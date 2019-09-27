Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls in Jaipur: Mumbai, Bengaluru Look to Strengthen Top 6 Spots

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Event Highlights
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls through News18 Sports' live blog. U Mumba take on defending champions Bengaluru Bulls in the first game of matchday 57 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. In the second match of the day, hosts Jaipur Pink Panthers will play their final home match against Telugu Titans at the same venue.
U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls will both be looking to strengthen their spots in the Top 6 of the Pro Kabaddi 2019 standings. Both Mumbai and Bengaluru are on 53 points but based on the Score Difference criteria, U Mumba are placed fourth compared to the fifth spot of Bengaluru. Whoever wins this battle will stay ahead of the other. U Mumba have a massive 10-3 advantage over Bengaluru Bulls in their head-to-head record. LIVE STREAMING
U Mumba have a massive 10-3 advantage over Bengaluru Bulls in their head-to-head record. They will look to increase this advantage tonight and strengthen their place in the Top 6.
The josh is high in the @U_Mumba camp as they continue to march towards the #VIVOProKabaddi Season 7 Playoffs! 💪— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) September 27, 2019
Will the Bulls manage to hold them back as they ⚔️ in #MUMvBLR tonight?#IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/Ng6FP7lbJ1
U Mumba take on Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)
U Mumba head into the contest having won consecutive games for the first time this season and they will be confident about making it three wins on the trot on Friday. Abhishek Singh has gotten better as the season has progressed and is U Mumba's main raider at the moment. He's found support from the likes of Arjun Deshwal, Rohit Baliyan and Athul MS over the course of the campaign, making for a versatile attack for the Maharashtra-based outfit.
In defence, the power-packed trio of 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali, Sandeep Narwal and Surinder Singh have dominated opposition attacks for most of the season. Harendra Kumar is another individual who has shone for the team in defence this year and will have a role to play against Bengaluru Bulls' flamboyant raiders. U Mumba's defence will also want to produce a better display after managing just four tackle points in their loss to Bengaluru Bulls earlier in the season.
Winless in their last three games, Bengaluru Bulls can't afford many more setbacks and will be aiming to win most, if not all, of their remaining league stage matches. They will be hoping to get the better of U Mumba for the second time this season but must snap a run of three matches, where they have failed to secure maximum points. The added incentive of leapfrogging U Mumba in the standings with a victory is certain to stoke the fire within them even more.
A strong display by 'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat is imperative to their cause since his best outings often coincides with Bengaluru Bulls' finest games. He will once again be the go-to man for the defending champions, who will also want their skipper Rohit Kumar to have his say. On the defensive front, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran and Saurabh Nandal will look to curb their aggression and be more decisive and balanced in their tackling.
