh gets a bonus point for Telugu after which More GB comes on to raid for Gujarat but C Arun gets ankle hold on him to tackle him down.
After Farhad's empty raid, Gujarat send Sonu to raid but he ends up getting tackle down by Rakesh. Telugu are in full control at the moment.
Rakesh makes an empty raid.
Telugu Titans 18-7 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Oct 7, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)
Rohit Gulia and Rakesh Gowda get a bonus point each for Gujarat and Telugu, respectively.
Rohit goes again for Gujarat and gets another bonus point.
Siddharth Desai also simply gets a bonus for Telugu Titans.
Rohit raids for Gujarat and Akash grabs hold of him from the back and pushes him out. Excellent show of power there!
Telugu Titans 15-7 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Oct 7, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)
Lalit Chaudhary raids for Gujarat and in an attempt to get a crucial touch point, he steps into the lobby with momentum without any touch and is deemed out.
Siddharth then raids for Telugu and it's a surrender for Parvesh who was alone on the mat.
Telugu Titans 12-5 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Oct 7, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)
Farhad then raids for Telugu Titans and take out More GB. A big threat down for Telugu here!
Rohit Gulia next gets a bonus point for Gujarat.
Siddharth raids next for Telugu and takes out Rohit Gulia, who stood in the centre. Gujarat have just two men on the mat now.
Telugu Titans 8-5 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Oct 7, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)
Rakesh then raids for Telugu and takes out Amit.
More GB goes next to raid for Gujarat and executes a Super Raid as he takes out Akash, Vishal Bhardwaj and C Arun. Akash tried to get a body hold on him but couldn't
Siddharth next raids for Telugu and takes out Amit and Vinod Kumar.
Sonu next goes for Gujarat and gets tackled down by Aakash.
Telugu Titans 6-4 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Oct 7, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)
Rohit Gulia begins the match with a raid for Gujarat Fortunegiants but returns empty-handed.
Siddharth Desai also makes an empty first raid for Telugu Titans.
Rohit Gulia goes to raid again for Gujarat and in the lookout for bonus, he ventures too deep and Akash Choudhary gets a tight ankle hold on him to tackle him down.
Siddharth Desai gets a bonus point for Telugu after which Sonu raids for Gujarat and takes out Aakash Arsul.
Telugu Titans 2-1 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Oct 7, 2019 7:21 pm (IST)
Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7 vs Telugu Titans: Sonu, Amit, Parvesh Bhainswal, More GB, Rohit Gulia, Vinod Kumar and Sumit.
Oct 7, 2019 7:13 pm (IST)
Telugu Titans Starting 7 vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Siddharth Desai, Aakash Arsul, C Arun, Farhad Milaghardan, Rakesh Gowda, Akash Choudhary and Vishal Bhardwaj.
Oct 7, 2019 7:01 pm (IST)
More GB will be crucial for Gujarat Fortunegiants' chances against Telugu Titans after his previous performance against Patna Pirates saw him being a handful in both offence and defence.
He left us wanting ‘More’ with his near-history-making performance against @PatnaPirates. 🤩
Will we see another 👌 display in #HYDvGUJ tonight?
Gujarat Fortunegiants lead Telugu Titans 2-1 in their head-to-head record. As Gujarat play their final match of the season, they will want to extend that record and end the season with a happy feeling.
Telugu Titans and Gujarat Fortunegiants take on each other in a battle of teams playing for pride. Both teams are out of the competition and are only looking to sign off on a high.
Telugu Titans take on Gujarat Fortunegiants. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Telugu Titans currently feature among the bottom two teams in the season but a couple of victories in their remaining matches could see them rise in the standings and finish on a good note. The matches will also provide an opportunity for 'Baahubali' Siddharth Desai to raid freely and add more raid points to his kitty to hold onto his spot among the top five raiders of the season.
Rakesh Gowda impressed while raiding last time around and he will want to make the most of his opportunities in the remaining games this season. Telugu Titans also gave some of their bench players a chance to show their potential in their previous match and they might opt to do the same against Gujarat Fortunegiants.
Gujarat Fortunegiants put up a good fight in their previous two matches but failed to land the killer blow in the closing minutes. Skipper Rohit Gulia will be eager to lead the team to a win one final time this year and he will have the opportunity to make this the first 150-point campaign of his career.
More GB and Sonu Jaglan have also impressed in patches and will want to cement their reputation as match-winners with another good performance. However, it remains to be seen if Manpreet Singh will choose to rest his key players and give his bench players a run in the team's final game.