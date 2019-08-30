Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan in New Delhi: Pune Look to End Telugu Run

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan through News18 Sports' live blog. Telugu Titans face Puneri Paltan in the first game of matchday 34 at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. In the second game of the night, Dabang Delhi take on Patna Pirates at the same venue.
The penultimate game of the Delhi leg in season 7 of Pro Kabaddi will see Telugu Titans battling Puneri Paltan. Telugu Titans seem to have struck form at the right time and are currently on a four-match unbeaten run, with three wins and a tie. Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, have not reaped enough rewards in their campaign, but they will be aware that a win on Friday will see them go above their opponents in the standings.
Aug 30, 2019 7:47 pm (IST)
Telugu's Amit Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Pune's Nitin Tomar also puts in an empty raid.
Farhad Milaghardan also puts in an empty raid.
Nitin Tomar gets tackled by Farhad Milaghardan.
Suraj Desai gets tackled by Shubham Shinde in the DO OR DIE raid.
Amit Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Amit Kumar also puts in an empty raid.
Amit Kumar gets tackled by Vishal Bhardwaj. HIGH 5!
Amit Kumar and then Shubham Shinde put in empty raids.
TELUGU TITANS 13-9 PUNERI PALTAN
Aug 30, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)
Telugu's Amit Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Pune's Amit Kumar gets tackled by Amit Kumar. SUPER TACKLE!
Amit Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Manjeet gets also puts in an empty raid.
Siddharth Desai gets tackled by Sagar Krishna in the DO OR DIE raid.
Majeet gets tackled by Vishal Bhardwaj in the DO OR DIE raid. SUPER TACKLE!
TELUGU TITANS 11-8 PUNERI PALTAN
Aug 30, 2019 7:39 pm (IST)
Telugu's Suraj Desai gets a bonus point.
Pune's Nitin Tomar gets tackled by Vishal Bhardwaj. SUPER TACKLE!
Suraj Desai gets tackled by Amit Kumar.
Manjeet gets tackled by C. Arun. SUPER TACKLE!
Vishal Bhardwaj and then Nitin Tomar get back empty-handed.
Abozar Mighani and then Amit Kumar also put in empty raids.
Palle Mallikarjun gets tackled by Sagar Krishna in the DO OR DIE raid.
Nitin Tomar gets tackled by Abozar Mighani in the DO OR DIE raid.
TELUGU TITANS 7-7 PUNERI PALTAN
Aug 30, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)
Puneri Paltan win the toss and select the choice of court
Telugu's Siddharth Desai puts in an empty raid.
Pune's Nitin Tomar gets a touch on C. Arun.
Suraj Desai also comes back empty-handed.
Nitin Tomar gets touches on Abozar Mighani and Amit Kumar.
In the DO OR DIE raid, Siddharth Desai gets tackled by Amit Kumar.
Manjeet gets a touch on Farhad Milaghardan.
TELUGU TITANS 0-5 PUNERI PALTAN
Aug 30, 2019 7:28 pm (IST)
Puneri Paltan Squad:
RAIDERS: Amit Kumar, Darshan Kadian, Emad Sedaghatnia, Manjeet, Nitin Tomar, Pankaj Mohite, Pawan Kumar Kadian, R. Sriram and Sushant Sail
DEFENDERS: PO Surjeet Singh, Deepak Yadav, Jadhav Balasaheb Shahaji, Hadi Tajik, Shubham Shinde, Sanket Sawant and Girish Maruti Ernak
ALL-ROUNDERS: Amit Kumar, Sagar B Krishna and Sandeep
Aug 30, 2019 7:11 pm (IST)
Telugu Titans Squad:
RAIDERS: Amit Kumar, Ankit Beniwal, Kamal Singh, Mula Siva Ganesh Reddy, Palle Mallikarjun, Rajnish, Rakesh Gowda and Siddharth Desai
DEFENDERS: Abozar Mohajermighani, Aakash Dattu Arsul, Akash Choudhary, Manish, C. Arun, Krushna Madane and Vishal Bhardwaj
ALL-ROUNDERS: Armaan, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan
Aug 30, 2019 6:56 pm (IST)
Puneri Paltan Form -
Played: 10
Won: 3
Tied: 1
Lost: 6
Win rate: 30%
Best Raider: Manjeet
Best Defender: Surjeet Singh
Aug 30, 2019 6:47 pm (IST)
Telugu Titans Form -
Played: 10
Won: 3
Tied: 2
Lost: 5
Win rate: 30%
Best Raider: Siddharth Desai
Best Defender: Vishal Bhardwaj
Aug 30, 2019 6:32 pm (IST)
In head-to-head contests, Telugu Titans has a slight advantage with 6 wins as compared to the 5 wins of Puneri Paltan. One game between the two teams has ended in a tie.
Telugu Titans face Puneri Paltan in New Delhi (Photo Credit: PKL)
Telugu Titans have momentum on their side heading into the contest and they'll know that a win against Puneri Paltan will see them pull further away in the standings from the Maharashtra-based outfit. The southerners will be hoping their defence comes to the fore again after dominating in their last encounter with Vishal Bhardwaj leading from the front.
He scored eight tackle points last time around and received a lot of support from the trio of Abozar Mohajermighani, C. Arun and Farhad Milaghardan, whose contribution against Puneri Patna could also prove to be integral to the eventual result.
In attack, brothers 'Baahubali' Siddharth Desai and Suraj Desai will need to score most of the raid points even though Farhad showed his raiding capabilities in the last game and may have a role to play in attack against Puneri Paltan as well.
Despite losing the last match against UP Yoddha, Puneri Paltan will have taken heart from the game having run the opposition close for most of the encounter. Another positive takeaway from the defeat had to be Manjeet's 16 raid points effort.
Manjeet finished as top-scorer in the match and will undoubtedly be confident about producing another stellar showing on Friday. What he will need more of though is help from his teammates, be it in attack or defence. Pankaj Mohite, who has been good for the most part this campaign, needs to offer Manjeet some support in attack after a quiet outing last time around.
The defence, meanwhile, needs to up the ante as well after starting defenders, Surjeet Singh, Girish Ernak and Hadi Tajik, failed to open their account in the previous game. Balasaheb Jadhav, who scored four tackle points and was their best defender against UP Yoddha, is likely to get more time on the mat, while Shubham Shinde can also be brought in the bolster the defence.