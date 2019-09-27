Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls in Jaipur: Mumbai, Bengaluru Look to Strengthen Top 6 Spots



U Mumba head into the contest having won consecutive games for the first time this season and they will be confident about making it three wins on the trot on Friday. Abhishek Singh has gotten better as the season has progressed and is U Mumba's main raider at the moment. He's found support from the likes of Arjun Deshwal, Rohit Baliyan and Athul MS over the course of the campaign, making for a versatile attack for the Maharashtra-based outfit.In defence, the power-packed trio of 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali, Sandeep Narwal and Surinder Singh have dominated opposition attacks for most of the season. Harendra Kumar is another individual who has shone for the team in defence this year and will have a role to play against Bengaluru Bulls' flamboyant raiders. U Mumba's defence will also want to produce a better display after managing just four tackle points in their loss to Bengaluru Bulls earlier in the season.Winless in their last three games, Bengaluru Bulls can't afford many more setbacks and will be aiming to win most, if not all, of their remaining league stage matches. They will be hoping to get the better of U Mumba for the second time this season but must snap a run of three matches, where they have failed to secure maximum points. The added incentive of leapfrogging U Mumba in the standings with a victory is certain to stoke the fire within them even more.A strong display by 'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat is imperative to their cause since his best outings often coincides with Bengaluru Bulls' finest games. He will once again be the go-to man for the defending champions, who will also want their skipper Rohit Kumar to have his say. On the defensive front, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran and Saurabh Nandal will look to curb their aggression and be more decisive and balanced in their tackling.