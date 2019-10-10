Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers in Noida: Mumbai, Haryana Eye Win Before Playoffs



vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 7 Playoffs format explained: Here’s your team’s road to the finals!

Catch the vivo Pro Kabaddi action LIVE on Star Sports and Hotstar. #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/AC7ZO1OXmf



— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 10, 2019

U Mumba will be looking to register three consecutive wins for the first time this season when they take on Haryana Steelers. However, they may opt to rotate a few of their players with back-to-back games on the horizon.Abhishek Singh, Athul MS, Rohit Baliyan and Arjun Deshwal are just a few of their raiding options, while ‘Sultan’ Fazel Atrachali, Surinder Singh, Sandeep Narwal and Young Chang Ko are their defensive stalwarts.With playoffs week just days away, none of them will want to stay away from the action and will be keen to be involved in some capacity, if not the entire 40 minutes.Haryana Steelers have endured a bit of indifferent form of late and will be looking to head into the playoffs on the back of a convincing win. Thursday’s contest will be their last before the playoffs and it will be interesting to see what side coach Rakesh Kumar chooses to play.Vikash Kandola has been the team’s lead raider this year and Prashanth Kumar Rai has also come into his own in his last few outings. Vinay has also proven to be a game-changer and could feature heavily against U Mumba, if Haryana Steelers decide to rest Kandola and Rai.Defensively, the likes of Vikas Kale and Chand Singh will be hoping for good outings after confidence-sapping individual displays in their recent games.