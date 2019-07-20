Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Match at Hyderabad: PKL 7 Opens With a Bang

Event Highlights POWER MOVES

Today's Matches Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs U Mumba: Telugu Titans and U Mumba will clash in the opening game of the seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will also be in action on Saturday when they take on three-time champions Patna Pirates.



U Mumba captain Fazel Atrachali said he was banking on youngsters in the side for a good show. "We fought hard last season and we will continue to do the same this year as well. Having Sidharth last season was a big plus for us, but this season also we have youngsters with us who have shown the same dedication and promise as Sidharth. Sidharth and I know each other well and we do have a plan to tackle him which you will see in the game tomorrow," he said.

Read More Telugu Titans and U Mumba will clash in the opening game of the seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will also be in action on Saturday when they take on three-time champions Patna Pirates.U Mumba captain Fazel Atrachali said he was banking on youngsters in the side for a good show. "We fought hard last season and we will continue to do the same this year as well. Having Sidharth last season was a big plus for us, but this season also we have youngsters with us who have shown the same dedication and promise as Sidharth. Sidharth and I know each other well and we do have a plan to tackle him which you will see in the game tomorrow," he said. Jul 20, 2019 7:05 pm (IST) In matches between the two teams, Telegu Titans have had the advantage over U Mumba, with a 5-4 head-to-head records. In their 11th encounter in the PKL, who will come up on time? #Mumboys are high on josh to even the score tonight!#UMumba #MeMumba #Mumboy #VivoProKabaddi #HowsTheJosh pic.twitter.com/F4x7S8pYp9 — U Mumba (@U_Mumba) July 20, 2019 Jul 20, 2019 6:55 pm (IST) On the eve of the opening match, all the twelve captains of the PKL came together to express their plans and strategies for the seventh season. READ HERE Mat kasam, #IsseToughKuchNahi! 🙌



The mat has been laid out for the Panga to begin in #VIVOProKabaddi Season 7! Watch #HYDvMUM take centre stage, 7 PM onwards, LIVE on Star Sports and Hotstar. #WorldsToughestDay pic.twitter.com/QqpJDA5RwI — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) July 20, 2019 Jul 20, 2019 6:41 pm (IST) Telugu Titans will be banking on Siddharth Desai, who was last season's 'Best Debutant'. Desai scored 218 raid points for U Mumba in season 6 and will be taking on his former team in today's opening contest. U Mumba, on the other hand, will count on Iranian Sultan Fazel Atrachali and All-rounder Sandeep Narwa (who leads PKL's all-time super tackles chart) Jab yeh do raiders #VIVOProKabaddi ke mat par utarte hai, toh achhe achhon ke hosh udd jaate hain! 🤩



Pawan ya Pardeep, kise dekhkar log kahenge- #IsseToughKuchNahi?



Watch #BLRvPAT, tonight from 7 PM, on Star Sports and Hotstar to find out! pic.twitter.com/f6b6ItnRQQ — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) July 20, 2019 Jul 20, 2019 6:35 pm (IST) As the Kabaddi madness takes over Hyderabad, the people in the city got a chance to have a taste of the madness before the real game begins. #VIVOProKabaddi kicks off its Season 7 in Hyderabad by challenging the people of this vibrant city to see if they were #KabaddiTough! 💪



Think they fared well? Watch and find out.



Tune in to Star Sports and Hotstar from 7 PM onwards for all the LIVE action. #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/biV77i8zzW — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) July 20, 2019 Jul 20, 2019 6:27 pm (IST) Telugu Titans will take on U Mumba in the opening game, with defending champions Bengaluru Bulls facing three-time champions Patna Pirates in the second game of today Jul 20, 2019 6:26 pm (IST) Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of the opening day of Pro Kabaddi league (PKL) season 7 from Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

Telugu Titans face U Mumba in the first match of PKL 7 (Photo credit: PKL)



Rohit Kumar, who is captaining Bengaluru Bulls said all the teams are "extremely competitive". "But I believe Gujarat Fortunegiants and Tamil Thalaivas are our strongest competitors this season. This year, we aim to win the maximum number of the matches and even if we lose, I will hope to lose with the minimum difference. The 45-day long camp has made us train and practice extremely hard and with that intensity, we will prepare for the match against Patna Pirates tomorrow and give our 100% and try to win the first match of the season," he said.



Telugu Titans skipper Abozar Mohajermighani said: "Our team is made up of strong raiders, a formidable defence line and some good coaches. You can call us the strongest team in the competition. Our players are fit and have been practising continuously for the tournament. We aim to win one match at a time."



Meanwhile, newly appointed Puneri Paltan skipper Surjeet Singh said: "We have a very good combination of both senior and young players this season which makes us a very strong team as we have the best of the talent. We have practised on our skills and techniques to make sure we give our best on the mat."