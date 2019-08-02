Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha in Mumbai: Titans Look For 1st Win

Aug 2, 2019 7:39 pm (IST)

Telugu's Suraj Desai gets another successful raid.

After UP's Monu Goyat gets back without a point, Siddharth Desai is tackled cleanly by Ashu Singh.

Shrikant Jadhav again fails in the DO OR DIE raid, and is tackled by Abozar Mighani.

Suraj Desai then gets a point with a touch on Amit.

Monu Goyat then gets an empty raid.

TELUGU TITANS 7-3 UP YODDHA