Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha in Mumbai: Titans Look For 1st Win

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha through News18 Sports' live blog. Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha will face each other in the first match of matchday 12 at the Dome NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. In the second match of the day, U Mumba will face unbeaten Gujarat Fortunegiants.
Telugu Titans, who are still winless in season 7 after losing all the four matches they played in the first leg of the season at home, will be out to get a first win. UP Yoddha, on the other hand, registered their first win of the season in their previous match against U Mumba and will look to carry forward that momentum. The head-to-head record between the Titans and UP, heavily favours the latter as UP Yoddha lead 4-1. One clash between the two teams has also ended in a tie.
Aug 2, 2019 7:39 pm (IST)
Telugu's Suraj Desai gets another successful raid.
After UP's Monu Goyat gets back without a point, Siddharth Desai is tackled cleanly by Ashu Singh.
Shrikant Jadhav again fails in the DO OR DIE raid, and is tackled by Abozar Mighani.
Suraj Desai then gets a point with a touch on Amit.
Monu Goyat then gets an empty raid.
TELUGU TITANS 7-3 UP YODDHA
Aug 2, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)
Siddharth Desai gets the first point for Telugu. The Titans need him to fire an all cylinders...
Monu Goyat does the same for UP.
Suraj Desai then gets a point.
Shrikant Jadhav fails in his DO OR DIE raid, as he is tackled by Amit Kumar.
Siddharth Desai again gets a succesful raid. Siddharth Desai registers 200 raid touch points in PKL.
TELUGU TITANS 4-2 UP YODDHA
Aug 2, 2019 7:23 pm (IST)
The ones to start us off tonight...
Telugu Titans - Abozar Mohajermighani, Amit Kumar, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Suraj Desai, C. Arun, Vishal Bhardwaj, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan
Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha will face off in Pro Kabaddi League 2019.
Telugu Titans have had a disappointing season so far. Despite having names like Siddharth Desai and Vishal Bhardwaj, they have failed to get a single victory and languish at the bottom of the table. Suraj Desai had one good match but lack of a collective performance from the entire unit has cost them so far.
However, the firepower in their ranks should give them the confidence that they can make a strong comeback. Telugu Titans fans will also hope the likes of Abozar Mohajermighani, C Arun and others can soon start operating at their optimum potential in defence and help turn things around.
UP Yoddha got their first win of the season in their third match and the resurgence was led by their defence. Left corner Sumit bagged six tackle points while their captain Nitesh Kumar ar right corner and right cover Ashu Singh worked well together to give boost to UP.
The revival also came with the return of Rishank Devadiga from injury. Led by Rishank, their raiding unit including Monu Goyat and Shrikant Jadhav, also combined well to get UP the win. They would hope for a similar all-round performance against Telugu Titans.