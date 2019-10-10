Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers in Noida: Mumbai, Haryana Eye Win Before Playoffs

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers through News18 Sports' live blog. U Mumba take on Haryana Steelers in the only game of matchday 68 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida on Thursday.
Haryana Steelers’ final league stage game before the Pro Kabaddi season 7 playoffs sees them take on U Mumba. Both sides have already qualified for the playoffs and will be looking to keep their confidence levels high with a win. The previous meeting between the two teams this season saw Haryana Steelers come out on top in what was a close game. LIVE STREAM
Read More
Oct 10, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)
Mumbai's Dong Geon Lee puts in an empty raid.
Haryana's Vikas Kandola gets tackled by Sandeep Narwal
Ajinkya Kapre gets tackled by Sunil.
Vinay gets touches on Sandeep Narwal, Young Chang Ko.
Dong Geon Lee puts in an empty raid.
Vikas Kandola gets a touch on Surinder Singh.
Dong Geon Lee gets a bonus point.
Vikas Kandola gets tackled by Fazel Atrachali. SUPER TACKLE!
U Mumba take on Haryana Steelers at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Thursday, in their final league stage game before the Pro Kabaddi season 7 playoffs.
U Mumba face Haryana Steelers (Photo Credit: PKL)
U Mumba will be looking to register three consecutive wins for the first time this season when they take on Haryana Steelers. However, they may opt to rotate a few of their players with back-to-back games on the horizon.
Abhishek Singh, Athul MS, Rohit Baliyan and Arjun Deshwal are just a few of their raiding options, while ‘Sultan’ Fazel Atrachali, Surinder Singh, Sandeep Narwal and Young Chang Ko are their defensive stalwarts.
With playoffs week just days away, none of them will want to stay away from the action and will be keen to be involved in some capacity, if not the entire 40 minutes.
vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 7 Playoffs format explained: Here’s your team’s road to the finals!
Haryana Steelers have endured a bit of indifferent form of late and will be looking to head into the playoffs on the back of a convincing win. Thursday’s contest will be their last before the playoffs and it will be interesting to see what side coach Rakesh Kumar chooses to play.
Vikash Kandola has been the team’s lead raider this year and Prashanth Kumar Rai has also come into his own in his last few outings. Vinay has also proven to be a game-changer and could feature heavily against U Mumba, if Haryana Steelers decide to rest Kandola and Rai.
Defensively, the likes of Vikas Kale and Chand Singh will be hoping for good outings after confidence-sapping individual displays in their recent games.