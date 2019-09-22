LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in Jaipur: U Mumba Aim to Go Up in Standings

News18.com | September 22, 2019, 7:29 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors through News18 Sports' live blog. In the first game of matchday 53, U Mumba take on Gujarat Fortunegiants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. In the second match, Jaipur Pink Panthers host Bengal Warriors at the same venue.

U Mumba, standing at the sixth spot in the league table, have a chance to go two places up and leapfrog Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddha and they will go all out for it against Gujarat Fortunegiants. Gujarat halted their three-match losing streak with a tie against Jaipur Pink Panthers on Saturday and will want to leave Jaipur with at least one win to their name. Gujarat lead Mumbai 5-2 in their head-to-head record but on current form, Mumbai should be confident of pulling off a win. LIVE STREAMING
Sep 22, 2019 7:29 pm (IST)

U Mumba and Gujarat Fortunegiants are both known for their defences but it is Atrachali and Surinder who are in better form at the moment.

Sep 22, 2019 7:29 pm (IST)

Here is Gujarat Fortunegiants’ performance sheet from season 7 so far.

Played: 17

Won: 5

Tied: 2

Lost: 10

Win Rate: 29.41%

Best Raider: Rohit Gulia

Best Defender: Sunil Kumar

Sep 22, 2019 7:28 pm (IST)

Here is U Mumba’s performance sheet from season 7 so far.

Played: 16

Won: 8

Tied: 1

Lost: 7

Win Rate: 50.00%

Best Raider: Abhishek Singh

Best Defender: Fazel Atrachali

Sep 22, 2019 7:27 pm (IST)

Gujarat Fortunegiants starting 7 against U Mumba: Sachin, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, More GB, Rohit Gulia, Ruturaj Koravi and Pankaj.

Sep 22, 2019 7:26 pm (IST)

U Mumba starting 7 against Gujarat Fortunegiants: Arjun Deshwal, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Rohit Baliyan, Abhishek Singh, Sandeep Narwal and Fazel Atrachali.

Sep 22, 2019 7:25 pm (IST)

Gujarat lead Mumbai 5-2 in their head-to-head record but on current form, Mumbai should be confident of pulling off a win.

Sep 22, 2019 7:25 pm (IST)

On the second day of the Jaipur leg at the Sawai Mansingh stadium, U Mumba take on Gujarat Fortunegiants looking to go up two places in the standings.

U Mumba take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)

U Mumba's previous match saw them end UP Yoddha's unbeaten streak and the team will hope for more of the same in the match against Gujarat Fortunegiants. Their raiding department has been well-led by Abhishek Singh, who has produced Super 10s in two of the team's last three victories. He has found able support in Arjun Deshwal, who has been scoring at an average of 5.06 raid points this season and has shown the ability to absorb pressure when the team needs him the most.



Skipper Fazel Atrachali and Surinder Singh have also formed a lethal combination in defence as they accounted for 9 of the team's 11 tackle points in their previous tie. However, in the opposite Corner, All-rounder Sandeep Narwal accounted for only 1 tackle point while Harendra Kumar put in 5 unsuccessful tackles for scoring one tackle point. The team will be up against another defensive giant in Gujarat Fortunegiants next and the battle could well be decided on which defensive set up manages their combination better.

Gujarat Fortunegiants' winless streak continued on Saturday as they had to settle for a tie against Jaipur Pink Panthers in spite of a second-half fight that almost brought them their first win in five matches. However, they will have a chance to get that win against U Mumba, a team that they enjoy an impressive record against in Pro Kabaddi.

The last time these two teams met in U Mumba's home leg, Gujarat Fortunegiants had to walk away with a defeat. But the upturn in the fortunes of their defence, which led to them tying the match against Jaipur Pink Panthers, sees the team in a much better position to take on 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali's men this time around. Sachin Tanwar, the team's strike raider for the past two seasons was unable to score a single point against U Mumba this season and will want to change that record as he is starting to find his feet in the competition. Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal, too, looked in good touch in the team's previous match with the latter finishing with a High 5. This puts the team in a good position if the match becomes a tackling battle between two defence-heavy teams.
